Singapore has just passed a new law that will criminalize refusal of government vaccines or other mandated prophylaxis.

Ironically, this move comes exactly simultaneous with the Bill Gates Foundation announcing that they will be setting up a physical office in Singapore and setting their sights on philanthropic works focusing on child and maternal health, and infectious diseases in the region.

2025 first quarter vital statistics just released show how well Singapore’s population is doing. January, February, and March showed a drop in births of 1.2%, 5.6% and 10.5% respectively, with each month hitting historical new lows.

January and March deaths dropped by 0.8 and 3.8% compared to 2024, while February deaths rose by 1.2%. The 7,693 Q1 births exceeded registered deaths by only 1,138.

Ethnic Chinese population decreased by 423 in Q1, 2025, with all months showing negative growth. Singapore’s Chinese population first started showing months with negative natural increase in March 2022.

Ethnic Malay population increased by 691; births are declining and deaths are rising but there is still strong population growth.

Ethnic Indian population increased by 305, with population appearing reasonably stable since 2023.

Other groups population increased by 565. This population shows slowly declining births and rising deaths, but births still outnumber deaths 6:1.

Overall, births and deaths show respectively consistent decline and rise, with a clear inflection happening in 2021. Singapore started Covid-19 vaccination rollouts at the end of December 2020. More than 93% of their population have taken Covid-19 injectables.

Birth and death patterns by ethnicity are set out.

If draconian laws that further reduce liberty in the already highly regulated and controlled Singapore are not challenged, it is likely that the few resistance voices still in Singapore will decide to leave, be forced out, or jailed.

With no dissenting voices, Singaporeans could well be at the mercy of whatever policies and prophylaxis the government and vested interest NGOs may wish to impose.

Singapore MOH remains fully committed to its National Vaccination Programme.

How many doses of prophylaxis can a body survive? Perhaps Singapore will lead the way in answering this question. Current dose recommendations start from 6 months:-

How many women have abnormal menstruation and/or become infertile after receiving covid-19 vaccines? How many children develop and mature normally after being dosed? How many people are dying prematurely (with reference to pre-pandemic population health rates)?

These could all be good research projects for world class Singaporean hospitals (or the Gates Foundation) to study and share with the world! Will they? Dare they? Could they ever admit their population might be in trouble? Will Singapore survive?