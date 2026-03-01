Super Sally’s Newsletter

Trudy Anrep
1d

Now Women's ability to conceive and to carry to full term has been severely harmed due to the gene altering Bioweapon created by the UDA,Military Complex How does Singapore think they will increase Birthrates, it's a global phenomenon as planned .

David Archibald
1d

From that, seemingly there was not much 'dry tinder' that killed off by covid, the virus. The increase in deaths seems mostly vaccine-related. It is trending sideways. Births keep falling. The vaccines may have given the ovarian reserve a whacking but you don't find out until you try to get pregnant.

