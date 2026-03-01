Singapore authorities blame aging population and natural fall in births after 2024 dragon year Chinese births for their plummeting births in 2025.

Examination of Singapore’s vital statistics shows that deaths remain elevated in 2025.

Births have fallen to their lowest registered levels, falling off the charts particularly from March 2025. The red % figures show the fall in births between 2024 and 2025; the natural pattern of rising births towards the end of the year completely lost.

Trending over time show just how abnormal these patterns of births and deaths are. Recall that normal population changes in births and deaths should happen slowly over time, not suddenly.

Births and deaths since 1969. Births fell spectacularly from 2022; would that be 10 months after the population wide rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines? Deaths rose in 2021 concurrent with rollout and peaked in 2022 matching 3rd and subsequent doses.

Monthly births and deaths over time since 2000.

A closer look at the 2018-2025 trending.

Population structure data shows that largest population cohort are aged 30-34, which includes the cohort most likely to have babies. While births are certainly expected to fall in coming years given the shrinking younger cohorts, the current drop is unexpected and must be due to external factors.

2011 was the last year that births were above the replacement rate of 2.2.

Deaths remain elevated and births have plummeted across both genders. The split between male and female births and deaths has remained consistent over time.

The same patterns apply across all ethnic groups. Chinese Singaporeans have negative population growth with deaths first exceeding births in March 2022, and consistently exceeding births since January 2025. The gap between births and deaths is narrowing in all other ethnic groups.

Natural population growth (births - deaths) has dropped by 80% since 2019, 84% since 2015. Such rapid changes in population growth are unprecedented.

Singapore’s MOH still recommends COVID-19 vaccination for 60+ and immune compromised persons. Vaccination prior to, at any time during pregnancy, and during breastfeeding are still recommended.

The decision to have children is complex. People may decide not to have children if they do not feel financially secure, confident in the future, have a stable relationship with a partner (few children are born out of wedlock in Singapore). On the other hand, they may not be able to have the number of children that they want due to leaving childbearing too late and then being faced with infertility. What if young people also face infertility?

Singapore is an advanced society. They have excellent medical care, public sanitation and public services. Singapore is heavily committed to green agendas, which have included the narrative that humans are detrimental to the planet. Have they become too civilized to have children or has the public health system created mass infertility through over medicalization (COVID-19 and other vaccines).

While falling populations may not be all bad, the rate of the current change is unprecedented and will cause great management challenges to keep society working and functional.

Failure of public health authorities to face the COVID-19 elephant in the room is a grave disservice to Singaporeans!