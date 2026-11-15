Deaths in Singapore since 2019: 2026 reverses the stable 2023 & 2024 deaths after 2021 and 2022’s peaks. Year-to-September deaths 3.5% higher than 2025 levels. The notable rise in 3rd quarter data is particularly concerning. July deaths were 6.6%, August deaths were 11.2%, and September deaths were 9.5% higher than 2025 levels. Historically September has been a low death month, but not in 2026! January to September deaths have risen 29.1% since 2019.

Births in Singapore since 2019: 2026 continues the nation’s downward trend with births down 6.1% compared to 2025. January to September births have fallen by 27.3% since 2019.

Contrast monthly births and deaths over time since 2000. The rise in deaths is marked since 2021 (Singapore was the first Asian country to administer Covid-19 vaccines starting on 30 December 2020). Births have been declining slowly since 2012, with that decline accelerating from 2022, and falling off the charts in 2025. Booster doses were administered from 4th quarter 2021, which ironically is when deaths rose sharply.

Contrast average monthly births and deaths. In 2000, there were 3 births for every death. This had dropped to 2.3 in 2012, 1.8 in 2019, 1.26 in 2023, 1.13 in 2025, and is now 1.02 in 2026.

April 2026, Singapore’s hit the grim milestone of its first month with deaths exceeding births. Singapore will soon reach consistent negative natural population growth if this trending continues. Natural population growth has fallen 96% since 2018.

Births and deaths by gender show higher male births and deaths than female births and deaths. On average there are 121 male deaths for every 100 female deaths (range 119-126), and 106 male births for every 100 female births (range 103-106). These ratios have remained steady over time.

Births and deaths by ethnic group show different patterns. The largest 2026 drop in births was among Malay Singaporeans (-8.5%) and the largest rise in deaths was among Indian Malaysian (+4.9%). Considering trending since 2018, Other ethnic groups have the largest drop in births (-36.3%), and Indian Singaporeans have the largest rise in deaths (+34.0%). Only Chinese Singaporeans have negative natural population growth, with a population loss of 6,551 population since January 2025 when deaths consistently exceeded births.

Some of these patterns may be attributed to an aging population: in 2026 Singapore’s population of 6.1 million had a median age of 36.8 years, with 11.7% aged 0-14, 74.7% aged 15-64, and 13.7% aged 65 and above. Median age of first-time resident mothers in Singapore in 2025 was 32.1, total fertility rate (TFR) was 0.87.

Any possible role of iatrogenic harms in Singapore’s population woes seems beyond consideration. The MOH states that Covid-19 vaccines are safe, with only minor side effects and very rarely allergic reactions, similar to other vaccines.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Government’s love affair with COVID-19 vaccines continues, and they are available without charge (taxpayer paid) to all who want them.

Persons recommended to receive these products include:-

Individuals aged 60 years and above;

Medically vulnerable individuals aged 6 months and above; and

Residents of aged care facilities.

Healthcare workers and persons living or working with medically vulnerable individuals (encouraged)

Individuals aged 6 months and above who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine may continue to do so.

Unvaccinated individuals who are receiving COVID-19 vaccination for the first time should receive:

Two vaccine doses, eight weeks apart if they are 6 months to 4 years; and

One vaccine dose if they are 5 years and older.

Those aged 6 months and above who have previously been vaccinated, should receive an additional dose one year (and at least five months) after their last vaccine dose.