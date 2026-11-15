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currer
4h

Thank you for presenting these statistics in such a clear and readily comprehensible way Sally.

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Unjabbed Mick's avatar
Unjabbed Mick
3h

World DEPOPULATON by lethal mRNA injections working to plan! What do you expect?

All new mRNA injections seriously impact human health, resistance to all illnesses and diseases, but also impacts fertility.

So the Covid, Flu, and all other poisonous mRNA formulated jabs are working exactly how they were designed to.

What did you expect? Depopulation by lethal (mRNA) POISONOUS INJECTIONS are now applied at every injection opportunities! The WEF New World Order Plan is working!

The Elite's (WEF) New World Order are dramatically reducing the world's population!

If they can't kill you with Experimental lethal injections called 'mRNA vaccines', they'll poison your food and/or water, or send poisons via modified insects, or within the atmosphere to poison the air you breathe.

We, the fit and healthy (have recently become) mRNA Vax aware -and in so doing, 'vax' sceptics.

We believe the new Experimental poisonous mRNA jabs are causing the sudden and massive upturn in aggressive Turbo-Cancers, as well as rendering the vaxxed susceptible to all other illnesses and diseases. You know, like the additives Pfizer puts Simian Monkey SV40 (virus) Cancer enhancer into every Covid, Flu or all other recent mRNA styled injections?

Why else would Pfizer ask the FDA for 75 years before having to 'release' Vax Safety Trials data?

Unjabbed Mick (We live longer!

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