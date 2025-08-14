2nd Quarter Vital Statistics data on births and deaths just released out of Singapore show that the Island State is in trouble with their population. The gap between births and deaths has dropped from 1,388 in January 2019 to 578 in January 2023, to 424 in January 2025, and to 87 in June 2025!

This loss of natural population growth is driven partially by deaths which have maintained a new high level which started rising by May 2021 and jumped from October 2021. June 2025 deaths are the highest June deaths on record.

Population loss is accelerated by births which are falling off the chart, with the drop increasing monthly. January 2025 births were 1.2% below January 2024 births (14.7% below 2019 levels); by June 2025 births had dropped to 12.8% below 2024 levels (26% below 2019 levels). The first notable deflection in births came in April 2022, 16 months after the start of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. While births continued to drop over time, 2025 represents a new and highly abnormal decline in briths.

Deaths are spread across all ethnic groups; all groups showed an inflection in deaths starting in mid-2021.

Falling births are also across all ethnic groups. Drop in births became very obvious in 2022, 12 months after the start of C-19 vaccine rollouts, and has been progressively worsening.

From Singapore’s ethnic groups, only Chinese are currently experiencing negative natural population growth. Their natural population increase has dropped from 483 in Jan 2019, to 273 in Jan 2022, to a loss of 212 in January 2024, to a loss of 450 in June 2025. Other population groups have declining population growth, but that growth is still positive (i.e. their births still exceed their deaths).

Singapore is in trouble! If this trending continues she will be actively losing population well before the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, the Singapore government seems to have quietly changed their recommendations for Covid-19 vaccines to include persons aged 60 and above, residents of aged care facilities, and medically vulnerable persons aged 6 months and above. However, persons 6 months and older who wish to receive a vaccine are still able to. The recommendation for vaccination of pregnant women (as a specific recommendation) has been removed.

Is this quiet change in recommendations a reflection that the Government is aware of the failings of its cobid-19 vaccination policies? They must be sweating bullets in their hallowed halls of government as they contemplate their collapsing population.

The Singaporean government does its population a grave disservice if it fails to officially recognize that the Covid-19 vaccination program it imposed on its population since the end of 2020 has had dire consequences. There is already abundant literature referring to fertility / fecundity and mortality impacts of the Covid-19 vaccines, which is increasing daily. Deaths will remain elevated while births will continue to decline!

Population-wide Covid-19 Vaccination is a extinction level event!

What next, Singapore?