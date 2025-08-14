Super Sally’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael M. Jones's avatar
Michael M. Jones
22m

Not enough died...had pastor from Singapore in our church 3years ago bragged about that country being perfect with most educated anywhere and #1 country with best social programs and all free

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by SuperSally888
Frankly Frank's avatar
Frankly Frank
28m

And they still promote the deadly jab. I thought they were relatively intelligent in Singapore. May God help them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Sally Ann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture