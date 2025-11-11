Singapore 3rd Quarter 2025 Monthly Vital Statistics on Births and Deaths were released on 29 October 2025.

2025 marks a very considerable drop in births and a flattening of normal birth patterns with a 9.5% drop in births in year to date, with the month-by-month drops ranging from -1.2% to -12.8%. This far exceeds the drop of 7.9% in births observed in 2022.

Changes in births are apparent across all ethnic groups. Start of COVID-19 vaccination rollouts in December 2020 is marked for easy reference.

2025 deaths are just 0.35% lower than 2024 deaths in year to date, sustaining the higher death trending that started rising around May 2021, and completely separated from prior death counts from September 2021.

There is no historical precedent for this fall-off in births and rise in deaths, which becomes abundantly clear if one takes a longer view of population changes; following plots monthly births and deaths since 2000. The sharp fall in births from January 2025 with almost flat birth counts from February to September is as extraordinary and shocking as the rise in deaths that started within months of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts!

Female infant births are flatter than male infant births. Female infants may be more specifically targeted by the factor accelerating birth losses in 2025.

The by-ethnic group birth and death trending is also revealing. Drops in births and rises in deaths did not start in the same months in all groups. Fall in births and rises in deaths were delayed particularly among Malay Singaporeans vs. other ethnic groups. Chinese Singaporeans have the starkest fall in births, moving into intermittent negative population growth since March 2022, and sustained loss in 2025.

Annual average monthly births and deaths from 2018 to 2025 are set out! Average monthly population growth (births - deaths) has dropped 80% from 1,486 in 2019 to only 295 in 2025.

Monthly natural population growth has fallen to less than 500 in 2025.

COVID-19 Vaccines continue to be recommended in Singapore; Pfizer and Moderna Brands with updated vaccines available from October 2025 and recommended for anyone older than 60, medically vulnerable persons 6 months and older, and persons living in aged care facilities. Other groups are recommended to consider updating vaccinations, at an interval of at least 1 year and 5 months; it remains free for all eligible individuals.

Singaporeans are urged to consider that the requirement to stay updated with COVID-19 vaccines is similar to the practice of staying updated with influenza vaccination. They might be yet another country vaccinating themselves out of existence.