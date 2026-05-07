Singstat released updated population data on 6th May 2026. This included general population trending to 2025, and monthly birth and death data to March 2026.

Singapore had a population of 6.1 million in 2025. They had 947 males for every 1,000 females, which is within expectation given that females, on average, live a little longer than males. Median population age is 43.2 (resident population) and 43.7 (citizen population).

Annual natural population increase (births - deaths) was down to 2,093 in 2025, from 15,042 in 2019, and 30,050 in 2000. Natural population growth for first quarter of 2026 was 148, an 86% drop compared to the 1,075 growth in first quarter of 2025.

Births

Births declined 24% from 2019 to 2024. Births from January to March 2026 are 12.5% lower than births from January to March 2025.

Deaths

Deaths inflected from May 2021 and have not returned to pre-2021 levels. 2025 deaths are 23.6% higher than 2019 levels, and 2026 first quarter deaths are currently similar to 2025 levels.

Births and deaths by gender; Male deaths and births are higher than female deaths and births; a normal pattern.

A breakdown of births and deaths by ethnic group follows. Chinese Singaporeans deaths have exceeded births since 2022; all other nationalities retain population growth though with falling births and rising deaths.

Births and Deaths 2000 to March 2026

To show overall trending in the past 26 years, monthly births and deaths from 2000 to March 2026 are set out. The start of COVID-19 vaccination at the end of December 2020 is marked: -

Narrowing in on just the 2018 to 2026 period, with total births, total deaths and % change. The sharp fall in births in 2025 (11.4% loss), and the further fall in 2026, are striking.

Fertility

Resident total fertility has declined to 0.87. Ie. in 2025, each woman living in Singapore has, in her lifetime, on average 0.87 children. This is well below the 2.1 that is needed for population replacement.

Fertility rate is falling among all ethnicities. Lowest fertility is observed among Chinese Singaporeans and highest among Malay Singaporeans.

Infant mortality and still births, count and rates are both down compared to 2023 and 2024.

COVID-19 Vaccination

COVID-19 Vaccination in 2025/2026 is still recommended for elderly and vulnerable persons.

It is also encouraged for healthcare workers and those living with medically vulnerable persons. It is still available for anyone 6 months and older who wants it.

As this is observational data on vital statistics trending, no conclusions on causality for plummeting birth rates can be made. MSM maintains that there is no evidence that C19 vaccines reduced fertility. Time will tell!