In 2024 South Korea was estimated to have a population of 51.7 million persons. While overall gender is split 49.9% males and 50.1% females, young men (0-49) outnumber young women with 108 men for every 100 women, resulting in men outnumbering women by 1.152 million. Children (0-19) comprise 15% of the population, reproductive adults (20-49) 40.9% of the population, older working age (40-64) 24.8%, and seniors (65+) 19.3%. Korea will likely have reached “super-aged” society in 2025, with more than 20% of its population aged 65 and above. The shrinking child population and increasing older population forebode rapid population contraction in the next 30-40 years as the peak population cohort (50-54) age and die, without replacement births.

Birth and death counts are available since 1970. Annual births have fallen from 1.007 million in 1970 to 238,317 in 2024, a 76% overall drop. Annual deaths have risen from 258,589 in 1970 to 358,669 in 2024, a 39% rise.

Births dropped lower than deaths for the first time in 2020. Deaths rose notably from 2022 to 2024 and remain a step higher than pre-pandemic levels. Natural population increase, births - deaths, has been falling steadily since 2016 and finally dropped into negative territory in 2020.

Birth and death, and natural population increase rates are set out. Crude birth (annual births/1000 population) rate fell from 31.2 in 1970 to 4.7 in 2024. Death rates fell from 8 in 1970 and was stable at 5.0 to 5.1 from 2001 to 2011 before rising slowly to reach 5.9 in 2020, and more rapidly to 7.0 in 2024, but with a peak to 7.3 in 2022.

Rising life expectancy at birth has increased from 62.3 in 1970 to over 80 by 2024. This increase has damped the impacts of falling births on natural population increase.

Population total fertility fell from 4.53 in 1970 to below replacement at 2.06 in 1983, and further to 0.75 in 2024. Korea has had 42 years of sub-replacement birth rates. In real terms, this means that in 2024 there were only 3 children born to every 4 women in their lifetime. This fertility rate is far below replacement, and if sustained, would result in each generation being about 36% smaller (0.75 / 2.1 ≈ 0.36) than the previous one.

The Korean government is very concerned with population trending and has introduced measures to try to encourage women / families to have children. Reversing this low TFR within 1 - 2 generations would require a much higher birth rate, and a TFR of at least 2.5 - 3.5+ for several decades.

2025 births are reported to have increased by 0.8%, an additional 19,925 babies, bringing TFR up marginally to 0.79, still far below the level required to achieve any meaningful recovery.

Migration has been encouraged to try to prop up the population, with positive net migration being reported in all years, except 2021, since 2006. Males comprise 57% of migrants, and women 43%.

The majority of incoming migrants are foreigners, except for 2020 the first pandemic year which saw a net inward influx of returning Korean migrants, and a net outward flow of foreign migrants.

Combining natural population growth/loss with migration, Korea’s population has grown slowly, except during the pandemic years of 2021 - 2023. Net positive population change in 2024 was only 5,151. Once migration cannot compensate for natural population loss, total population will fall. Migration is a complex issue, including integration into society of migrants and cultural impacts of increasing populations of non-Korean nationals. Migration of foreign nationals necessarily contributes to decreased population in their countries of origin.

Impacts of COVID-19 Pandemic

Monthly births and deaths over the pandemic years provide a window into the population impacts of COVID-19. Note the startling rise in deaths that happened at the same time as COVID-19 Vaccine booster dosing.

Korean government approved 8 vaccines, with the key ones being Pfizer, Janssen, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Novavax.

Overall Vaccine uptake is high, particularly among young adults and working age persons.

Plotting vaccine doses against births and deaths; peak vaccine dosing was from August to September 2021, and December 2021. Deaths first spiked in December 2021, and to their highest level in March 2022.

The December 2021 spike in deaths match the peak dosing of COVID-19 booster dosing. But note the highest death spike came 3 months later. I have not observed a similar delayed death spike in any of the other (mostly Asian) countries that I have been monitoring.

Plotted below are COVID-19 vaccine dosing and confirmed COVID-19 deaths. The first (low) spike in COVID-19 deaths came from December 2020 to January 2021, before vaccines were introduced. The next death spike came in December 2021, exactly matching the timing of booster dosing. This pattern raises the concern that these deaths might have been COVID-19 vaccine related; victims would test positive for COVID-19 if their bodies were manufacturing spike protein. The next death spike came in March 2022. Population deaths from COVID-19 exploded 3-months after mass dosing! Again, I haven’t seen this pattern anywhere else. Did the vaccines increase susceptibility to severe COVID-19 infection? Did the vaccines kill?

I haven’t found data about uptake of each type of vaccine; Moderna was introduced by December 2021, Novavax by January 2022. Did these new vaccines, likely dosed as booster dosing have any role in the March 2022 death spike, or were there delayed fatal outcomes from the late 2021 peak dosing of all other offered vaccines?

The vaccines certainly didn’t work if the population was suddenly dying from COVID-19 (and other causes, as the March death spike was far larger than could just be attributed to COVID-19) three months after being dosed.

More questions than answers in South Korea’s devastating demographic and vital statistics data.

COVID-19 vaccines are still available in South Korea in 2026 for persons aged 6 months and above but prioritizing high-risk groups—adults aged 65 years and older, individuals aged 6 months and older at increased risk for severe disease, and residents of facilities vulnerable to infection.

Korea must plan for population contraction. Migration will likely not be able to compensate, as most migrant source countries are undergoing similar contractions albeit at slower rates. The world should watch and learn and act!