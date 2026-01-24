Super Sally’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
csofand's avatar
csofand
10h

Excellent, as always. Your in depth look here is truly impressive Super Sally. Sad as it is, the graphs are hard to refute. Yes, those damn shots did it.

Reply
Share
Greta Antonio's avatar
Greta Antonio
19h

And the hopeless sheeple will continue to dismiss such as 'conspiracy theories,' stupidly unaware that theories are meant to be proved or disproved, not stupidly debunked automatically.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sally Ann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture