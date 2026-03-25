President Marcos issued EXECUTIVE ORDER NO. 110: Declaring a State of National Energy Emergency and Authorizing the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport on 24 March 2026.

Please click on the screenshot below to access the full EO.

Meanwhile airlines have started cancelling and reducing international and domestic flights. International flight cancellations affect flights to the middle east and to other destinations.

Other measures under discussion include work from home orders for businesses and industries where this is feasible.

So far there is no noticeable increase in food prices and grocery, and market shelves remain well stocked. However, fuel prices have soared to double pre-conflict levels with prices still rising. Road traffic is very much reduced as consumers self-restrict driving to strictly essential trips in response.

Provincial buses have reduced their service by at least 40% in recent days limiting movement of people across the Philippines.

The Philippines imports 99% of its fuel and does not have reserve stock.

LPG gas, commonly used for household cooking, is also in limited supply.

Power prices are also rising adding to the woes of consumers. In the Philippines where many families live from pay-day to pay-day rising prices threaten ability to meet basic daily needs.

In line with this, other measures for energy austerity being considered include reducing mall and commercial operating hours.

The flow on effects of the middle east conflict will last months to years, even after the conflict ends. Life is about to get very hard for many with not just energy security under threat, but also food security, particularly for city-dwellers who rely on farmers and producers, who are turn affected by fuel and fertilizer availability.