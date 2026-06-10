Taiwan data to May 2026 was published in their regular monthly bulletin on 10 June 2026. Deaths to May are on average 4.8% lower than deaths in 2025.

Births to May 2026 are on average 13.9% lower than births to May 2025. Taiwan’s 177,767 births in 2019 dropped to 107,812 in 2025 and will be well below 100,000 in 2026.

Population decline trajectory changed with the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts which started in March 2021; deaths step rose, and births fell, off-the-chart plummeting since March 2025.

Birth and death data is stark when plotted as average monthly birth and death lines. Deaths took off in 2021 (gene modification introduced), peaked in 2022 (booster doses), and has been dropping slowly, but is still well above prior trending. While births were trending down prior to 2021, the trajectory steepened, apparently stabilized in 2023 and 2024 (dragon year), and losses accelerated in 2025 and 2026.

This chart presents natural population increase (births - deaths), net migration, monthly and cumulative population loss. Taiwan has net negative migration since 2025, and negative natural population growth since 2021. She is currently losing close to 10,000 population a month and has lost 345,482 population since 2021.

Population pyramid shows that 2.8% of the population are aged 0-4. 3.93% are aged 5-9. Largest cohort aged,45-49, comprise 8.6% of population. Women aged 15-44 comprise 18% of the population. Women aged 15-34 comprise 10.7%, girls aged 0-14, comprise 5.5% of the population. In total 16.2% of the population may be able to have children; 13.5% are aged 70 and above and will be gone in the next 10 to 15 years.

Given the demographic profile, Taiwan’s population decline is already (practically) irreversible regardless of any government or social interventions.

Population can only stabilize, eventually, if birth cohorts have enough children to replace themselves. If fertility rates rise above 2.1. Globally fertility trending is only downwards.