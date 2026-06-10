Super Sally’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
currer's avatar
currer
16h

China must have been complicit in this global programme. We know that all states were. I wonder whether Taiwan was specifically targeted for political reasons to keep the Chinese onside with this depopulation policy? Even with the long term fertility trends the loss since 2020 is shocking.

Reply
Share
Roy-Oluwasegun Williams's avatar
Roy-Oluwasegun Williams
17h

Succumbing en mass to pressure to have ‘experimental’ agents injected into one’s body, will leave a mark in the statistics.

Reply
Share
1 reply by SuperSally888
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sally Ann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture