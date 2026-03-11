Taiwan released its February vital statistics on 10 March 2026 in its Monthly Bulletin of Interior Statistics. 14,881 deaths and 6,523 births were registered in February 2026.

Deaths have fallen from their relative January high and are on average 22.7% lower than deaths in the first two months of 2025. It is still too early in year to jump to any conclusions on whether this is a real slowing in deaths or just a monthly dip.

The far bigger news is the new fall in births! Births in January 2026 were 8.1% lower than January 2025; in February they were 37.3% lower. This is catastrophic: a 48% decline since February 2019, a 57% decline since February 2016! February 2026 was the first time on record for Taiwan to record monthly births below 7,000; 6,523 to exact.

Taiwan with its aging population (median age = 46.99 years) of 23.28 million only had 100,355 babies aged less than 1 year of age at the end of February 2026 (0.4% of its population). Children aged 0-15 comprise on 12% of the population, and elders aged 65+ comprise 20% of the population. Elders aged 80+ comprise 4% of the population, their numbers 10x higher than the numbers of babies born in the last year! Females aged 0-49 make up 29% of the population and hold the future of Taiwan in their wombs.

Covid-19 vaccination started in Taiwan in March 2021. They are still offering COVID-19 vaccinations to the population, including pregnant women and infants, and some people are up to 10th and 11th doses. If these vaccines have caused infertility in even a portion of young people, Taiwan will have no chance to recover their population for generations.

In just 10 years, Taiwan has gone from annual natural population growth of 36,000 to annual losses of close to 100,000.

Taiwan has lost 350,349 natural population growth since the beginning of 2019, with registered deaths exceeding registered births since January 2021. With inward migration considered, this loss falls to 316,021. Taiwan’s fertility crisis may no longer be reversible. How Taiwan handles this will provides an example for the world to watch closely and learn from.