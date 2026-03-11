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David Archibald's avatar
David Archibald
3d

Very good, with thanks. When to Australian births and deaths come out?

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1 reply by SuperSally888
Terje M's avatar
Terje M
3d

Sally,

You have a missing zero in the sub-headline "Births fall below 700 a month for the first time in recorded history.'

Taiwan isn't there quite yet - but watch this space.

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