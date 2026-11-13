Super Sally’s Newsletter

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csofand
2d

Excellent report Super Sally, grim that it is. I appreciate your hard work documenting the events of our time. Thank you.

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currer's avatar
currer
2d

Thank you for this work Sally.

Fertility reduction on top of an aging society leads to many challenges that may be best resolved by a simpler, smaller economy.

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