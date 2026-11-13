Taiwan’s population data is painful to present.

Taiwanese average monthly births in 2026 have fallen by 13.8% in year to October, while deaths have only fallen by 0.4%. This report on Taiwan presents their critical population situation, which may be beyond retrieval given the median population age of 46.24 (45 for males, and 47.5 for females).

Births are down 13.8% in year to date.

Deaths are down 0.5% in year to date. However, rising deaths since July are hardly reassuring; if this trend continues registered deaths will rise above 2025 in final 2026 data.

Plotting births and deaths by month.

Since 2021, deaths have risen well above all prior levels. Average monthly births and deaths are set out. Falling births and sustained elevated deaths are key in driving the current population loss.

Between September and October 2026, Taiwan lost 20,721 persons from their overall population. This brings total natural population loss for 2026 to 88,722. With net negative migration of 6,410, Taiwan has lost 95,132 population so far in 2026.

Considering losses since 2019, lost natural growth and migration, Taiwan has lost 394,123 population; equivalent to a large city; though likely many from rural and remote areas, and inward migration was -6,410. Hardly sustainable if systems and infrastructure are to remain functional.

Between September and October 2026 Taiwan lost 23,070 young people aged 0-19. Persons aged < 1 yo dropped to 92,529. To give some idea of the change; by the end of October 2026, there were 160,747 children aged 5 years of age, 217,517 people aged 10 years of age, and 201,302 people aged 18 years of age. Births have dropped by 54% over 18 years, with the majority of this drop occuring since 2016, and accelarating in 2025 and 2026.

Overall population structure by 5-year chohorts, in October 2026.

Some recents articles discussion Taiwan’s population woes:

This is the classic East Asian pattern (shared in varying degrees with South Korea, Japan, and parts of mainland China), driven by high housing and education costs, intense work cultures, delayed marriage, and shifting preferences. Policy responses (child allowances, subsidies, housing supports) have so far had limited impact on the trend. The inverted pyramid — far more elderly than children — is readily visible in the data and will intensify pressure on labor supply, healthcare, pensions, and local infrastructure, particularly outside the major urban centers.

Click on image below for the full article discussing Taiwan’s emptying landscape. As the article discusses, I maintain that depopulation and desettlement is ideally managed, rather than leaving shrinking communities to collapse (Though, I do vehemently object to net zero goals). For now, it seems few governments are embracing the reality of population collapse! That needs to change, as this is a global trend.