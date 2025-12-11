Super Sally’s Newsletter

currer
2d

Sally, I think the planners of these changes have miscalculated. The means used were too powerful and the changes are too rapid. I do not see how societies in such rapid population contraction can retain the expertise and skills needed in an industrial society.

For example, it takes many years to build up a surgical team with the required years of training and knowledge to perform complex operations. Essential team members cannot readily be replaced as their skills may be highly specialised, interdependent, and interact with other team members in such a way that the team works as an entirety, a whole. Remove one, the whole thing stops.

For the same reason whole expert teams cannot just be relocated. They are dependent as a team on the facilities provided in the location they grew up and developed their expertise in. These support facilities cannot be easily provided elsewhere. There are geographical constraints on certain high-level academic and technological fields.

The same goes for many other areas in the complex society that we take for granted. Once these specialist units are withdrawn, entire sectors of industry could be fundamentally paralysed. A rapid destabilisation or collapse could follow. Whole fields of expertise may just vanish. Unskilled immigration cannot compensate for this.

I remember an early interview 2021 (when concerns were being voiced about the impact of the genetic injections) with a professional recruiter for the oil industry who alleged she had been instructed to source replacements for essential oil industry posts using a turnover period of only three years duration for each position.

But it takes longer than three years to train and gain proper relevant experience to qualify for these industry positions.

Mark's avatar
Mark
10h

Thanks for your continued efforts to speak out.

We tend to think mostly of females when talking about fertility, but these histological slides of a dead "jabee" reveal that he had effectively been castrated too:

https://rumble.com/v6w3l26-dr-ute-krger-jabees-castrated.html

