Taiwan has released its November vital statistics on births, deaths, and migration.

Births in November 2025 are 36.7% lower than births in November 2024, with births for the year on average 20.1% lower. The November birth plumet is unprecedented!

Deaths are 1.3% lower than 2024 levels, but still well above pre-COVID-19 Vaccine rollout levels.

Average 2025 births are 40.7% lower than 2019 births, and deaths are 15.4% higher. The inflection point for rising deaths was 2021, concurrent with COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Births had already been dropping, but inflected to drop more rapidly in 2022, stabilized somewhat in 2023 and 2024, and fell off the cliff in 2025. This fall is likely a combination of aging population, socioeconomic pressures, and reduced fertility from COVID-19 vaccination.

Monthly births and deaths are contrasted.

November 2025 has positive net migration growth of 2,057, though overall migration for 2025 in year to November is -10,102. Taiwan has lost 281,936 population since 2019 comprising natural population loss of 324,762 only partially compensated by 42,826 net positive migration in the same period.

With median population age of 44.7, the majority of Taiwan’s population is already past childbearing age. Only 19.7% of the population are females aged 0 - 39!

Taiwan is in terminal decline. Within the next 25 years, with retirement age at 67, they will lose half of their workforce. The population will also be well on the way to halving. Births will continue to fall with reducing reproductive age population. If infertility from COVID-19 vaccines is added on top of the socioeconomic pressures working against human reproduction, the situation could decline even more rapidly.

Similar developments are in progress globally!

This needs to be a conversation already! Do we want humanity to survive? How do we retain our technology, knowledge and skills in the face of rapidly declining populations? How do we maintain and sustain infrastructure and systems? How do we maintain functioning civil society? How do we maintain social order?

This is no longer theoretical! It is happening now!