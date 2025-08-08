Super Sally’s Newsletter

SuperSally888
2d

In the Philippines about 48.7 million doses of the Chinese Vaccine (Sinovac) were administered out of about 181.6 million doses. About 98.6 million doses of mRNA were administered (most Pfizer), and about 33.1 million doses of AstraZeneca, Janssen and Sputnik. All had reports of side effects and deaths, though causality was not admitted by authorities.

China's population is also believed to be collapsing at an astounding rate, though there is no official data on this. While actual population is unknown, the claimed 1.4 billion is surely a gross overestimate.

None were safe!

Cheeky Gesturton
3d

Sally, you are indeed super!! Keep up this reporting.

I wish millions could see what the stats are actually revealing.

