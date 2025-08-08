Taiwan’s Ministry of the Interior released July 2025 vital statistics today.

Plotting of annual monthly average population growth, births and deaths data shows the declining state of Taiwan’s population since 2019 when births last matched deaths.

Raw numbers are set out; 2025 has had 6/7 months of Taiwan’s lowest ever birth counts. Only 62 babies have been born in 2025 for every 100 that were born in 2019, a drop of 38% in only 5 years!

2025 deaths have somewhat stabilized after an unprecedented spike in February and are running just 0.3% higher than 2024 for the first 7 months of the year. There was no June typical summer dip in deaths. August deaths should drop, but will they? Given that Taiwan recommended two monthly Covid-19 boosting for vulnerable populations starting last 11 June 2025, I expect that deaths will continue to rise to the end of the year.

Covid-19 vaccination is also still generally recommended and provided for free to priority populations, including pregnant women, with the fall program being planned.

Patterns over time showing trending of rising deaths and falling births are plotted. 2025 births are falling off the charts. Could ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programs be contributing to this pattern?

While some countries are using migration to make up for population shortfalls, this is not working for Taiwan. 2025 monthly deaths averaged 17,361, far outstripping 2025’s 9,188 average monthly births; losses were further added to by average monthly net outward migration of 725. Population in 2025 has decreased by 62,284 in just the first 7 months, already more than three times 2024’s whole year population loss of 20,222.

With a loss of 294 persons a day to July, population loss for 2025 will hit well over 100,000 by December if current trending holds.

Tallying births - deaths + net migration, Taiwan has lost 1/4 of a million population between January 2019 and July 2025.

There are too few babies being born to make up deaths. Depopulation is in happening in real time. The median age in Taiwan is 44.8, already at the end of fertility; and this population trending may not be reversible, particularly if a good portion of the remaining young people have been made infertile.

Taiwan’s TFR is 0.9, meaning that less than 1 child is being born for every 2 adults.

Depopulation and desettlement are in progress.

An abandoned hospital:

An article about Taiwan’s abandoned buildings, exploring and photographing them made fashionable and referred to as urban exploration and ghost hunting. These were abandoned due to political reasons, over-development and misplaced investments, family feuds, and the passage of time.

There will be many more abandoned places in Taiwan soon, this time because the people are gone!