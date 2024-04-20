I finally read the Pandemic Agreement as a little bit of light Saturday morning reading. My first impression of this document is that this is a Sales Agreement, heavily biased in favor of the Seller and binding to the Agents (the Parties, who are the member states of the WHO).

Also included under terms:

Decision-making to be handed over to integration organizations, whose decisions will be binding.

The WHO is the Sole Authorized Seller, and the agreement sets out all the terms and conditions under which its market will be structured and managed.

The Parties are compelled to market, purchase, and distribute the products in compliance with the Seller’s Dictates. The Parties shall appears 32 times. The Parties commit appears 3 times.

Classic exclusive sales agreement clauses that jumped out at me include:

Also under Article 13., the WHO sets itself up as the network convenor.

Financing arrangements will be available for Parties to enable them to comply with the “purchase mandates dictated by the Seller (the WHO).

A body “Conference of the Parties” is set up to oversee the implementation of the Sales Agreement.

Any Party can propose amendments, which the COP shall consider and may adopt, if they want (I suppose).

Parties are Sovereign but also bound by the UN and the WHO?

This also jumped out at me. The Nations are sovereign but shall develop legislation in accordance with the Charter of the UN, the WHO Constitution? How does this work? This is contradictory. How can a State be Sovereign but also bound by the UN/WHO.

The WHO expects this Pandemic Agreement to be adopted by the World Health Assembly at the 77th Session from 17-28 June 2024, and thereafter will be open for signatures. It will come into force 30 days after it has been ratified by 60 member states.

I am joining the call for the people of the world, for the governments of all nations to refuse to sign this SALES AGREEMENT, which will bind them to develop, purchase, market and sell the WHO’s product! The amendments to the IHRs must also be rejected. The WHO must be put firmly back in it’s place. Even better, exit the WHO!

WE DON’T WANT WHAT THE WHO IS SELLING!