Trillion Peso Protests in Manila and Across Philippines Took Place on 21 September 2025. Mostly Peaceful, Massively Attended; Filipinos are Watching their Government and Demanding Accountability.
Corruption is institutionalized in the Philippines. It needs to be addressed if the Philippines and her people are to proper.
The 21st September 2025 anticorruption protests in the Philippines coincided with the 53rd anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law. Martial law was declared in the Philippine in 1972 by President Ferdinand Marcos with the issue of Proclamation no. 1081. That declaration, which lasted for 14 years, suspended civil rights and imposed military authority and deeply impacted the Philippines history and national psyche. Marcos remained in power under 1986 when he was ousted by the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution, which effected regime change without violence.
Hundreds of thousands of Filipinos gathered in Manila's Luneta Park, on EDSA and nationwide for the Trillion Peso March, protesting alleged corruption in flood control projects valued at over $9.5 billion that have left communities vulnerable to typhoons, and general corruption in Government.
While the media focused on isolated violence from just a few (still) unidentified groups, the demonstrations were peaceful. Some post-event media articles are linked. There are relatively few articles reporting on Sunday’s demonstrations.
Limited clashes occurred between police and masked protesters near Malacañang Palace (the President’s official residence and workplace), who threw rocks and damaged property. It has been reported that both police and protesters were injured; 219 arrests, including of 89 minors, were made.
These protests should have been a wakeup call to the establishment. The Filipino people, from all walks of life, from church to businesses to private sector groups, are watching, and they want accountability, and they want reforms.
Corruption is institutionalized in the Philippines. An article discussing its breadth follows. It cannot be solved quickly, but it must be addressed if the Philippines and her people are to prosper.
The Government enquiry into DPWH corruption continues. It won’t be easy and those who benefit will do what they can to protect their interests.
The show goes on!
Super Sally’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Those jackasses throwing rocks at cops and tearing shit up on the streets really did not help matters. That was so disappointing.
Pinas have to prosper, to let people, real people not the corrupt families and clans attached to this present gov and those past ones whose wifes colleted 1000's and 1000's pairs of shoes and hanged famous old painters hanging on their walls. Where did that family got money to buy those Picassos, Van Gogh, etc? Americans? Maybe. Pinas have to prosper as two important BRICS countries are doing, we need oil and gas still and cheap one. Canada is falling; yet many immigrants go there thinking they will prosper :-D (read the canadian reality: https://internationalman.com/articles/canada-is-a-tax-prison-disguised-as-a-democracy/ ) or how the U.S. has no longer the title of "American Dream" in the same pages of the international man. I hope corruption and these pinoy clans serve Justice and pay back to society what they stole from The People.