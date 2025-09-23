The 21st September 2025 anticorruption protests in the Philippines coincided with the 53rd anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law. Martial law was declared in the Philippine in 1972 by President Ferdinand Marcos with the issue of Proclamation no. 1081. That declaration, which lasted for 14 years, suspended civil rights and imposed military authority and deeply impacted the Philippines history and national psyche. Marcos remained in power under 1986 when he was ousted by the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution, which effected regime change without violence.

Hundreds of thousands of Filipinos gathered in Manila's Luneta Park, on EDSA and nationwide for the Trillion Peso March, protesting alleged corruption in flood control projects valued at over $9.5 billion that have left communities vulnerable to typhoons, and general corruption in Government.

While the media focused on isolated violence from just a few (still) unidentified groups, the demonstrations were peaceful. Some post-event media articles are linked. There are relatively few articles reporting on Sunday’s demonstrations.

Limited clashes occurred between police and masked protesters near Malacañang Palace (the President’s official residence and workplace), who threw rocks and damaged property. It has been reported that both police and protesters were injured; 219 arrests, including of 89 minors, were made.

These protests should have been a wakeup call to the establishment. The Filipino people, from all walks of life, from church to businesses to private sector groups, are watching, and they want accountability, and they want reforms.

Corruption is institutionalized in the Philippines. An article discussing its breadth follows. It cannot be solved quickly, but it must be addressed if the Philippines and her people are to prosper.

The Government enquiry into DPWH corruption continues. It won’t be easy and those who benefit will do what they can to protect their interests.

The show goes on!