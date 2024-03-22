Five teaching staff, current and former, were bid farewell in an article posted on 21st March 2024.

Professor Emeritus Ramos (73) died peacefully in his sleep on March 11. He was a former faculty member of the UPD College of Science (CS).

Professor Pizaña (76) died on 13th March 2024. He was also a former faculty member of the UPD College of Science (CS). I cannot find any details on his health or possible cause of death. His death notice states he passed peacefully.

Dean Carlota (82) was a member of the UP College of Law faculty. Despite his age, he was active and maintained a full teaching load. His death was totally unexpected.

Adviento-Maghanoy (41) died on 15th March 2024. She was an Asst. Professor with the UPD College of Human Kinetics (CHK) faculty. She was a teacher, an athlete, a dragon boat racer, a mountaineer, and a coach. She is reported to have died during the descent (personal source) from an all-women’s mountain climbing event on 15th March 2024. Her death was sudden and unexpected.

Professor Evelina Asuncion Pangalangan, 88 passed in New York on 15th March 2024.

While researching this article I also became aware of the death of Dr. Nilo Oponda (63) on 11 March 2024. He was a faculty member (retired) of the Department of Mathematics, Physics, and Computer Science, UP Mindanao. I could not find any cause of death among the announcements.

UP was Actively Involved in Promoting Covid-19 Vaccination

University of the Philippines and its satellite campuses were involved in Covid-19 vaccination rollouts providing facilities and resources. A vaccination hub was set up at the UP College of Human Kinetics gymnasium, Ms. Mona’s faculty, in May of 2021.

The university also held frequent online forums during the pandemic; providing the service and information for students and staff and interested members of the public. Examples of some below.

On May 17, 2021, The University of the Philippines Center for Women’s and Gender Studies (UPCWGS) and the Philippine Center for Population and Development (PCPD) invited participation in the webinar, Magpapabakuna Ka Ba? Know and Understand the Value of COVID-19 Vaccination, on 29 May 2021 (Saturday), 3:30 PM via Zoom.

The University was also very supportive of Covid-19 vaccination and boosting, doing their part to bolster public confidence.

The UP “Vaccine Shop” - Bakunahan Finally Closed on 15th December 2021.

Students and young people in the Philippines were among the population groups with the highest covid-19 vaccine uptake. Note: The % in the first fully vaccinated refer to % of target population vaccinated. For example, if 80% of a certain population was targeted for vaccination, but 88% actually got vaccinated that would translate to 110% coverage! Children aged 12-17 and young adults aged 18-59, ironically among the lowest risk groups, had the highest uptake, perhaps because they were the most easily captive due to school and work attendance.

Following is a 26 April 2020 tribute by UP Singing Ambassadors to frontliners. Some of the images therein are surely very confronting, though the singing is heavenly.

Little did we know that the measures supposed to save us, have likely done far more harm than we ever could have imagined. Little did we know that we would still be reeling from repercussions of the plandemic and measures delivered upon the world 4 years later!

Repercussions of illness, disability, and death seem to be accelerating. Are we entering a period of large-scale disabling and dying? A consequence of the plandemic, but even more a consequence of the promised life-saving, life-returning-to-normal vaccines. The anniversary of start of the Philippines rollout was 1st March 2021. Many adults are already 30 to 36 months post 1st dose. Many children are at 2 years. The vaccines, which are now known to cause gene modification and which are toxic (in their own right and by the product they trigger the body to manufacture), have turned out to be the cruelest hoax ever played on the world. The world waited for, paid for, and eagerly consumed the means for our own destruction.

Every social media post of someone dying is followed by comments recounting similar experiences of unexpected deaths of family members, friends and colleagues. Stories of orphaned children who have lost parents and grandparents recently are being increasingly shared along with requests for assistance.

Steel your heart. Maintain compassion and empathy! Take care of your family, neighbors, friends, and even strangers as best you can within your resources. Pray hard because what we are facing is not something that a mere human can face alone. Build your communities and networks, for we must stand together and maintain as cohesive and functional a society as possible we go forward. Step up to leadership roles as you can. You are needed! This is also proving to be an awakening! We will get though!

Blessings and strength!