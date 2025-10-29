Updated 2024 Vital Statistics for the Philippines. 2024 births are down 6.3% and deaths are up 1% vs. 2023. Natural population growth is down to 655,342 from 753,701 in 2023.
Philippines is in rapid demographic transition from high to low fertility and will need to reinvent itself as a nation with fewer children and a stagnating population in coming years.
PSA has dropped another update of 2024 vital statistics compiled as of 31 August 2025, which adds 4,259 registered deaths (mostly for December 2024), and 12,116 additional births (mostly for last quarter of 2024). These may be the last VS updates for 2024, with the final annual report expected by the end of 2025 / early in 2026.
Deaths for 2024 are running 1% above 2023 deaths, and up 13.1% since 2019.
Births for 2024 are running 6.3% lower than 2023 births, and 18.9% lower than 2019.
Natural population growth for 2024 has dropped by 13.1% vs 2023 population growth, and by 37.8% since 2019.
Natural annual population growth of 655,342 is likely more than consumed by outward migration as the Philippines exports millions of her people as labor for the world each year. Births - deaths - migration has likely already put the Philippines into population contraction. This is a critical issue for the Philippines not yet making headlines.
Population trending over time since 2019.
Monthly births since 2019.
Monthly deaths since 2019. There never was any recovery / pull forward from the mass excess of 2021. These deaths behaved like a disaster or a war that killed many people, not like an illness that took out the weak and vulnerable prematurely.
Marriages are down 10.2% down vs. 2023, and 13.2% down compared to 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Marriage is not a pre-requisite for childbearing; more than half of babies born in the Philippines are born outside of wedlock.
Philippines is in demographic transition, rapidly moving from high fertility to low fertility. 2017 Total fertility was 2.7. 2022 total fertility was 1.9. 2024 fertility will be considerably lower with figures not yet released; well below replacement population level. Businesses and facilities tailored to child rearing are facing rapid decline in market share and may need to reinvent their business models in coming years. Every child is precious and must be helped to reach his or her full potential.
Cause of death shows that leading causes are cardiovascular (19.1%), cancer (11%), cerebrovascular (9.8%), pneumonia (6.7%) followed by diabetes (6.3%) and hypertension (5.4%). These COD are very much “lifestyle” related and should be dealt with optimally by lifestyle management.
Next update for 2024 will be once the final reports are released.
2025 data should start release within the next 2 months. I will likely update first 2025 data around the end of the year.
Hi. Vaccine rollout started on 1 March 2021. Initially to front line workers, then elderly. By mid-year rollout to the entire population was in swing with a very big push for whole population uptake into 3rd and 4th quarters.
The mass death spike though came with the rollout of Jansen that started on around 20 July 2021. I estimated 1/35 recipients died. Of course, all vaccines were associated with deaths, but JANSSEN was associated with hyperexcess mortality from just a few batches that were given exclusively to the Philippines.
End of 2021 death (and birth) data is incomplete as the government stopped publishing data once the soaring deaths started to gain attention (late compilation of data stopped about 6 months early - March 2022 instead of August 2022). Nothing like hiding data to ignore and deny a problem!
I wrote about this in my ss posts titled "Hottest Lots in the Universe!" https://open.substack.com/pub/supersally/p/short-release-the-hottest-covid-19
and
https://open.substack.com/pub/supersally/p/hottest-lots-in-the-universe-fda
Thank you Sally. Your accurate statistical work is valued.