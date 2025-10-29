PSA has dropped another update of 2024 vital statistics compiled as of 31 August 2025, which adds 4,259 registered deaths (mostly for December 2024), and 12,116 additional births (mostly for last quarter of 2024). These may be the last VS updates for 2024, with the final annual report expected by the end of 2025 / early in 2026.

Deaths for 2024 are running 1% above 2023 deaths, and up 13.1% since 2019.

Births for 2024 are running 6.3% lower than 2023 births, and 18.9% lower than 2019.

Natural population growth for 2024 has dropped by 13.1% vs 2023 population growth, and by 37.8% since 2019.

Natural annual population growth of 655,342 is likely more than consumed by outward migration as the Philippines exports millions of her people as labor for the world each year. Births - deaths - migration has likely already put the Philippines into population contraction. This is a critical issue for the Philippines not yet making headlines.

Population trending over time since 2019.

Monthly births since 2019.

Monthly deaths since 2019. There never was any recovery / pull forward from the mass excess of 2021. These deaths behaved like a disaster or a war that killed many people, not like an illness that took out the weak and vulnerable prematurely.

Marriages are down 10.2% down vs. 2023, and 13.2% down compared to 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Marriage is not a pre-requisite for childbearing; more than half of babies born in the Philippines are born outside of wedlock.

Philippines is in demographic transition, rapidly moving from high fertility to low fertility. 2017 Total fertility was 2.7. 2022 total fertility was 1.9. 2024 fertility will be considerably lower with figures not yet released; well below replacement population level. Businesses and facilities tailored to child rearing are facing rapid decline in market share and may need to reinvent their business models in coming years. Every child is precious and must be helped to reach his or her full potential.

Cause of death shows that leading causes are cardiovascular (19.1%), cancer (11%), cerebrovascular (9.8%), pneumonia (6.7%) followed by diabetes (6.3%) and hypertension (5.4%). These COD are very much “lifestyle” related and should be dealt with optimally by lifestyle management.

Next update for 2024 will be once the final reports are released.

2025 data should start release within the next 2 months. I will likely update first 2025 data around the end of the year.