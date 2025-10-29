Super Sally’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SuperSally888's avatar
SuperSally888
3d

Hi. Vaccine rollout started on 1 March 2021. Initially to front line workers, then elderly. By mid-year rollout to the entire population was in swing with a very big push for whole population uptake into 3rd and 4th quarters.

The mass death spike though came with the rollout of Jansen that started on around 20 July 2021. I estimated 1/35 recipients died. Of course, all vaccines were associated with deaths, but JANSSEN was associated with hyperexcess mortality from just a few batches that were given exclusively to the Philippines.

End of 2021 death (and birth) data is incomplete as the government stopped publishing data once the soaring deaths started to gain attention (late compilation of data stopped about 6 months early - March 2022 instead of August 2022). Nothing like hiding data to ignore and deny a problem!

I wrote about this in my ss posts titled "Hottest Lots in the Universe!" https://open.substack.com/pub/supersally/p/short-release-the-hottest-covid-19

and

https://open.substack.com/pub/supersally/p/hottest-lots-in-the-universe-fda

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
currer's avatar
currer
3d

Thank you Sally. Your accurate statistical work is valued.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sally Ann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture