I have been observing population trending in multiple countries. Population data to April 2025 is recently released for France, Macau, and Hong Kong. First quarter 2025 Malaysian data is released. Japan 2024 data is released. Taiwan data to May 2025 is provided. All countries show concerning trending, particularly with respect to births.

Births reflect societal changes, life pressures, and values, as well as fecundity (ability of women to bear children). There is abundant information linking covid-19 vaccines to fertility problems, and there is a world of difference between women choosing not to have children and not being able to conceive and bear children! If these losses are due to infertility and lost ability to carry and successfully deliver a healthy child, then the alarm must be raised, and measures taken to address and reverse this trending. If it cannot be successfully addressed, humans face extinction!

If you want an interview discussing reproductive impacts of these covid-19 injectables, please check this recent one from Nic Hulscher.

Please read, please share. At some point I pray that my work might be the pebble that finally breaks the dam wall! We must start talking about this!

France

France’s VS show somewhat stabilizing deaths into 2025, but with births falling off the charts, with loss of typical birth patterns.

Not only are there fewer births in France, but infants are also dying at higher rates, with the major contributor to the increase in infant deaths being increased deaths of infants aged < 28 days.

Macau

While Macau’s February 2025 deaths are their highest ever level, deaths in January and from March-April are lower than 2024 levels. However, births in every month of 2025 are lower than all prior monthly levels. Average monthly population increase in 2025 (births - deaths) is only 44 births.

Hong Kong

While Hong Kong’s January and February births are slightly higher than 2024 levels, March and April are lower and trending downwards.

February 2025 had an unusual peak in deaths, though levels for the other 3 months of this year are similar to or below 2024 levels.

Natural population loss has risen to 96,172 as of April 2025.

The disproportionally high male births continue although with some partial recovery in April 2025.

Overall Hong Kong’s population is not faring well. They appear to have new rises in deaths with every new round of vaccine rollout; and are offering 10th doses to their senior citizens though with no listed uptake in the latest vaccine tracker.

I plotted monthly deaths against monthly vaccine uptake to look for any patterns. Boosters dosing and death spikes move in parallel.

Breakdown of the 2023 through to April 2025 deaths and vaccine dosing is provided to give better visualization. The more doses any individual has had, the more likely they may be to die; this could explain the new spikes in deaths even with relatively low new booster dose uptakes.

Assisted reproductive costs are a new tax deductible in Hong Kong for their 2024-2025 tax year; clearly the government is concerned about the nations’ reproductive ability.

Malaysia - First Quarter Data Shows Lowest Births on Record

Malaysia has issued 1st quarter 2025 data, but with a twist. Wherein the Ministry of Health typically gives monthly breakdowns of births and deaths, in their first release for 2025 they have only provided quarterly data. Perhaps the trending is too concerning to reveal its breakdown to the public? While deaths have stabilized at a new higher post-jab level, births are falling and Q1-2025 has the lowest Q1 births on record!

Malaysia’s population data showing births, deaths, and vaccine uptake is provided for reference. Quite shocking! Final 2024 data will be published by September this year.

Japan

Japan has released 2024 data. Births are down and deaths are up. Population loss for 2024 stands at 919,237, a 1-year loss of about 0.75%, assuming a population of 123 million.

A longer view since 1978 shows Japan’s population loss trajectory and clearly demonstrates the loss/flattening of typical birth patterns in 2023 and 2024.

Taiwan

The most devastating is left for last. Taiwan has record high death counts in February and April of 2025.

Births are plummeting, dropping lower by the month, after a hopeful February count.

Overall patterns are set out with covid-19 injectables key dates marked.

Population loss between January 2019 and May 2025 stands at 282,448.

Taiwan is doubling down on covid-19 vaccination of their population, now reducing the dosing interval from 6 months to 2 months for vulnerable populations as of June 11, 2025. Population outcomes will bear close watching!