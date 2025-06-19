Super Sally’s Newsletter

currer
currer
15hEdited

Your substack is a valuable resource. Thank you.

You understand that different vaccine formulations were used in different countries? China, for example exclusively used an inactivated traditional vaccine, not Pfizer on its population.

Can you detect any trend in deaths/births comparing the vaccination formulations across countries?

I only ask, as it may point to the perpetrators of this global atrocity. All western countries used the mRNA vaccines which are linked to dangerous clotting outcomes (among many other dangerous outcomes)

Abstract We report the presence of amyloidogenic fibrils in the peripheral blood of a three-year-old child with documented in-utero exposure to maternal mRNA-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccination.

Introduction

Persistent coagulopathic and neuroinflammatory syndromes following SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination have raised concerns about the prolonged biological activity of spike protein. Emerging concerns extend to fetal and early childhood exposure through maternal vaccination. We present a case of amyloidogenic fibril formation in a child three years postpartum following in-utero exposure to spike protein encoded by mRNA vaccination.

2. Case Background

The child was born prematurely at 35 weeks gestation, one week after the mother’s second dose of the BNT162b2 (Pfizer) mRNA vaccine. The child was delivered without vital signs and required emergency resuscitation. The severe temporal correlation suggests a significant adverse maternal-fetal reaction.

Ida
Ida
12h

There were all kinds of "covid vaccines" in Hungary, all of them killed and injured people in the same way. The Chinese and Russian ones were joint AstraZeneca developments. They even experimented with mixing the "vaccines". The Hungarian death and birth data are not reliable, because the 2020 data was also falsified here... It may have been falsified elsewhere. So the situation is probably much worse than what is officially presented! But thank you for your work, these data alone tell us what the plan is for humanity!

