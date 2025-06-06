Super Sally’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hugh's avatar
Hugh
1d

That's very good work, thanks for publishing.

You mention the ABS only reports the last two years data. I presume that all years used to be available B.C. (Before Covid).

I know that Victoria's Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages showed a significant decline in annual deaths during 2020 when everything was locked down, which of course didn't fit the narrative at all. Their solution was to remove all data but the current year.

So now AC (After Covid) we probably have the same strategy at the ABS.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by SuperSally888
currer's avatar
currer
14h

Thanks for taking the trouble to do this work and record these facts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sally Ann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture