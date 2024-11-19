Singapore’s population is facing health challenges.

Singapore has uploaded their latest vital statistics data on 14th November 2024 releasing data up to September 2024. Figures and data are updated.

2024 births to September are running just 0.23% below 2023 births to September. There has been no recovery in Singapore’s dropping births since they started falling in 2022.

2024 deaths to September are running just 0.73% below 2023 deaths to September. Deaths in Singapore started rising above all prior levels in March of 2021, and then soared in October 2021. There has been no recovery back to prior death levels.

Putting the births and deaths into larger and longer context, it is apparent that inflections in both births and deaths occurred from early 2021. Covid-19 vaccines started administration in Singapore on 20 December 2020.

Were Singapore Deaths Related to the Vaccination Program?

Examining deaths relative to Covid-19 vaccination; 16.8% of the population had received at least 1 dose and 6.8% had completed primary series by 31 March 2021, which is when deaths started noticeably rising; deaths rose as uptake increased. Booster doses started on 14 September 2021 and there was a new high death spike in October 2021. Residents were advised to take a second booster 6 months after their first one. 6 months from 14 September 2021 is March 2022. There was a new unprecedent high spike in deaths in March of 2022. Coincidence or is this causal?

Singapore Natural Population Increase

Population natural increase is births - deaths. If births are lower than deaths, then the population is in active decline and positive growth can only be realized via migration. Singapore’s monthly natural increase first fell below 1,000 in February 2021 (+863) and again in October 2021 (+936). After a spike in September 2022 to 1,208, natural increase fell to only 205 in April 2023 and have remained well below 1,000 up to the latest release. 2024 is a Dragon Year, a highly favorable birth year, during which Chinese may prioritize having a child. 2024 births remain well below pre-pandemic birth levels.

Singapore has 3 main races among its citizens; Ethnic Chinese comprise about 75.9%, Malays about 15%, Indians about 7.5%. All other ethnic groups make up the remaining 1.6%.

Contribution of each of these groups to the births and deaths is shown in the following figures.

Chinese, the most populous group have had mostly negative natural increase since March 2022.

Malays and Indians have downward trending natural increases but are still in positive territory.

The “Other” group is interesting having high birth rates and low deaths; I suppose many of these are expatriate residents, mostly working age, often accompanied by family.

Perinatal, Infant and Maternal Death Patterns

For a developed country with advanced and world class medical care, the trending in still births and infant deaths in Singapore is concerning. Upward trending of both was particularly notable from March 2022 (2nd boosters?).

The annual figures show considerable increases in stillbirths and perinatal mortality from 2022, and infant mortality from 2023. Not the trending expected for a healthy population. Maternal mortality remained very low and is per 100,000 pregnancies.

Where do Singaporeans Die? Interesting Patterns

Trending of where Singaporean residents die gives a snapshot into what happened during the pandemic. In 2020, fewer people died in public hospitals and in institutions, with more dying at home; as would be expected under lockdowns with people reluctant to leave their homes. In 2021 more people died in hospitals and more people died in their residence. Singapore has an excellent health care system. Why would more people die at home in 2021 and even more in 2022, when lockdowns were largely removed? Unless they died suddenly, with no chance to get to medical care?

I was able to find some limited data on monthly deaths at home from mid-2021. There were considerable spikes in deaths at home matching the October 2021 and March 2022 spikes in overall deaths. There was another notable spike of resident deaths from March to May 2023. Was this coincident with another rollout of booster doses?

Sudden Cardiac Death Accounted for 35% of Autopsied Deaths, with Mean Time Between Vaccination and Death being 14.3 Days.

Sudden cardiac death, shortly after injection, accounted for 35% of the autopsied dead after Covid-19 vaccines, in a heavily suppressed and censored peer-reviewed Systemic Review Paper that has finally been rereleased after initially being retracted.

The mean time from vaccination to death was 14.3 days. This certainly matches the peak and new rounds of dosing in Singapore and supports that the death spikes may have been vaccine induced.

The paper is linked.

Singapore’s MOH continues to insist that Covid-19 Vaccines are Safe and Effective. This 18 May 2024 update emphasizes safety.

A 25 October 2024 update to guidelines encourages all eligible residents (60+ and vulnerable) to stay up-to-date with their Covid-19 Vaccine doses with annual dosing. Babies from 6 months are recommended to take 2 doses of Covid-19 Vaccine 8 weeks apart.

The Singapore MOH failure to update their approach with new evidence and to change their policies is likely to come at a very heavy cost for Singaporeans. There will be anguish and anger when the population becomes aware of what has been done to them, their children, and their healthy future.