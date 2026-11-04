As a researcher looking into deaths and death patterns, medically assisted deaths have potential to greatly skew normal patterns of deaths. Where assisted deaths are extended to people not at immediate risk of dying, overall mortality patterns are altered. The ability to identify the impact of these deaths on mortality patterns is lost when such deaths are not documented separately (they are not) in mortality data.

The Voluntary Assisted Dying Act 2021 was passed on September 16th 2021, in Queensland (my original home state). The implementation of deaths (suicide and euthanasia) under this act began on 1 January 2023. Deaths over time are as follows: -

Quarterly data shows an increase in July-September 2026.

Queensland has the special distinction of having the highest number of deaths from VAD of any state.

As of June 2026, Queensland has 380 authorized VAD practitioners; 53% medical practitioners and 47% nurse practitioners and registered nurses. Queensland Health resource page, here.

The process for requesting VAD is set out.

An online search informed me that pentobarbital (15g) is the most typically used drug, to be ingested fully within a short time (preferably under 1–4 minutes). Supportive medications (e.g., anti-emetics) are commonly used beforehand to prevent nausea or vomiting of the drug. This massive overdose of pentobarbital typically causes loss of consciousness in under 10 minutes in most cases, and death typically within 30 minutes to 1 hour (maximum recorded time to death 11 hours). Mechanism of death is central nervous system depression, respiratory depression, followed by cardiovascular collapse and death.

Under current Queensland regulations, a period of at least 9 days must elapse before first and final (3rd request) for VAD.

The death certificate of any person deceased following personal or practitioner administration of “voluntary assisted dying substance must not mention the use of VAD on the death certificate.

Queensland has the highest VAD deaths of any state in Australia; a comparison of deaths in 2024-2025 by state is set out.

There is momentum toward modest expansion of access accross Australia (especially aligning all states fatal prognosis rules with Queensland’s 12-month standard and reducing procedural barriers), led by Victoria’s 2025 amendments. Queensland’s Review Board has formally recommended that the upcoming statutory review of its Act specifically examine whether eligibility criteria should be amended. To date, no state has yet moved toward Canada-style Track 2 (non-terminal) eligibility, and dementia remains outside current criteria across Australia.

Following is the article from National Right to Life which triggered me to look further into VAD in Australia.

There are also other pathways to death in Australia via palliative care, so called End-of-life pathways. Such approaches (ideally) focus on symptom management, comfort, advance planning, and supporting people to die in their preferred place of care (often home or residential aged care). They do not involve administering substances intended to end life. In practice (as personally observed), they may involve ending supportive life-sustaining treatment(s) and allowing a person to die. The caveat comes with time-limited support funding for this approach (16 weeks), putting pressure on participants to die before their funded support time is up.

Living and dying is turned into a business model with humanity removed. As a society we should be asking ourselves questions about value of life and how to support true dignity to the very end. It becomes even more relevant in the context of increasing numbers of seniors (and ill persons) not having caring (or any) family to see them through their final stage of life.

The Thanatorium scene from Soylent Green (1973) springs to mind. I will leave you with a clip.