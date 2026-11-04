Super Sally’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SuperSally888's avatar
SuperSally888
Nov 4

Heaven for psychopathic personalities.... legally employed as serial killers...

Reply
Share
1 reply
SuperSally888's avatar
SuperSally888
Nov 4

This Canadian dr interview is one of the most disturbing i have ever seen. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTS7z4lj_z4/

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sally Ann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.