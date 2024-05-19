Share this postWake UP Asia 19 May 2024 - replay linksupersally.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWake UP Asia 19 May 2024 - replay linkSuperSally888May 19, 20247Share this postWake UP Asia 19 May 2024 - replay linksupersally.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareReplay link here. Many great speakers today! Asia is awoken! Together we push on! 7Share this postWake UP Asia 19 May 2024 - replay linksupersally.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
be aware theres a petition at citiengo.org..block the uns last minute pandemic treaty push..its a worldwide petition it can be signed and reshared widely worldwide from any country in the world including asia..be sure to sign it and reshare it widely worldwide with as many like minded people and groups as you possibly can and be sure to ask each one of them to do exactly the same..all platforms and alternative outlets can be used that said dont bother with GESTAPO BOOK who you can be sure will suppress it..it currently has over 267000 signatures and YOU can help to get it many more