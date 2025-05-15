Super Sally’s Newsletter

Mick From Hooe (UK)'s avatar
Mick From Hooe (UK)
1d

Terminating babies by injection AND injecting humans with infertility-causing mRNA poisons, rendering them infertile is another WEF New World Order depopulation project.

Covid was created to justify a highly profitable, dangerous, injectable DEPOPULATING Bio-weapon called 'mRNA Vaccine', aka 'the Death Shot'. We have instinctively learned to automatically distrust everything from politicians, the media and the Pharmaceutical industry.

How long can they get away with MURDERING Children and babies by injecting mRNA poison?

We Conspiracy Theorists can be proud of frequently revealing the truth, in spite of being aggressively ridiculed by those desperate to see us fail.

ALL mRNA shots are uncontrollable, unpredictable, and unproven for long-term safety and efficacy.

Big Pharma's 'In-house safety and efficacy tests/trials' are predetermined to be successful because it's more profitable to avoid reality. Big Pharma is checking its own 'homework'? Profit before safety = catastrophic health issues, but, more importantly, massive profits for Big Pharma!

mRNA vax is, however, guaranteed to cause Adverse Reactions (often serious and incurable), sudden DEATH or, at best, dramatically reduced Life Expectancy

LIABILITY must be immediately reintroduced for all medicines, particularly injections called 'vaccines'. NO LIABILITY is Big Pharma's Licence to Kill with impunity.

Unjabbed Mick (UK) We'll live longer by avoiding mRNA from unscrupulous doctors and nurses.

