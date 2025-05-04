Super Sally’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darrell's avatar
Darrell
5d

Ican say with 100% certainty that it was the depopulation jab. The following pretty much explains it all. https://rumble.com/v6su1lv-the-silent-culling-how-militaries-worldwide-are-engineering-depopulation-w-.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by SuperSally888 and others
Greta Antonio's avatar
Greta Antonio
5d

Unfortunately, Super Sally, only a few would be asking where the babies have gone. The bioweapon-jabbed sheeple would be too neuromodulated to notice the missing or, if not, too much in denial to want to notice the horrific impacts Covid inoculation have wrought upon humanity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by SuperSally888 and others
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sally Ann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture