While the Philippines expresses support for the 2024 amendments to the IHRs (2005) and is taking steps to implement them, it has rejected the WHO IHR amendments, for now under Article 61 which provides a mechanism for states to reject being bound by the IHRs!

The Philippines joins Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Czeck Republic, Germany, Italy, Israel, Netherlands and the USA in rejecting the IHRs. James Roguski’s Article on the 11 nations which have rejected the IHRs, here.

Despite this, the Philippines is still committed to the IHRs and implementing components they deem relevant. A major component of this is the One Health Action Plan which involves working for the health of humans, animals, plants, and the environment.

Paper from Ateneo School of Medicine discussing One Health in the Philippines. The paper can be downloaded for further study by interested parties.

One key part of this is the establishment of a Virology and Vaccine Institute of the Philippines (VIP). This bill was developed at the height of the pandemic and passed by the House on 3rd reading in December 2022. The law mandating establishment of the VIP, Republic Act 122901, was finally signed on 12th September 2025. Policy forming the basis of the establishment of the VIP is the WHO’s One Health Approach, encompassing humans, animals, plants, and their shared environment.

The VIP will be established under and will be led by the DOST (Department of Science and Technology).

Extracts from the act are extracted. Full act may be accessed here.

Policy is stated in Section 2 of the Act.

The VIP will focus on research and development to address pathogens and potential disease-causing agents.

It is mandated to serve as the lead convener for the national virology research agenda. This will include R&D on diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines. This also includes promotion of, advocacy and overseeing of virology research ethics, biosafety and biosecurity.

The wording of this law is carefully crafted. Vigilance will be required to ensure that the implementation of this Act proceeds in accordance with its written mandate, and with the highest standards of scientific rigor, attention to safety, and respect for human individual rights and individual and national sovereignty.