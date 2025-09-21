Super Sally’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

Mick From Hooe (UK)
14h

Bill Gates now OWNS the WHO and will mould it to suit his profit-making Policies.

Gates is now by far the biggest investor (benefactor) of the WHO, and he says; " Vaccines are the most lucrative investment I ever made"! Join the dots!

EXPERIMENTAL mRNA vax makers must accept LIABILITY Before the next deadly injection.

We have terminated the unelected, and now corrupt, WHO as a credible authority in World Health.

Unjabbed Mick (UK). We live longer!

Greta Antonio
1d

Woud you look at that, Russia and its close allies that many hope are not part of the enslaving, depopulating, transhumanizing abominably evil scheme of the diabolical cabal readily accepted the fiendish WHO Amendments. Real humans, you are watching a hellish Joo script... The "11," including the worst Covid plandemic mandates pushers, Australia, Canada and bioweapon source USA, likely are merely playing hard to get roles For the Time Being.

© 2025 Sally Ann
