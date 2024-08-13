The WEF, aims to “improve the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.”

It does this via it’s Young Global Leaders, who are carefully selected from a pool of thousands of candidates aged younger than 40 worldwide. Delegates have access to executive education courses, learning journeys, and opportunities to collaborate with one another during the (5-year) leadership development program. These young leaders are brought into the WEF fold and carefully trained as their careers take off.

There is also a community of young global shapers. There are young leaders and entrepreneurs aged between 20 and 30. YGL alumni remain active in their communities and set up Young Global Shapers (YGS) regional hubs. The Philippines has a YGS Manila Hub. For those interested, here is a link to the 2023-2024 Annual report of the Global Shapers Community.

Who are the Philippines Young Global Leaders? I had to go searching for the people selected each year; the compiled information is not available in any one place that I have been able to readily find. If any of my readers know of other Filipino alumni not listed below, please message me and I will update the list.

Class of 2024 - Introduces nearly 90 new change-makers, with 1 Filipino.

Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala (32 YO) is looking forward to learning and expanding his knowledge, skills, and network with the WEF program.

Class of 2023 - 2 Filipinos

Isabelle Gotianun Yap , EastWest Bank’s Executive Director and Vice President,

Natashya Gutierrez, the Editor-in-Chief of Vice News for the Asia Pacific

Class of 2022 - 110 Young Leaders - 1 Filipino.

Clarissa Delgado, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Teach for the Philippines, Philippines

Class of 2021 - 1 Filipino

Class of 2020 - 2 Filipinos

Cherrie Atilano , agricultural entrepreneurship champion;

Henry Motte-Muñoz, founder of edukasyon.ph

Class of 2019 - 127 change-makers. No Filipinos listed.

Class of 2018 - 100 young individuals from both business and not-for profit organizations. No Filipino listing found.

Class of 2017 - no Filipino listing found.

Class of 2016 - no Filipino listing found. That batch included the current French President Emmanuel Macron, demonstrating just how high participants rise.

2015 - Maria Antonia Odelia Arroyo, Ignite Impact Fund.

2014 Alumni

Doris Dumlao , PDI Senior Business Reporter;

Julia Andrea Abad , chief of the Presidential Management Staff in Malacañang;

Earl Martin Sawit Valencia , president of privately funded technology incubator IdeaSpace Foundation; and

Ayesha Vera-Yu, CEO and cofounder of grassroots nonprofit Advancement for Rural Kids

As of April 2013

Rex Bernardo - Director of Research Mabini Colleges,

Benedict Carandang - Co-Founder and Managing Director Tuldok Animation Studios Inc.,

Karen Davila - News Anchor and Correspondent ABS-CBN Television Network,

John Echauz - Executive Vice-President Standard Insurance Co. Inc.,

Therese Fernandez-Ruiz - President and Founding Partner Rags2Riches,

Francis Joseph Guevara Escudero (2008) - Senator Senate of the Philippines,

Kala Mulqueeny - Principal Counsel Asian Development Bank,

Joseph Sigelman - Executive Chairman and Director Atlantic, Gulf & Pacific Company (AG&P).

In 2012 there were 9 Filipinos recognized as young global shapers.

Other notable Filipino personalities who have affiliations with the WEF.

Alexandra Prieto-Romualdez, President and CEO of PDI , 2006 Young Global Leaders.

Mar Roxas, Class of 1996

Loren Legarda is a WEF Global Leader for Tomorrow, 2000 awardee, and is also a UNEP Laureate

Bam Aquino, has his own WEF listing. He was awarded an Eisenhower Fellowship in 2020.

The WEF is a very forward thinking, gathering the best and the brightest, providing training and networking for them. This is the way to build influence and change the world.

I am compiling a list of all Young Global leaders and will share it within a few days. It includes many politicians, many banking executives, many executives in sustainability and environmental positions, many in education and science, many in media. Quite an illustrious list!

Stay tuned for Part 2.