PSA has released 2023 vital statistics compiled as of 31 March 2024 on 21st of May 2024. The data is still clearly incomplete, particularly for the last quarter of 2023. Births increased by 77,444 registered births since the 2nd May report which had been compiled as of 29 February 2024 to give a running total of 1,213,813 births for 2023.

By 3 months compilation post end of 2023, only the 3rd quarter data should still be substantially pending. However, unless there have been very considerable delays in registration, the flattening of monthly births from mid-year is very concerning.

Cumulative loss of births over the pandemic years is just under 1 million babies never born, when compared to the 2015-2019 baseline.

Registration of deaths, usually achieved more quickly than births, also appears to be quite incomplete. Deaths from March to July are running higher than 2022 levels.

Deaths only increased by 25,987 since the 2nd May report which compiled data effective as of 29 February 2024, to bring the running total of deaths up to 593,827. At this point I can only wonder if data registration is unduly delayed; I would have expected this data to be far more complete by now particularly for August and September; I simply don’t believe that deaths are dropping off at the end of 2023 as this current plot would imply. [2021 vital statistics were never released for data compiled later than March 2022 - perhaps to avoid revealing the full picture of the harm and hyper-excess deaths in that year].

Cumulative excess deaths vs. 2015-2019 baseline are running at nearly 490,000. This indicates that the population is still under extreme stress and continue to die in excess.

I will update on the resumption of Cong. Dan Fernandez’ Joint Committee Hearing into the Philippines 2021 excess deaths, as soon as our team is publicly updated.