2022 Vice Presidential candidate (running together with presidential candidate Isko Moreno), beloved Filipino doctor, internist, cardiologist, and health influencer Doc Willie Ong is fighting for his life. With 9.7 million followers on You Tube and 17 million followers on Facebook, he very publicly announced and started sharing his battle with cancer on Saturday 14th September 2024. He posted that his story may be shared by all on Sunday.

In 2021 Dr. Ong gave his opinion on the Covid-19 vaccines, questioning safety and efficacy. He was asking the right questions.

Full discussion linked below.

Regardless, he went on to personally take Covid-19 vaccines. He said he took Sinovac here (timestamp 11:43) He also received at least 1 booster dose in December 2021.

He also had a diagnosed covid-19 infection in 2022.

Given this history, we must suspect that his cancer, sudden, rare and aggressive, is related to the Covid-19 vaccines and/or the infection. He describes having been unwell with weight loss and backpain in the months before his recent diagnosis.

Doc Willie is clearly a brave man with heart for Filipino people. Many people are praying for his recovery. He is asking that his journey be used to educate and raise awareness of cancer and the extreme difficulty for most Filipinos to get adequate or even any treatment. I personally have known 2 Filipinas who died from breast cancer without ever receiving any treatment, not even palliative care in their last days.

The covid-19 vaccines harmed from their very first rollout with the massive excess deaths that was observed in the Philippines. They are an unwanted gift that just keeps on giving; excess mortality in the Philippines is well above pre-pandemic levels even as birthrates continue dropping.

I have seen similar patterns of excess deaths clearly linked with covid-19 vaccines in every single country I have looked at: Australia, Macau. Singapore, Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.

Despite continued denial of mainstream media and governments, the Covid-19 vaccines do cause cancer, and many other health problems. There are clear mechanisms related to immune suppression, immune system disarray, immune system surveillance downregulation, and the inherent mutagenicity of the mRNA technologies with their (intentional and unintentional) contamination. Cancers triggered by environmental factors have traditionally been thought to take decades to develop. Yet, these products have triggered very rapid development of cancers within days to weeks for some, and now within just a few years.

Cancers are among the health consequences of these vaccines as discussed by Dr. Altman.

The referred article (retracted, as the truth is still too sensitive to be permitted) is linked and is well worth reading, and particularly for persons working in public health and government.

Conventional cancer therapies are not effective for vaccine induced cancers; they may even hasten death. There are alternative (not accepted by mainstream medicine yet) therapies including ivermectin, fenbendazole and derivatives, nutraceuticals, ketogenic diet. These therapies will only be accepted when people realize that these cancers are a result of the Covid-19 vaccines, and that prior approaches don’t help. Then there is also the spiritual aspect of sickness, cancer, and healing which must include recognition of cause. This is as, or maybe even more, important than physical treatments.

I have very recent new diagnoses of sudden advanced metastatic cancer among my immediate circle. We are only 3 years post injection for most people. This is an extremely short timeframe to be seeing product-induced cancers. These cancers are so aggressive that people go from apparently well to critically ill, and then dead within a very short period. I fear we are at the very front of a tsunami of cancers that is beginning to break. We must find ways to prevent the cancers in vaccinated people who are still apparently well, we must find treatments that alleviate suffering and extend quality of life.

Let Dr Willie's stand mark a new openness to investigating what has has happened, what to expect, and to start exploring solutions for those who trusted and have been sorely harmed.

Filipinos of the world are watching and praying! May we learn and act in response!