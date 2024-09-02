ABS has released the mortality data for the first 5 months of 2024. 2024 deaths are only compared with 2023 and 2022 deaths, with no more reference to prior annual baseline data. 15,972 deaths have been reported for May 2024, and the previously reported deaths from January to April 2024 have increased by 300 additional late registrations.

Monthly deaths are not reassuring! March and April 2024 deaths are both already higher than all prior year deaths, even while May 2024 deaths are still below 2022 and 2023 levels, but well above 2021 and earlier levels.

Cumulative, registered deaths are still well above forecast expected deaths, with unrelenting upwards trending. That is more than 50,000 Australians dead before their time. How can this happen in peacetime? Or are we at war?

2024 is the 4th consecutive year of excess Australian deaths, indicating dramatic changes to population health and an ongoing though largely ignored public health emergency.

The by-age break downs of death give no reassurance, with even younger age-groups showing continued higher than pre-Covid-19 deaths. Months with deaths higher than 2022 and 2023 levels are marked. 2024 deaths will still rise with addition of late registrations.

The failure of the Australian Government to recognize the continuing excess deaths post Covid-19 vaccine rollout represents a catastrophic failure of public health, as does the failed public enquiry into excess deaths. Deaths are the tip of the ice-berg underpinned by mass illness, disability, and abject human suffering.

Australians deserve and should demand more from their Government. There are still too few voices calling for accountability, change, and support for those harmed.

Keep sharing and keep questioning! The next data drop will be on 30 September 2024.