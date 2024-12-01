Australian Bureau of Statistics released the 2024 provisional mortality data on 29th November covering January to August 2024. Superficially a newcomer might think the dry data is of no concern, 2024 deaths being overall lower than 2022 levels, though higher than 2023 levels. Data prior to 2022 is not presented, though it can be downloaded.

Those who have been following outcomes in Australia know that 2022 was Australia’s worst ever death year, and that mortality has not returned to pre-pandemic levels or patterns. I extracted and plotted the ABS Data to visually show population health.

The November data release adds 17,055 deaths: 16,718 for August 2024, and 337 for prior months. Deaths to August 2024 can be expected to rise further as late registrations are added.

Monthly deaths plotted since 2019 show that 2024 deaths, while lower than 2022 except for March, are considerably higher than 2023 levels from mid-year.

Examined longitudinally, 2024 has a mid-year death peak not far below that seen in 2022. The death inflection following the rollout of Covid-19 mRNA gene therapy is very clear; population health is deteriorating.

The weekly death plot to week 34 shows the separation between 2021 and 2022 and later even more clearly. Population health, reflected by increased mortality, changed dramatically between 2021 and 2022.

My computation for excess deaths uses a forecast based on 2015-2019 deaths. This provides an upwards trending in expected deaths following prior patterns of rising year-on-year deaths. August 2024 adds 2,294 additional excess deaths to bring the computed excess up to 59,915.

The August excess deaths are running 15.9% above the forecast baseline, 10% being a black swan event! Death events exceeding all expectations have been occurring with horrifying regularity since September 2021.

Breaking deaths down by gender: in 2024, men had their highest ever March and June deaths and women their highest ever March deaths. This is not reassuring that the population is showing any recovery from the damage inflicted by Covid-19 therapies.

Breakdown by age follows. I have indicated with red arrows any 2024 months where deaths exceed prior levels since 2018. Young men (0-44) had their worst deaths in February 2024 with deaths 9.1% higher than 2023 levels. Men aged 45-64, who should be in the peak of their professional and personal lives had their highest February, March, and June deaths since 2018 in 2024. Older men, 65-84 had their new highest deaths in June 2024, while the 85+ had their highest deaths in March and June.

Women aged up to 64 had their highest ever April deaths this year, while women aged 65-74 had their highest deaths in February and August of 2024. Elderly women aged 75-84 were devastated. They had their highest ever deaths 5/8 months so far with only March and May being higher than 2022, but lower than 2023 levels, and April being lower than 2022 and 2023 levels. The oldest women (85+) had their highest March deaths in 2024. The very high deaths in women aged 65-84 would reflect a shortening of female life-spans due to the Covid-19 interventions, even aside from the slowly aging population. What a loss to society, which is losing their senior female knowledge and memories, and support for their adult children and their families, as people die prematurely!

Cause of death data shows that cancer and respiratory deaths are higher in 2024 than the two prior years. This also needs to be compared against prior years data.

2021 is marked in orange and was an inflection point. There is a pattern of rapidly rising cancer deaths; dementia and other cardiac conditions also show marked inflections.

Sharing from the recent debate in Western Australia. While experts are calling out the catastrophic harm which is evident from these death data; deaths which must be underlaid by a mass increase in illness, disability and suffering for victims and their families, the Government and health authorities remain silent. Complicit in genocide!