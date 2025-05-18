This is my first dive into European vital statistics. France provides quite comprehensive birth and mortality data for its population.

Raw death data shows that France had large and out of season death spikes in 2020, the first death spike in March matching the declaration of pandemic, and the second from September to the end of the year. Deaths in 2021 and 2022 were generally higher than prior years but showed mostly typical patterns. January 2025 had a new high peak in deaths.

Raw birth data showed an unprecedented drop in births in January 2021. Births showed a big stepwise drop in 2023 and 2024. 2025 has a new low in births, starting at an equivalent level to the January 2021 drop.

Raw data plotted to show births and deaths by month on the same page shows the magnitude of change over time.

France’s population is changing due to migration and thus standardized data per 1000 inhabitant population is also provided. Deaths / 1000 inhabitants are set. The spikes in deaths in recent years are unprecedented. Deaths are also spiking in months that they did not historically spike: -

Births / 1000 inhabitants show rapidly declining births. Births fell off the charts from December 2022, two years postC-19 jabs rollouts, after which time normal annual birth peaks are severely damped, and overall births fall! This is a huge alarm signal for population fertility and fecundity!

Births and deaths / 1000 inhabitants: -

France has strong negative natural population growth since December 2024, with loss of 30,800 population (deaths > births) in just 4 months to March 2025.

These figures clearly show the scope of the problem and the worsening population vital statistics. France’s population is in trouble. Assuming this is happening across Europe, Europe is in trouble.