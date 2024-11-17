Last October 17, I sent my September 2024 post on HK population outcomes related to the Covid-19 injectables to the pharmacovigilance team members whose emails were public domain, to the HK department of health, and to the HK Chief Executive.

That report:

Following is the email I sent with the report. I have not bothered to hide email addresses of the recipients as their contact details are public domain.

I received automatic acknowledgments from the DH and the CEO’s office. I did not hear anything from anyone else.

Later, DH assigned a reference number.

Finally, they responded on 29th October 2024. Quite predictably and somewhat disappointingly. They didn’t address any of the issues raised. I wonder if the email I sent never got any further than the desk of some junior public servant, who didn’t understand significance of what I sent, and didn’t elevate it. They simply gave a canned response, confirming that the Government had put a pharmacovigilance system in place and that the system followed the WHO pharmacovigilance causality assessment guidelines. They indicated that they had successfully identified some adverse reactions and would continue to monitor safety of Covid-19 vaccines, and all other vaccines.

HK Government recommends Covid-19 vaccines for babies, children, the elderly, in pregnancy and breastfeeding.

In latest advice from the Hong Kong government, Hong Kong residents aged 50 and above, and children aged from 6 months to 17 years can receive both seasonal influenza vaccines and Covid-19 vaccines, free of charge, at the same time! The government recommends that Covid-19 vaccines be given at any time during pregnancy or breastfeeding, with no need to pause breastfeeding. Currently the only available Covid-19 vaccine in Hong ins BioNTech (Pfizer).

Updated Vital Statistics for September 2024

So how is Hong Kong doing? This is the year of the Dragon, a very favorable birth year. If historical trending is followed, births should be higher this year.

The latest Hong Kong Monthly Digest was released on 16th of November. I accessed and updated monthly birth and death data up to September 2024!

The following tables include Hong Kong’s monthly birth and death trending from January 2015 up to September 2024. 2020 showed births falling well below prior levels and deaths rising. I attribute the big spike of deaths in 2022 to Covid-19 booster dosing (prior discussion).

There was a big drop in deaths in September 2024, with registered deaths finally similar to September 2019. Somewhat reassuring, if it continues.

Births though, were not reassuring. They also dropped to their lowest September level and were 25% lower than September births in 2023.

Could all that Covid-19 and flu vaccination of pregnant women be affecting outcomes? Is it that young people prefer to leave Hong Kong for Canada, Australia, the US, New Zealand; seeing these countries offering more comfortable futures? Is it that the cost of living and hectic pressure of working and surviving in the Hong Kong metropolis that has resulted in having families falling out of favor?

Regardless of cause, Hong Kong is in steep demographic decline, with migration offering its only route for maintaining its population unless there are major cultural and social changes back to supporting families and children; assuming fertility hasn’t been mortally impaired beyond recovery by BioNTech.

In 2024 so far, the average monthly population loss (births - deaths) is 1,602; better than 2023’s average monthly loss of 1,957, and 2022’s average monthly loss of 2,384. 2021 had an average monthly loss of 1,071, while 2020 saw monthly losses of 724. 2019 was Hong Kong’s last year with an average monthly natural population increase (372). Total population loss (deaths exceeding births) between January 2020 and September 2024 stands at 88,047.

The Hong Kong Government does need to take another look at the health of its population and the consequences of the Covid-19 injectables. Filipino contacts speaking of OFW’s in Hong Kong (these are all working aged adults) say many are unwell and some have died.

I hope somehow that my work may contribute to putting the Hong Kong Government on notice. If anyone has contacts and can move this forward, it would be appreciated.