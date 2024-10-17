Hong Kong SAR Just Logged its Highest Ever August Deaths. No Dragon Year Baby Boom in 2024! Macau Births Continue to Drop and Deaths to Rise. Both Regions look to be Courting Population Collapse.
Covid-19 vaccines are offered to all babies from 6 months. Pregnant women remain among vaccine priority groups. 9th doses being offered. No more inactivated only mRNA on offer.
Hong Kong SAR
Hong Kong health department have updated their covid-19 vaccine recommendations last August. People aged 5 and above are assumed to have had a prior infection and are considered vaccinated with only 1 dose of mRNA product, or 2 doses of inactivated (not available from 2nd October 2024) product.
Babies and young children need 1 dose if they have had known infection, or 2-3 doses if they have not had prior infection. High risk populations, including pregnant women, are recommended to take booster vaccinations. Hong Kong is now offering 9th doses of Covid-19 Vaccines!
21 Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccines, already registered as a regular vaccine have been administered in Hong Kong. At least 94.6% of the population have received 1 or more doses.
I downloaded the HK Government vaccination summary spreadsheet to check out some of the population dosing data by age: -
1,056,341 doses have been given to children aged 0 - 11. 956,953 being the inactivated product (Sinovac), and 199,388 the mRNA product (BioNtech). 163,058 3rd doses, 227 4th doses, 12 x 5th doses and 2 x 6th doses were given to this age-group1.
156 doses in 2021
1,033,221 doses in 2022
21,381 doses in 2023
1,583 doses in 2024 up to 6th October 2024,
333 from July to September (120 inactivated, 213 mRNA)2.
1,250,921 doses have been given to children aged 12 - 19. 226,560 being Sinovac (inactivated), and 1,024,361 being BioNtech (mRNA).
608,227 doses in 2021
637,237 doses in 2022
5,299 doses in 2023
3,706 doses in 2024 up to 6th October 2024, 158 of these from July to September (33 inactivated, 129 mRNA).
Hong Kong already offering 9th doses of Covid-19 vaccines. A breakdown by dose:
2 people aged 80+ were given a 9th dose of mRNA vaccine: a man on 10th of September 2024, and a woman on 2nd of October 2024. I wonder how they are faring!
722 8th doses administered: 74 x inactivated products, and 648 x mRNA products.
8,589 7th doses: 1,475 x inactivated products, and 7,114 x mRNA products.
55,565 6th doses: 10,564 x inactivated products, and 45,001 x mRNA products.
238,398 5th doses: 59,576 x inactivated products, and 178,822 x mRNA products.
1,223,888 4th doses: 428,170 x inactivated products, and 795,710 x mRNA products.
5,862,854 1st booster doses: 2,342,305 x inactivated products, and 3,520,549 x mRNA products.
So how is Hong Kong’s population doing? I wrote about HK having death spikes with each new tranche of vaccine rollout HERE.
A Hong Kong based Filipina attending our last Lunas Pilipinas regular Saturday night live-stream (FB streaming here), commented that so many Filipino overseas workers in Hong Kong are already sick, and some have died. Colleagues in Hong Kong have mentioned work contacts out on sick leave and with terminal cancer.
I accessed the latest HK 2024 vital statistics last night for registered births and deaths up to August 2024. While births are running slightly higher than 2023 levels, this is not reassuring considering this year is a dragon year, a highly desirable year to have babies.
Deaths are creeping up. August 2024 has the highest August deaths on record.
Births in Hong Kong are running well below deaths. Hong Kong is also challenged by emigration of young people looking for better opportunities, further reducing its reproductive age population.
Hong Kong is strongly into negative population growth. Having lost some 86,373 natural population since 2020 though reducing births and rising deaths. Only migration can stabilize the population if trends are not reversed.
There was a spike in deaths matching each new round of booster dosing, as I discussed last August.
Macau SAR
Total Covid-19 vaccine uptake as of 3 Oct 2024, from the Pharmacovigilance report is 1.86 million doses for Macau’s approx. 700K population:
Covid-19 vaccines are still available in Macau and recommended for everyone aged 6 months and up. Government Covid-19 vaccination website linked here.
2024 birth rates are running consistently lower than prior years, having dropped sharply over the pandemic and post-pandemic years.
Monthly deaths for the first half of 2024 have mostly been running above prior years though with exceptions for June and August. Interesting to note that 2019 was a high death year in Macau (globally 2019 was a bad flu year). The deaths spikes in December 2022 and January 2023 match the roll out of Pfizer bivalent to residents.
While Macau still has positive natural population growth of approximately 100 babies per month, trending is strongly downwards.
Population Collapse for Hong Kong and Macau SARs?
Both regions are still recommending Covid-19 vaccination for residents; 9 doses and counting for Hong Kong. Never before has any “vaccine” needed such frequent dosing. This appears to be a maintenance med, rather than a vaccine. What is being medicated for?
Surely, health officials must be aware by now from the global press and medical journals that these products are not 100% safe, let alone effective! That there are serious adverse events happening which are increasingly being linked to these products.
Will these cities proceed with their head in the sand stubborn insistence of safe and effective and necessary for everyone? Will they vaccinate their populations out of existence? Will they kill their population of migrant workers with forced vaccines to keep their jobs?
Only migration will keep China’s Special Administration Regions of Hong Kong and Macau ticking and vibrant if the current patterns continue! I watch and will keep reporting.
My mind boggles at how parents could be so scared as to give so many doses to their young children who should not have been at any real risk from Covid-19 infection but were at grave risk from product side effects. What of doctors who continued pushing these products when surely they must be seeing side effects?
These doses must mostly be babies aging into receiving these products at 6 months of age.
Don't know if you have seen this, so I'll pass this along.
Bill Gates’ “Days Are Numbered,” Say Japanese Scientists After ABORTION DRUGS Found In “vaccines”
There are other factors besides births and deaths to look at when looking at population statistics.
First, there's population density. The current population density of Hong Kong is 6,754 people per square km.--the 3rd-highest in the world after Singapore. The density of Macao is 23,152 people per square km., the highest in the world. Israel's density is 422 (much of tiny Israel is desert) and Japan's is 324. So, to use phrases like "population collapse" is pretty silly.
Second, the numbers of people currently being injected are miniscule as a percentage of the population.
Third, although the Chinese are very transparent about finances, they are not transparent about matters of national security. An American vet [unacknowledged special access programs] living in China named Robert (Metalicman) claims that John Bolton attacked China's people with three plagues before Trump fired (and then executed) him. Therefore, we have no way of knowing whether the vaccines administered were actually designed to combat those CIA-created plagues. No one has analyzed the contents of the vials from 2020 as far as I know.
Metallicman email laobangbh@163.com
Robert Sylvester Vannrox
Zhuhai, China
https://metallicman.com/laoban4site/the-usa-and-china-are-now-entangled-in-the-thucydides-trap-this-is-the-entire-story/
Metallicman says:
May 30, 2021 at 7:18 pm
John Bolton was put in charge of the Bio-Weapons office in 2017. He fired everyone and immediately ran two back-to-back, bioweapons / pandemic simulations. After a few months, China was hit by eight viruses that destroyed livestock and grains. Some were propagated by drones that sprayed the viruses to widely separated farms. But China did not collapse; no famine occurred.
In 2019, the “herd immunity” version of COVID-19, the “A” strain, hits America, and the UK. It has a R0=0.1%. People get a minor sore throat and get immunity.
On Chinese New Year, in the exact center of the population distribution center, COVID-19B – the lethal R0=20% virus hit. China went into DEFCON ONE, and the only nations to suffer from this are China, Iran and North Korea.
China suppressed COVID-19B, so then afterwards there were two more bio-weapons attack. The first is the “death-by-vomiting” virus, the “tick virus” that hit Beijing. Funny thing, there are no ticks in Beijing. And then one month later is the “death-by-diarrhea” virus, which hit in August.
These three viruses are why the Chinese have everyone taking anal swabs along with throat swabs.
Later that year, Donald Trump adds a new metal coin to his campaign coin collection. This one is a nickel with a picture of a bat on the reverse side.
All the things mentioned above are somehow omitted in all discussions of this “pandemic”. No one is discussing that America carpet-bombed China with biological weapons; eleven strains in total. Eight against livestock, and crops, three against people.
If you really want to know what happened, then you must read the writings of John Bolton, because everything that he wrote about actually happened to China after he was put in charge of the U.S. Military Bio-Weapons program.