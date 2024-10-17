Hong Kong SAR

Hong Kong health department have updated their covid-19 vaccine recommendations last August. People aged 5 and above are assumed to have had a prior infection and are considered vaccinated with only 1 dose of mRNA product, or 2 doses of inactivated (not available from 2nd October 2024) product.

Babies and young children need 1 dose if they have had known infection, or 2-3 doses if they have not had prior infection. High risk populations, including pregnant women, are recommended to take booster vaccinations. Hong Kong is now offering 9th doses of Covid-19 Vaccines!

21 Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccines, already registered as a regular vaccine have been administered in Hong Kong. At least 94.6% of the population have received 1 or more doses.

I downloaded the HK Government vaccination summary spreadsheet to check out some of the population dosing data by age: -

1,056,341 doses have been given to children aged 0 - 11 . 956,953 being the inactivated product (Sinovac), and 199,388 the mRNA product (BioNtech). 163,058 3rd doses, 227 4th doses, 12 x 5th doses and 2 x 6th doses were given to this age-group. 156 doses in 2021 1,033,221 doses in 2022 21,381 doses in 2023 1,583 doses in 2024 up to 6th October 2024, 333 from July to September (120 inactivated, 213 mRNA).



1,250,921 doses have been given to children aged 12 - 19 . 226,560 being Sinovac (inactivated), and 1,024,361 being BioNtech (mRNA). 608,227 doses in 2021 637,237 doses in 2022 5,299 doses in 2023 3,706 doses in 2024 up to 6th October 2024, 158 of these from July to September (33 inactivated, 129 mRNA).



Hong Kong already offering 9th doses of Covid-19 vaccines. A breakdown by dose:

2 people aged 80+ were given a 9th dose of mRNA vaccine: a man on 10th of September 2024, and a woman on 2nd of October 2024. I wonder how they are faring!

722 8th doses administered: 74 x inactivated products, and 648 x mRNA products.

8,589 7th doses: 1,475 x inactivated products, and 7,114 x mRNA products.

55,565 6th doses: 10,564 x inactivated products, and 45,001 x mRNA products.

238,398 5th doses: 59,576 x inactivated products, and 178,822 x mRNA products.

1,223,888 4th doses: 428,170 x inactivated products, and 795,710 x mRNA products.

5,862,854 1st booster doses: 2,342,305 x inactivated products, and 3,520,549 x mRNA products.

So how is Hong Kong’s population doing? I wrote about HK having death spikes with each new tranche of vaccine rollout HERE.

A Hong Kong based Filipina attending our last Lunas Pilipinas regular Saturday night live-stream (FB streaming here), commented that so many Filipino overseas workers in Hong Kong are already sick, and some have died. Colleagues in Hong Kong have mentioned work contacts out on sick leave and with terminal cancer.

I accessed the latest HK 2024 vital statistics last night for registered births and deaths up to August 2024. While births are running slightly higher than 2023 levels, this is not reassuring considering this year is a dragon year, a highly desirable year to have babies.

Deaths are creeping up. August 2024 has the highest August deaths on record.

Births in Hong Kong are running well below deaths. Hong Kong is also challenged by emigration of young people looking for better opportunities, further reducing its reproductive age population.

Hong Kong is strongly into negative population growth. Having lost some 86,373 natural population since 2020 though reducing births and rising deaths. Only migration can stabilize the population if trends are not reversed.

There was a spike in deaths matching each new round of booster dosing, as I discussed last August.

Macau SAR

Total Covid-19 vaccine uptake as of 3 Oct 2024, from the Pharmacovigilance report is 1.86 million doses for Macau’s approx. 700K population:

Covid-19 vaccines are still available in Macau and recommended for everyone aged 6 months and up. Government Covid-19 vaccination website linked here.

2024 birth rates are running consistently lower than prior years, having dropped sharply over the pandemic and post-pandemic years.

Monthly deaths for the first half of 2024 have mostly been running above prior years though with exceptions for June and August. Interesting to note that 2019 was a high death year in Macau (globally 2019 was a bad flu year). The deaths spikes in December 2022 and January 2023 match the roll out of Pfizer bivalent to residents.

While Macau still has positive natural population growth of approximately 100 babies per month, trending is strongly downwards.

Population Collapse for Hong Kong and Macau SARs?

Both regions are still recommending Covid-19 vaccination for residents; 9 doses and counting for Hong Kong. Never before has any “vaccine” needed such frequent dosing. This appears to be a maintenance med, rather than a vaccine. What is being medicated for?

Surely, health officials must be aware by now from the global press and medical journals that these products are not 100% safe, let alone effective! That there are serious adverse events happening which are increasingly being linked to these products.

Will these cities proceed with their head in the sand stubborn insistence of safe and effective and necessary for everyone? Will they vaccinate their populations out of existence? Will they kill their population of migrant workers with forced vaccines to keep their jobs?

Only migration will keep China’s Special Administration Regions of Hong Kong and Macau ticking and vibrant if the current patterns continue! I watch and will keep reporting.