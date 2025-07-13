I found Malaysia’s 1st quarter VS data with breakdowns from DOSM.

Deaths are stable at their post-covid-19 vaccine rollouts step higher levels, though with a welcome drop in March 2025.

Births are falling off the charts with January births 9.2% lower, February births 14% lower, and March births 11.5% lower than 2024 levels!

Median age in Malaysia is 31; the majority of the population is well within reproductive years, so this major drop in births should not be happening.

Covid-19 vaccination started on 24 Feb 2021. 86.2% of the of the population have taken at least 1 dose. First boosters were rolled out by 13 October 2021. Second boosters by 13 May 2022. Uptake of booster doses was not enthusiastic.

Malaysia’s government should be concerned about this population trending now! Government projections though are for continued population growth up to 2059 in their latest July 2025 Population Report which projects population growth up to 2060.

If births continue to fall at their initial 2025 rates (-11.5%) for the next few years (and deaths remain stable), this projection may be overly optimistic; birth count may fall below death count in as short as 5 years, by 2030. Time will tell.

This birth pattern is the same pattern I am seeing across Asia, with relatively stable deaths and plummeting births. The known fecundity damaging effects of the Covid-19 vaccines are a rational and terrifying for the future of humanity explanation for these observed patterns.