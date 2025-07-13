Super Sally’s Newsletter

Piper Pastoral Partnership
4d

It is a catastrophe, that will be studiously ignored and faked out by constant publishing of optimistic 'projections'. People won't believe their lying eyes, only the official media narrative is real (sic). What inevitable geopolitical consequences will occur despite the fake projections and denial of reality? How do we get ahead of this?

Eccentrik
4d

I've already noticed many 'authorities' trying to perform statistical sleight of hand - changing baselines so that excess mortality & morbidity no longer appear excess, thereby normalizing these new higher rates of death and disease

it's sickening, but for anyone who wants to arm themselves with more science (actual science), here are NEARLY 800 scientific studies/articles indicating the incredible harms of these bioweapon injections: https://eccentrik.substack.com/p/they-dont-want-the-science?r=8ypo0

