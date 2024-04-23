The conversation between DOH health secretary and Senator Tulfo, regarding pharma-sponsored junkets for doctors, during a senate health committee hearing early in April 2024 has exploded.

Tulfo went on to call for quality control for generic medicines, which Herbosa had argued and justified often do not work as well as branded drugs.

Then on Sunday 20th April, the stakes hotted up, with this breaking opinion piece on what, previously mostly overlooked, looks like a pyramid-scheme pharmaceutical company. This company, incorporated by doctors, royally incentivized doctors in their network to promote certain products: receiving rewards of cash, plane tickets, watches and luxury cars, among others.

Luxuries were literally bought with the blood money of their Filipino compatriots. This scandal is being called out as bigger than the 2020-21 Pharmally Pharmaceuticals scandal wherein a newly founded company with no track record and minimal capitalization was awarded multibillion peso Covid-19 PPE contracts.

The unnamed medical company is a big earner, being a Bir Large Taxpayer; Large Taxpayers have authorized capital of at least PHP300 million.

Dr. Tony Leachon (whose X and FB accounts I cannot access, as he has blocked me and many others among those who have questioned Covid responses), has hit the news big time with his calling out of a medical pyramid scheme. Many different publications are covering his “speaking out” (mixed Tagolog-English), which first appeared on twitter.

Leachon, a cardiologist and former director of Pfizer PH, has been almost rabid in promoting Covid-19 vaccines, and called for their mandating. He has also recently been calling for mandating of pertussis vaccines. Has he had a change of heart in calling out of the medical pyramid scheme, of which he (clearly) is not part?

DOH reacted to the breaking news with Department Order 2024-0141, which sets out code of practice advising doctors against receiving anything from pharmaceutical companies that may be seen as influencing their prescribing decisions.

I can see 10s of thousands of med-reps suddenly losing their jobs, and annual medical conventions of the various medical societies downgraded from grand gala events to mundane lectures in 3-star hotels, if this DO is followed! Med-reps may be the only way a busy, overworked doctor, would know about new meds.

DOH publicly reminded medical professionals of their ethical duty of care:

Medical professionals are expected to uphold professional and ethical standards. The interest of the patient shall be paramount to any interest. Societal pressures, financial gains and administrative exigencies shall not compromise the rights of the patient to quality healthcare service.

How ironic given the travesty of coercion that the medical system morphed into during the pandemic. Vaccination was essentially forced; unvaccinated persons were denied access to private and government services, medical care, travel and transport, and public spaces, among others.

Surely it is time that the DOH and government officials do some serious soul searching over their own handling of the pandemic. Do the DOH-WHO relationship and directed actions stand up to the scrutiny of patient rights and true duty of care? Were health officials incentivized to push certain narratives? We already know that influencers were employed to help sway public opinion.

During the pandemic, patient and consumer rights were absolutely trampled. An example is the extent to which typically overreached hospitals were mandated to reserve covid-19 beds, whether they were used or not, at the expense of provision of all other care.

All of these grand patient-doctor / patient-medical professional ethics and relationship principles were totally trampled on during the covid plandemic.

Duty of care was forgotten, first do no harm, cautionary principle, all shredded in the mad rush to comply with WHO dictates of lockdowns, quarantines, controlled medications (remdesivir = run! Death is near… due to kidney failure which will be blamed on Covid-19), vax-vax-vax, track and trace, etc, etc.!

This new scandal is disastrous publicity for the medical system in a country where most people cannot afford anything more than basic care, and the costs of any sort of advanced treatment can destitute families, even middle-class families.

Most doctors still swear a Hippocratic oath when they graduate. Have they forgotten their sacred duty as a guardian of life and health, in favor of allegiance to money, luxury and profit!

It is time for a rebirthing of medicine. Moving away from reliance on pharmaceuticals and towards vibrant health built by working with nature (and with mostly minor assistance from the medical system).