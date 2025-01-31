DOH is concerned that 39% of children in the Philippines are not up-to-date with their recommended vaccines. DOH define fully-immunized children as those who have completed “the necessary vaccination” before reaching one-year old, and claim that as of December 2024, the fully immunized children aged 1 or younger in the country stood at 1.4 million.

What if the vaccination program harms children rather than helps them? Rancourt opines in his hot off the press research paper that vaccines have killed 100 million children between 1974 and 2024.

The article provides a detailed discussion supporting his conclusion. The table of contents gives an outline.

Note Table of Contents Item 5.2. which states that field observational studies show vaccine rollout associated increased infant mortality in low-income countries. This is exactly what I have observed in the Philippines. Under lockdowns when children could not access routine vaccines, pediatric and infant deaths plummeted. When lockdowns were lifted and vaccine programs started, pediatric deaths spiked! Crystal clear, and devastating, and ignored by all authorities! I wrote about this in December 2023.

AstraZeneca Wants to Conduct Clinical Trials in PH

Not happy just with pushing registered products, the Philippines may offer its’ people as guinea-pigs for AstraZeneca to conduct clinical trials. The rights of experimental subjects must be prioritized. Further, if they are harmed there must be compensation and assistance; the Philippines doesn’t have a functional medical misadventure compensation fund. For Covid-19, a fund of only PHP500 Million was allowed. Of this fund less than 1% was ever disbursed as far as I can tell, from prior FOI releases, and the maximum amount for death of injury was only PHP100,000. The duty to demonstrate causality was on the victim, and at their expense.

The following article discusses Philippine laws related to experimentation.

3 laws are described, with the following, the last one, referring to human research, the first two referring to animal welfare and wildlife.

Access to and affordability of health services remains a major challenge for most Filipinos. I personally know of families who have lost most of their assets due to medical expenses for dread illnesses, and the family member still died! They could get little if any assistance! The cost of medical in PH may be less than in Nations with high insurance coverage, but it is still outside the reach of many Filipinos. A specialist consult can easily cost more than 2 days salary for a minimum wage earner, that is before diagnostics, medications or treatments.

Audit of Covid-19 Vaccines Identifies Mass Waste

Talking of vaccines, the audit of the unwanted Covid-19 vaccines is still ongoing, with nearly 70 million doses out of 251.8 million doses procured or donated identified as wasted. That might represent numbers of people not experiencing adverse reactions!

Freezers bought for vaccine storage, P152 million worth, are standing idle and must be repurposed.

Government Pushing for Set-Up of Virology Center

In line with the Government’s prioritization of disease-focused health is the plan to establish a Philippines Virology Center. The senate bill supporting this is SB2893, bears very close watching. Whether the center and its funding will be affected by the Eco Health Alliance blacklisting with 5-year ban on federal funding and the debarment of Peter Daszack, and Trumps’ US Freeze on International Aid projects remains to be seen. There is concern among local groups that the virology center could be used for gain-of-function activities placing PH at risk of lab-escape pathogens.

DOH says that the US Aid freeze apparently won’t affect health services.

However, the same article refers to possible gaps in some HIV prevention programs related to the freeze.

The President has said that the implications of US funding changes are unclear. Policy changes in the US will have either ripple, or maybe tidal wave, repercussions in the Philippines. We watch and wait.

Department of Justice Doesn’t Deliver Justice for Dengvaxia Victims

The DOJ has dismissed the Dengvaxia case against former DOH Secretary Garin and 2 others. Garin is celebrating calling the dismissal a win for science.

Upon reading the DOJ’s decision, find the basis for the dismissal appalling in that it has selectively cherry picked its argument, completely ignoring that there is abundant evidence that Dengvaxia can do what it has done to kill children! Among other points, the DOJ dismissed causality because the children died later than 8 days after being injected! They claim the 8-day limit is based on WHO guidelines! They insist the witnesses are not expert because they haven’t published peer reviewed papers on Dengvaxia.

PAO has submitted a motion for reconsideration. I have copies of relevant documents and will write about this at length in another stack planned for this weekend.