Finally, an update from the Philippines. Still no new release of vital statistics, though the final formal 2023 data should be released any time soon. I will report back as soon as new data is available.

Pandemic Education Outreach CCDCPH, PPMH in Coordination with Intercessors of the Philippines on 25 January 2025

Last Saturday 25th January Intercessors of the Philippines ran a seminar for their members. International viewers, you may or may not be able to access this FB replay. I have family in Australia who could not access to watch. I have requested that the presentation be processed for uploading on rumble. When that is done, I will update links.

The first speaker Widen King was talking about The Beast System and the Devil’s Agenda starting at 00:23:00.

From 1:05:00 speakers from the Concerned Doctors and Citizens (CDCPH) and PPMH (Post-Pandemic Med Help) presented, with time clips as stated:-

Introduction by Teta from PPMH at 1:06:00 which included a video on health outcomes (1:13:00) from the pandemic years prepared by PPMH, including prior vital statistics data.

Dr. Jody Dalmacion, Covid-19 Myth vs. Reality, 1:37:46 (Tagalog, with English Slides)

Dr. Rico Santos, Healing Comorbidities that make Infection Worse, 2:15:00 (English)

Dr. Homer Lim, Disease Explosion Post-Pandemic, 2:45:13

I presented updated The Philippines Covid-19 Pandemic Experience, starting at 3:51:00, with the latest available vital statistics data. With births, deaths, and outward migration I am certain that the Philippines is already experiencing population decline.

To date there have been more than 19.2K views to Saturday’s seminar. We will have follow-up seminars to further develop the materials presented. A successful outreach, to be sure.

Selected recent news clips follow:

US Maintains Commitment to the PH-US Mutual Defense Treaty

Undocumented Filipinos in the US Face Deportation

In 2022, there were estimated to be some 350,000 unauthorized Filipinos (5th largest) in the US. With the Trump Administration’s stance on illegal immigrants, they face an uncertain future and possible deportation. 24 Filipinos convicted of crimes have already been deported, with 80 other pending deportation.

Contact details for support for US Filipinos are provided in this article.

Reduction of Senior School Subject Choices to 5 - 7 Core Subjects

Senior High public-school students in the Philippines have been required to study 17 core subjects (what!?!).

It is proposed that these be reduced to 5 to 6 core subjects to free time for students to undertake “work immersion”. The proposed core subjects include communications, Filipino history, mathematics, science, computing, and life or soft skills. The remaining subjects will be offered as electives, allowing students to specialize in areas aligned with their interests and career aspirations.

The Philippines is challenged with many students who cannot meet even basic standards; remedial reading, writing, arithmetic, computer/ technology literacy should be provided to help students meet minimum standards and equip them for participating in modern society.

Filipino Students Rank Low on PISA Scores

Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) is a global program whereby around 600,000 15 year students from different countries are put under a two-hour test to gauge their skills and knowledge, mainly in science, reading, and mathematics. PISA test questions don't gauge memorization of facts but demand that students draw on real-world problem-solving skills and knowledge.

Since a high ranking on PISA corresponds to economic success, researchers have concluded that PISA is one of the indicators of whether school systems are preparing students for the 21st-century global knowledge economy.

Given the Philippines poor performance in PISA, there is clearly much room for improvement, and quality education and remediation must be a priority as the Philippines looks towards its future.

How can the Philippines change outcomes for children? DEPED and its programs need a major overhaul. They need to learn from the best global leaders and tailor this for local implementation. Certainly, there is budget. How is that budget used?

House Bill for Overhauling of Philippines Education System

A bill is under hearing that will allow the streaming of students either towards higher education or towards trade training.

Philippines has 6 Universities with Global Ranking

Positive news for Philippines education with some Universities included in world rankings.

CSA and Teenage Pregnancy Bill are Still in the News

With social media blowing up over the teenage pregnancy bill (reported in my last Substack), discussion on the legality of the DEPED’s existing CSE curriculum is being questioned.

The teenage pregnancy bill will be subject to close scrutiny and fierce debate.

DOH has stated there are already relevant bills in place and there is no need for a new bill.

With congress set to recess on 8th February, this bill is unlikely to pass this session.

The article correctly states that there is no reference to children learning masturbation in the bill. However, research into CSE (comprehensive sexuality education) as implemented under WHO/UNESCO, and which is referred to and mandated in the bill, could lead to such education, depending on how the CSE program run. DEPED will review their existing CSE programs in response to the furor this bill has provoked.

Dengvaxia Saga Drags with DOJ Withdrawing Raps vs. Garin & 2 Other

Parents fighting for justice for their children who died after Dengvaxia have been dealt another blow in their dragging quest for justice with DOJ withdrawing raps against former DOH secretary Garin and 2 others.

From the article, DOJ’s basis appears to be, apparently following WHO guidelines, that the side effects of the vaccine should become apparent within 8 days of vaccination for a causal link to be accepted. DOJ also reject the autopsy finds from PAO. However, it is well-known that the risk of Dengvaxia is sensitization to more severe disease with subsequent contraction of Dengue illness via ADE (antibody dependent enhancement of disease). An 8-day post-vaccination limit to develop this adverse event is simply ludicrous! The risk of a serious case of Dengue following Dengvaxia may be life-long. I hope this can be challenged!

More here. While legal input is needed on the dismissal, to me it seems patently unfair. Even the manufacturer recognizes ADE. Meanwhile DOJ doesn’t accept the witnesses, doesn’t accept the autopsy, doesn’t accept deaths can happen later than 8 days post-injection.

Until next article, please stand up for yourself and your loved ones! Never accept anything that you are not 100% comfortable with. Speak up! It is your right!