The Philippines, in its final pharmacovigilance report shows 2,846 deaths. Of these, 55 are from children aged 12-17 years of age, and 17 are from children aged 5 - 11 years of age.

Covid-19 vaccination of children aged 12-17 years old began on 15 October 2021 for children with co-morbidities and on 2 November 2024 for all other children in this age group. The mostly commonly used vaccines was Pfizer, though some children took coronavac and Moderna. The FDA reports that there were 4,546 reports of AEFI including 473 serious reports.

Covid-19 vaccination of children aged 5-11 years old began on 7 February 2022 for children with co-morbidities and on 2 November 2024 for all other children in this age group. Comirnaty/Pfizer was the only approved product for this age group. The FDA reports that there were 2,230 reports of AEFI including 247 serious reports.

An assessment of the VAERS adverse reactions for children aged 5 - 11 from the Pfizer product should be revealing, as it shows how many reports were made by the FDA to Pfizer.

Using OpenVAERS, I searched for Covid Vaccine Only, Philippines, Age 0-11, Pfizer/Biontech. The search result showed 326 reports, 79 more than the FDA had listed as being serious. When searched by death there were 16 reports of deaths, one less than reported by the Philippines FDA. Only serious reports are required to be forwarded to the Manufacturers who then submit these to VAERS.

Time to death ranged from same day as the injection to 3-months post-injection.

Eleven of deaths were female and 5 were male.

Batch No. FN4073 was associated with 6 of the deaths, FR8392 and FN4075 were each associated with 4 deaths, FN4077 was associated with 2 deaths. Do 6 deaths make a cluster? That will be a question for NAEFIC at the next hearing!

I have summarized these cases:

When I cross reference using the VAERSAWARE platform, there are 327 reported reactions and 17 deaths [I haven’t been able to find the VAERS number/report for this death], this is 100 fewer than the number of AEFI reported by the Philippines FDA for this age-group but matches the number of reported deaths.

There are 5 main batches given to Filipino children aged 5 to 11; 4 of these have reports of deaths.

This shows key common symptoms reported as experienced by the children.

Relative toxicity is shown.

I wanted to see if these batches were exclusive to the Philippines. To do this I removed the reports with unknown lot numbers (110 reports). This left 217 reports. The majority of reports did come from Philippines, with just a very small handful (15) coming from other countries.

Batch FR4268 did not have reports for any country other than the Philippines, though it had one unknown foreign report.

CHILDREN AGED 12 - 17 PHFDA VS. VAERS

For older children, aged 12 to 17, the Philippines FDA reported 473 serious outcomes.

From VAERSAWARE, there are 845 reports of serious outcomes (372 more than reported by PHFDA), including 44 deaths and 356 hospitalizations. This contrasts with PHFDA which reports 55 deaths in this age-group. However, the 11 additional deaths could be due to another product such as the Chinese Coronavac, which the VAERS system does not capture:;as it only reports US Manufacturer data. All reports for children aged 12 - 17 are related to Pfizer and Moderna. All reported deaths were due to Pfizer.

The top 5 harmful lots are listed.

Key symptoms are different from those in the younger children.

CONCLUSION

An evaluation of pediatric adverse reactions in the Philippines using the Philippines FDA, OPENVAERS, and VAERSAWARE gives a picture of vaccine outcomes.

The deaths reported for young children 0-11 in the PHFDA reports matches the VAERS reports of deaths (17).

The deaths reported for children aged 12-17 by the PHFDA is higher than that reported by VAERS (44), probably due to non-US product deaths.

There are frequent, but different reported symptoms, for the different age-groups.

There were 5 lots given to Filipino children aged 5-11, which seem to be nearly exclusive to the Philippines; only 2 deaths and 15 total reports outside of the Philippines. Were Filipino children targeted as a specific experimental group?

Given the very low risk to children from Covid-19 infections, the reported adverse outcomes do not support benefit of these injections outweighing risks. These reports may well be only the tip of the iceberg of harm to children given the known massive underreporting in the Philippines which is surely far greater than the international URF of 40 - 100.

Further, my local news feeds are full of sudden deaths of young and working age people, including children. This is not over yet.