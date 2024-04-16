Philippines Statistics Authority released another set of Provisional Vital Statistics and Cause of Death data covering January to November (actual data only up to October) 2024. 46,104 additional registered deaths and 91,110 registered live births were added in this report since the last one released on 1st of April 2024.

Registered deaths for 2023 continue to trend above deaths for 2022, since March of 2023, with the March to June deaths running close to 10% higher than 2022 levels.

From the trending by 2023 Report release it seems that the excess registered deaths will continue.

Registered births had been running above 2022 levels up until May of 2023, but seem to be dropping thereafter, raising concern that this represents a dropping off of live births.

While trending cannot be confirmed until the data is more complete, it does appear that births are dropping off in the second half of the year. This is also supported by the reported drop in fertility to 1.5 in 2024 (from 1.9 in 2022).

Cause of Deaths Shows Increasing Cardiac and Cancer Trends

In terms of Cause of Death, Ischemic Heart Disease accounted for 19.3% and neoplasms (cancer) accounted for 11.3% of the 46,104 just added new deaths both still showing increasing contribution to cause of death since the prior report and over time.

Shown graphically below with historical trending.

Research already clearly supports the role of the gene therapy vaccines in both increased rates of fatal cancers and heart disease. Both these causes of death are likely to continue. Some researchers say that cancer deaths will become the leading causes of death in coming years.

mRNA Vaccines are Shown to Stimulate Cancer Growth and Metastasis

In a just published research paper, N1-methyl-pseudouridine, the stabilized form of uridine in the mRNA vaccines is shown to stimulate cancer growth and metastasis (spread of cancer) in a melanoma model.

Dr. Aseem Maholtra’s under oath testimony in Helsinki is as damning as any I have watched. Well worth watching and sharing.

Population Collapses in Progress Globally

In progress or pending population collapses are being reported across many nations!

Greece:

Japan:

China:

Slovakia:

Philippines also has a dramatically slowing population growth rate.

The Philippines does have an overall young population. This makes the drop in fertility even more concerning. The following BW article claims that fertility rates in the Philippines remain high. That is not true! Fertility rates have dropped to 1.5 in 2024, which is a catastrophic reduction from 1.9 in 2022, and well below the replacement level of 2.1.

Slowing birthrates, rising deaths, and mass outgoing migration will bring the Philippines to population contraction far sooner than anyone would want to consider.

The Philippines deployed 2.3 million overseas workers in 2023; these are (presumably) temporary departures. I have not yet been able to find data on permanent outward migration.

In 2022 there were 679,766 deaths and 1,455,393 births a net population increase of 775,627. But with the OFW deployment of 2.3 million Filipinos and certainly a few hundred thousand permanent migrants leaving, the population has dropped by at least 1.5 to perhaps up to 2 million between 2022 and 2023.

OFWs are a major contributor to the Philippines Economy. Skilled and unskilled personnel send billions of dollars back to the Philippines each year.

If PH is to Export its people to the world, it needs to continue to produce quality workers

People are a commodity in the Philippines! If the government wants to continue this people export, and the support it brings to the nation, raising and training quality people to serve both in the Philippines and internationally should be a highest priority. If the population collapses, either the Philippines or their host nations, but likely both, will be left wanting.

Demand is only going to grow given international trending of population declines. The Philippines could capitalize on this. Family friendly policies, community building, quality school and higher education should serve this demand.

Strengthening of support systems, rights and opportunities for OFWs needs to continue to ensure that those who leave the Philippines have quality lives and can contribute to their own and their families’ futures and that of the world!

Filipinos really could take over the world!