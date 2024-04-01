PSA has released provisional vital statistics for 2023 on 1st April 2024, covering the period of Jan-October 2023, with data received as of 31 December 2023.

This is the 7th release of birth, death, and marriage data for 2023. While birth data early in 2023 was running above 2022 reference levels, it is possible that the end of year data, once it is finally released, may show reducing birth rates, as the typical end of year rise in births may not be realized.

2023 deaths, later than February, are running at close to 10% above 2022 levels for March to June 2023. The 2023 trending of elevated death rates appears to be continuing. End of year data, in the next few months will be revealing.

2023 births, although initially running above 2022 levels, may possibly be trending downwards into the second half of 2023.

2023 deaths, later than February 2023, are running considerably higher than 2022 levels. The pathogenic cause of excess deaths is clearly continuing in full force. March 2023 registered deaths are running at 9.8% above 2022 levels, April at 9.5%, May at 8.5%, and June at 8.7%. July is 1.9% above 2022 levels, and will surely increase further as registrations are compiled. Such high year-on-year increases in death rates are historically unprecedented prior to 2021.

2023 cause of death data follows similar patterns to earlier 2023 releases. Ischemic heart disease is the leading cause of death in the Philippines, accounting for 19% of all deaths, up from 14.5% in 2017. The second leading cause of death is neoplasms, which appears to be relatively stable apparently having dropped from 11.1% in 2017 to 10.6% in 2023. Cerebrovascular diseases as a cause of death (COD) stood at 10.1% in 2023 dropping slightly from 2017’s 10.3%. Diabetes Mellitus and Hypertensive diseases showing increasing trending over time.

Covid-19 has already taken a back seat for COD; Covid-19 virus identified accounted for 2,045 deaths, 0.42% of all deaths reported in this period, while Covid-19 virus not identified accounted for 595 deaths, representing 0.12% of all deaths in the 2023 data available to date.

2023 data is still provisional and incomplete, particularly for late 3rd and 4th quarters. COD trending hints towards increasing deaths from causes traditionally associated with lifestyle, but more recently linked as being exacerbated by Covid-19 vaccination.

Final Conclusions:

FDA is slowly trickling out compiled 2023 data. Data is still incomplete. Final reports for 2023 will be expected in 3rd and then 4th quarter of 2024, with official final release early in 2025.

The Covid-19 vaccines cannot be exonerated from the increasing deaths and decreasing births trending. These products are no longer offered in the Philippines. However, lack of offering of these products doesn’t belie the accumulating side effects, suffering and deaths, which are still accruing.

2023 deaths are running close to 10% above 2022 death levels. Another black swan event requiring explanation.

While 2023 births are currently running close to 2022 levels, a possible downward trending in birth rates will become apparent over the next few data releases.

As usual, I call on the PSA to release their information in a timely manner, and as complete as possible.