Link to the new Vital Statistics data drop. Link to the new COD data drop; though only % contribution to overall COD can be compared as the data for 2023 is incomplete.

This is the 9th data drop for 2023; the first having been in October of 2023. The progression of data release for births and deaths is shown in the following 2 images, contrasted (dotted line) by final collated data for 2022.

2023 deaths are running above 2022 deaths from February to July already; if this trending continues deaths will approach 10% above prior year levels.

Reassuringly, births early in 2023 were running above 2022 levels. However, if the trend of dropping off of births that seems to be occurring from June onwards continues and the typical end of year rise in births does not develop as data accumulates, an alarm over fertility trends must be raised. The data may be even worse than the 1.5 fertility rate that the Commission on Population and Development has already noted for 2024.

Following are the monthly comparisons of deaths and births from 2019 to 2023.

How many excess deaths have there been since 2020? I plotted deaths against a baseline of 2015-2019 deaths. To date there have been nearly half a million excess deaths up to September 2023; half a million will likely be breached by the time the 2023 data is complete.

I did the same for births. How many births have not occurred compared to 2015-2019 data? Nearly a million in the data up to September 2023. Again, it will be worse by year end.

Cause of death data shows a disturbing worsening of deaths from heart, vascular and metabolic causes. The elephant in the room are the still unacknowledged deaths from covid-19 vaccine (possibly worsened by natural infections as well) from cardiac, vascular and neurological conditions.

The Philippines is clearly already in trouble population-wise (deaths and births trending is troubling) and health-wise. Growth is likely already contracting once overseas migration is considered. The first step has to be acknowledgement of a problem, that is not yet occurring.

I will keep documenting. I may be contacted at super_sally888@protonmail.com if anyone wants further information, data, or a discussion. I am happy to present and discuss with genuine interested parties.