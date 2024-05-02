PSA have released the 9th Vital Statistics Data Drop for 2023 today. Data is still incomplete. Deaths in early 2023 are running nearly 10% above 2022 levels. Births seem to be dropping off sharply.
Cardiovascular disease contributes to 19% of COD, followed by Cancer at 10.7%, Cerebrovascular at 10.1% and Diabetes at 6.3%. All these causes are worsening over time with each data collection.
Link to the new Vital Statistics data drop. Link to the new COD data drop; though only % contribution to overall COD can be compared as the data for 2023 is incomplete.
This is the 9th data drop for 2023; the first having been in October of 2023. The progression of data release for births and deaths is shown in the following 2 images, contrasted (dotted line) by final collated data for 2022.
2023 deaths are running above 2022 deaths from February to July already; if this trending continues deaths will approach 10% above prior year levels.
Reassuringly, births early in 2023 were running above 2022 levels. However, if the trend of dropping off of births that seems to be occurring from June onwards continues and the typical end of year rise in births does not develop as data accumulates, an alarm over fertility trends must be raised. The data may be even worse than the 1.5 fertility rate that the Commission on Population and Development has already noted for 2024.
Following are the monthly comparisons of deaths and births from 2019 to 2023.
How many excess deaths have there been since 2020? I plotted deaths against a baseline of 2015-2019 deaths. To date there have been nearly half a million excess deaths up to September 2023; half a million will likely be breached by the time the 2023 data is complete.
I did the same for births. How many births have not occurred compared to 2015-2019 data? Nearly a million in the data up to September 2023. Again, it will be worse by year end.
Cause of death data shows a disturbing worsening of deaths from heart, vascular and metabolic causes. The elephant in the room are the still unacknowledged deaths from covid-19 vaccine (possibly worsened by natural infections as well) from cardiac, vascular and neurological conditions.
The Philippines is clearly already in trouble population-wise (deaths and births trending is troubling) and health-wise. Growth is likely already contracting once overseas migration is considered. The first step has to be acknowledgement of a problem, that is not yet occurring.
I will keep documenting. I may be contacted at super_sally888@protonmail.com if anyone wants further information, data, or a discussion. I am happy to present and discuss with genuine interested parties.
Great work, Sally. Thanks
every extra injection causes an estimated 3% more deterioration in human natural immunity and will, no doubt, prove to have a serious impact on Life Expectancy.
Add this to the DEATHS caused by these deadly injections they pretend are 'VACCINES' and you have the perfect hidden CULL of humanity. Exactly as planned by the WEF's New World Order.
In addition to these murderous revelations that are slowly being admitted, the birth rate can be added to this depopulation plan because firtility is seriously impacted by the deadly 'vaxxes'.
Why else do Pfizer et al, demand ZERO LIABILITY for their deadly poisons? Unbelievable, but true!
The extract below is further proof of how deep this conspiracy is;
Amazon complied by adopting a “Do Not Promote” category internally for any anti-vaccine books. Emails show that this policy was requested by the Biden administration and when Amazon did not act fast enough, they faced continued criticism from the "Biden people" and the “the White House Taskforce.”
This won’t be surprising to readers who use Amazon or GoodReads. The sight clearly wants you to read and discover books consistent with the Biden administration’s policies on vaccines, race theory, censorship and many more topics. Recently, Regina Watteel, author of the book Fisman’s Fraud, told Redacted that she was not allowed to advertise her book on Amazon because it detailed how the Canadian government used fake science to implement vaccine mandates and lockdowns.
This is the kind of censorship the Biden administration is currently fighting to keep doing in the Supreme Court.
Mick from Hooe (UK) Unjabbed to live longer!