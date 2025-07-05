Singapore Covid-19 Vaccination Timeline

Singapore commenced its’ adult Covid-19 vaccination campaign on 30 December 2020 prioritizing seniors and healthcare workers before moving on to the rest of the population. Children aged 12 - 17 commenced vaccination on 18 May 2021. Pregnant women were offered Covid-19 Vaccines from June 8, 2021, with dosing spaced at least 2-weeks apart from other vaccines given in pregnancy. Vaccination of children aged 5 to 12 commenced on 27 December 2021. Infants and young children aged from 6 months to 4 years commenced covid-19 vaccination on 25 October 2022, while children aged from 5 - 11 became eligible for first booster dosing on this same date. Main products used included Sinovax/ Coronavac, Pfizers BioNTech/ Comirnaty and Moderna/Spikevax.

2024 Vital Statistics

Singapore Statistics Office released 2024 death and death rates data on 3rd July 2025.

2024 death count decreased by 1.7% and crude death rate decreased by 3.2% vs. 2023 apparently offering some small relief from the sustained elevation in deaths observed since 2021, even while deaths and death rates remain considerably higher than pre-2021 levels.

Annual birth data is provided for reference with Total Live Births and Crude Birth Rate given, along with Total Fertility Rate for the population and by Ethnic Group. TFR refer to the average number of live births per woman in her lifetime. Fertility and births dropped notably from 2022 for Chinese and Indian women and from 2023 for Malay women.

Annual natural population increase is plotted, with year-on-year % change marked for births and deaths, and natural population increase labelled. Population change was slow up to 2020 but then accelerated. Natural population increase dropped by 64.7% between 2010 and 2024, but dropped by 59.3% between 2019 and 2024. This is a catastrophically rapid change driven by step change rises in deaths in 2021 and 2022, and a step change and continuing to fall births from 2022.

2025-Q1 has lowest Q1 births on record indicating the continuing trending for rapidly falling births. Deaths remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Maternal, Infant, Neonatal, Perinatal Deaths

Maternal, neonatal, perinatal, and infant death rates all show patterns of increase after 2020, indicating deteriorating maternal, pregnancy, and infant health outcomes over the pandemic years.

Female Infant and Under-5 Mortality is Elevated

A breakdown of infant and young children mortality over time shows a disturbing trending: female infants and young children mortality has increased to become far higher than that of male children in 2023 and 2024.

After dropping in 2020, mortality for Under-5 males has remained fairly steady between 2021 and 2024, while female under-five mortality has risen continuously. This indicates some female-specific toxic effect causing increased deaths.

The major notable change in Singapore over the pandemic is the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and their continued aggressive promotion to the population. Singapore may be urged to consider terminating Covid-19 vaccination for all children, following global trending. They may be urged to study their own Government population data and outcomes in detail, evidence of harm is hiding in plain sight.