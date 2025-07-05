Super Sally’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Healthwhys's avatar
Healthwhys
4d

These words keep ringing in my head...'If we do a really great job in new vaccines, reproductive healthcare...we could lower that(world population) by 10-15%' - Bill Gates TED talk. Healthwhys video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/z9qXnwPGwaiw. Heres the proof from the world wide experiment! Diabolical.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sally Ann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture