Singapore is reporting a new wave of Covid-19 Cases. This has inspired me to look at how Singapore has been doing with regards to Covid-19 Vaccination, and population vital statistics. This new wave of Covid-19 cases comes despite very high population vaccination rates. The Government blames new waves of covid-19 on waning immunity and recommends booster doses to prevent severe illness.

Singapore started roll out of Covid-19 Vaccination with the Pfizer product on 30 December 2020. The other main products used were Moderna and CoronaVac, the Chinese-made vaccine.

Singapore Ministry of Health continues to promote Covid-19 vaccines for their population and provide Covid-19 Vaccination free of charge for citizens and residents.

As of 18th May 2024, the MOH continues to recommend updating of Covid-19 vaccination. They state that protection from Covid-19 Vaccination outweighs the risk from vaccination.

Babies 6 months and older are still recommended to receive two doses of covid-19 vaccines and possibly a third dose, based on prevailing recommendations.

How is Singapore faring with Covid-19 cases and deaths? World-o-meters has data only up to 13 April 2024.

Singapore is experiencing regular waves of Covid-19 Cases, with some deaths. Their case fatality rate is 0.07%. This is very low. Perhaps this is why they continue to push the jab, reasoning that the jab is the reason why the infection is now so mild.

By January 2023, 91.6% of the population had completed primary protocols, and more than 78% had received booster doses. OWID in data is not updated for 2024 and I cannot find any final totals on Singapore Government webpages. The updated total % is probably a few points higher than last reported levels; among the highest global uptakes.

With such great enthusiasm for Covid-19 jabbing, one would think that Singapore’s population would be thriving. Births and Deaths are presented, with the former dropping steadily and the latter rising. These are very concerning trending, even considering that Singapore has an aging population. The median age of the population in Singapore in 2023 was 42.8 years. Fertility in 2024 has dropped to 0.97.

What is that big spike in deaths in October 2021? Could it be due to booster doses? The MOH approved the first Covid-19 Vaccine booster dosing from 15 September 2021. In March 2022, the MOH approved the second Covid-19 Booster for vulnerable persons. Does this explain the big spike in deaths in March of 2022?

Breakdown of births and deaths by ethnicity is provided below. Chinese Singaporeans are already in active depopulation with deaths exceeding births starting from mid-2022. Other ethnic groups show rising deaths and particularly falling births from mid-2022.

For the overall population, natural increase (births - deaths) is dropping over time. Shown with both monthly and annual figures.

Singapore birth rates are well below replacement levels. If current trending continues, Singapore will hit active overall depopulation by 2026. This does not look like a healthy, thriving population.

The injecting continues and so surely will cases and deaths, both from Covid-19 and from injection side effects. Will there be a new surge in deaths in May and June 2024, just as there was in October 2021 and March 2022 when prior tranches of boosters were rolled out?

Best wishes Singapore. May your MOH learn from best practices and global experience, may your people do their research, and be offered informed consent!