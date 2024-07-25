I was inspired by two articles to write about Singapore today.

Singapore has become a global leader in the globalist agenda with the approval of 16 types of inspects as human food. These include crickets, grubs, larvae, and one species of honeybee!

Then there is this June statement from the Singapore MOH outright denying any harms from Covid-19 vaccines. Please click the article to read it in full. Note the 10 references, 5 of which are from the same group of Singapore based authors? Could this be their own echo chamber publishing what the government wants to see? Are vested interests preventing an adequate assessment of public health outcomes?

Singaporeans are not allowed to counter their governments’ stance. From a Singaporean friend: -

In Singapore 1. Careers and what it can afford are more important than morals and ethics 2. POFMA = tool to silence. It only works if we are fearful of it. Prevent Opposition From Mentioning Anything™ (trademark A17) Speaking out can cost a licensed medical professional their license or result in fines for non-medical persons.

While Singaporeans speak out at their own risk, non-Singaporeans can still access and evaluate population data and comment. I downloaded data from Singapore Department of Statistics, which provides quite comprehensive data. I plotted data, without modifications, for easy visualization. Data is available up to March 2024 for total monthly births and deaths. I had previously discussed this same data (link to that article below), so I decided to look specifically at death and birth rates, and by-age deaths and show how they changed relative to Covid-19 Vaccines Rollout in this article.

Births, Deaths, Crude Birth and Death Rates

Here is the summary for deaths, births and crude death and birth rates. Singapore is fast approaching 0 population growth.

Fertility is lowest for ethnic Chinese, very slightly higher for Indians, and highest for Malays. However, all nationalities are well below replacement fertility.

Perinatal, Neonatal, Infant, and Under-5 Mortality

I was able to breakdown data further to explore perinatal, neonatal, infant, and under-5 mortality rates. Combined data showed lowest on record mortality in 2019, whereafter mortality rose to reach its highest level since 2006 in 2023.

Looking specifically at perinatal mortality (stillbirths and deaths in the first week of life), 2019 shows the lowest deaths on record, but rising to the highest level since 1993 by 2023. Something went terribly wrong from 2020 and is still accelerating into 2022 and 2023!

Patterns of Deaths over Pandemic Years

I have marked various stages of Covid-19 Vaccine rollout on the following chart which sets out monthly births and deaths. I averaged the data from each section,

Pre-pandemic from January 2019 up to March 2020, Pre-vaccine from April 2020 up to December 2020, First Vaccine Rollout from January 2021 up to September 2021 when the first booster was rolled out. October 2021 up to December 2022 when the bivalent was rolled out, and January 2023 through to March 2024, which is latest available data.

Average births and deaths are the essentially the same in section 1 and 2. Ie. no change in births and deaths prior to vaccine rollouts. As soon as jabs started (Section 3), average monthly deaths went up and births went down. However, the biggest change came with the delivery of the 1st booster dosing (Section 4); a step drop averaging 120 fewer monthly births and 329 monthly additional deaths. There were also big spikes in monthly deaths. Births dropped even further following the bivalent rollout (Section 5) by a monthly average of 272, while deaths only dropped by 21 a month, still well above levels in Sections 1 - 3. Clearly, population health declined with vaccine rollouts, and particularly once boosters were delivered.

By-Age-Group Death Patterns

I plotted annual age-specific death rates from 2000 up to 2023 to see whether there were any identifiable patterns in annual death rates over the pandemic years. Most of these plots show an impressive drop in mortality over time, which is commensurate with Singapore being a first world nation with excellent health care.

For the youngest age-groups, with typically very low death rates, there do not seem to be any clear patterns, and death rates remain low even into 2023.

The situation changes for most age groups of persons aged 35 and older, where death rates first changed in 2020 for some, and in 2021 for the rest. Death rates did drop in 2023 for age-group up to 70-74, with the exception of age-group 55-59 where deaths rose from 2022 levels in 2023.

The elderly folk aged 75 and older uniformly had their lowest historical death rates in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. This was reversed in 2021 and 2022 which had rising death rates. 2023 saw a drop in deaths in all groups, but not to prior lows. The oldest Singaporeans aged 85 and above had large escalations in death rates. They were not protected, they were killed!

Conclusion

Clearly something went very wrong with Singaporean public health in 2021. Prior drops in mortality are reversed. 2020 was effectively a control year; pandemic with no vaccines. 2021 and thereafter the vaccines came into play.

Health authorities should look very carefully at their own data! These mortality and birth data, and the timing of inflections in birth and deaths, support detrimental impacts of covid-19 vaccines, and particularly booster dosing. These do not support the safe and effective narrative that the MOH are maintaining.

If these data accurately indicate that the Covid-19 vaccines have played a role in adverse public health outcomes, the continued push to covid-19 vaccinate and boost the population from 6 months and older, will result in escalation of these adverse birth and death patterns. This does not bode well for the health of Singapore’s Citizens, and the growth and prosperity of the Nation State.