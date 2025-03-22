The Philippines Pediatric Vaccine Schedule gives Hepatitis B and Tuberculosis at Birth. It gives the second dose of Hepatitis B at 1 month of Age.

Using Philippines Statistics Authority data, I examined infant deaths by day of death and cause of death!

There is a peak of deaths on day 0, the day of birth, which drops over time. There are two more spikes, but this could be deceiving as the time scale changes.

To accommodate this, I adjusted the data so that the days are average deaths per day for each period. I divided the day 28 - 1-month deaths by 3.417, which are the average days from day 28 to the end of month considering the whole year; I divided the monthly deaths by 30.417 which is the average number of days in each month. The resulting plot is shocking!

Why do so many Filipino infants die between day 28 and the last day of their first month of life? Is it something to do with the pediatrician that most new parents attend with zealous zeal to see how their precious infant is progressing? Is it transmission of infection from drs clinics? Is it the hepatitis B vaccine that is mandated to be injected into all babies in the Philippines? Is it that the second dose of HepB may overwhelm some immature bodies, perhaps in the context of poorer nutrition and disadvantage? Could maternal and infant health have been affected by Covid-19 vaccines, to worsen in 2022 and 2023?

Why were there far fewer deaths in 2020 under hard lockdowns than in 2021 when Covid-19 vaccines rolled out and with worsening with lockdowns were lifted in 2022 and 2023. Well child visits could not readily be attended under harsh lockdowns!

I cannot access such a breakdown of deaths from earlier than 2020, because PSA did not publish such breakdowns. This information was have to be requested via FOI from an authoritative party who could not be refused. I would like to request infant and pediatric mortality data by time (day, week, month) and place. This would enable a treasure trove of exploration on public health outcomes.

I do have annual infant death rates from 2014. Deaths were relatively steady, plummeted in the first year of lockdown, but has risen rapidly thereafter.

All-Cause Mortality for infants aged 0 - 11 months

In 2020 there were 16,885 infant deaths, and 1,528,684 births = 11.05 deaths / 1000 births

In 2021 there were 18,607 infant deaths, and 1,364,739 births = 13.63 deaths / 1000 births

In 2022 there were 20,072 infant deaths, and 1,455,393 births= 13.79 deaths / 1000 births

In 2023 there were 21,593 infant deaths, and 1,448,522 births= 14.91 deaths / 1000 births

I looked at the cause of death data and summarize 3 of the high causes of death as an example of discrepancies in how and when infants are dying.

Sepsis

In 2020, 5 infants aged between 0 - 27 days died of Sepsis, but 187 infants died between day 28 to end of their first month.

In 2021, 1 infant aged 21 - 27 days died of Sepsis, but 288 infants died from day 28 to end of their first month.

In 2022, NO infants aged 0 - 27 days died of Sepsis, but 249 infants died from day 28 to end of their first month.

In 2023, 3 infants aged 0 - 27 days died of Sepsis, but 277 infants died from day 28 to end of their first month.

Certain Infectious and Parasitic Diseases

In 2020, 33 infants aged between 0 - 27 days died, but 291 infants died between day 28 to end of their first month.

In 2021, 10 infants aged between 0 - 27 days died, but 388 infants died from day 28 to end of their first month.

In 2022, 21 infants aged between 0 - 27 days died, but 584 infants died from day 28 to end of their first month.

In 2023, 30 infants aged 0 - 27 days died, but 478 infants died from day 28 to end of their first month.

Diseases of the Respiratory System

In 2020, 15 infants aged between 0 - 27 days died, but 365 infants died between day 28 to end of their first month.

In 2021, 2 infants aged between 0 - 27 days died, but 374 infants died from day 28 to end of their first month.

In 2022, 3 infants aged between 0 - 27 days died, but 509 infants died from day 28 to end of their first month.

In 2023, 7 infants aged between 0 - 27 days died, but a catastrophic 635 infants died from day 28 to end of their first month.

None of this makes sense! Infants are dying exactly temporal to their 1-month checkups! Why are they dying in large number of things that younger babies, who should have been more vulnerable, weren’t dying from!

Consider that if some 2,000 babies are dying from an external harm in those specific days, there must be a far greater number who are irrevocably harmed. Hepatis B Vaccine has been linked with autism and development of allergic and atopic diseases.

Either pediatricians are somehow causing severe infections in the babies that come to their clinics, or they are doing something that ends up fatal to these babies / makes them terminally ill. Events during 1 month checkup and the Hepatitis B vaccine must be put under scrutiny!

I believe that there could an immediate halt to this product be called for all infants whose mother’s hepatitis B infection status is known (and knowing that status should be prioritized)? The role of all infant schedule vaccines (and other factors) in infant deaths need to be examined!

Answers are needed!