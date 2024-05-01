I will start by introducing you to two companies with critical roles in the monitoring and measurement of weather.

Please bear with me as I set the stage for this critical discussion, which I believe sets the stage for understanding the ongoing corporatization and weaponization of weather, and which can then be used to drive climate change fears and condition world populations to accept climate restrictions and even possibly lockdowns.

I will end with a discussion on the Philippines situation, where there have recently been major changes in how weather is reported, and where the government have reacted with the closure of public schools (move to inefficient online learning) to protect children from the summer heat.

The Weather Company, is the world’s leading weather data provider. Their consumer brands include The Weather Channel, Weather Underground, and Storm Radar. They serve advertising, aviation, media and defense industries. Using Weather Underground / Wunderground, a subsidiary of “The Weather Company”. This company has networked 250,000 personal weather stations, to provide online global weather data.

Francisco Partners were founded in America in 1999, and are among the top 20 US private equity companies. They are global investment firm that provides capital to technology companies facing infection points in strategic or operational aspects. They have USD7 Billion under management and are one of the world’s largest technology-focused private equity funds. They are massive! They are woke! "In 2020, Francisco Partners joined Diligent Corporation's Modern Leadership Initiative and pledged to create five new board roles among its portfolio companies for gender or ethnically diverse candidates". FP typically take controlling share in their acquired companies.

From FP’s webpage:

Note particularly the “sustainability” focus. Their investments provide a unique opportunity and responsibility to solve some of the world’s greatest challenges.

More on sustainability. Their ESG (Enviornmental, Social, and Governance) strategy encompasses all of their investment decisions. This is a company that is fully committed to modern social responsibility metrics and standards, environmental protection and green technologies, environmental compliance, integrity and diversity, etc.

On 22 August 2023, it was announced that Francisco Partners would acquire The Weather Company.

On 1st February 2024, Francisco Partners completed the acquisition of The Weather Company, including the weather.com platform, from IBM. for an undisclosed sum. They will use this acquisition to accelerate their enterprise work related to climate and weather globally.

Weather Reporting in the Philippines

Official weather reporting in the Philippines is by PAGASA, which monitors weather at their weather stations. the government’s weather station.

Private groups and interested parties also report weather, mostly via Facebook. In recent weeks a group called PinasKonek has been increasingly active in reporting weather conditions. It has been doing this reporting using Heat Index, a subjective measure which is calculated using both air temperatures and humidity. Yesterday’s report is shown below.

The very small print under “PanahonKonek Station” says (This is from personal weather station and cannot be considered as official data).

“personal weather station” means that this data is provided from The Weather Company Sources.

I looked further at the PinasKonek Page. Here is one of their blaring headlines. Global boiling! They clearly are pushing a heating planet narrative. Note that they have turned off commenting on their posts.

Conveniently, for the Pinas audience, their posts are also all carefully presented in Tagalog, with option for English translation.

So who are PinasKonek? They claim to be a Philippines-based safety and awareness page. They list themselves as a media/news company. I have not yet been able to find any SEC registration under their name (or their prior names). If there is no SEC registration, then they are only Philippines based by their own word. [Readers if anyone has SEC contacts and can check further, please do, and message me].

Note from their history that they were set up on 7th August 2020 as Weather Philippines Update Today. Their name was changed to Philippine Integrated Weather Reports on 31 July 2023. It was changed further to the catchy PinasKonek on 6th March 2024. Did

So here we have a page that is reporting data from The Weather Company, unofficial data with maybe over-estimated heat from personal weather stations, that has changed its name and suddenly become much more active within just a month after it’s data source company, The Weather Company, was bought by Francisco Partners.

The CEO of PinasKonek is listed as

Is he Filipino? His FB page intro states that he lives in Berlin and is from Austria. He is certainly non-resident. His account is locked and I could not find any further information. So the PinasKonek page, claiming to be local, might not be!

I found three other pages that appear to be linked to PinasKonek and/or Larrey; there may be others I haven’t found yet.

These include Weather Philippines Update Today, which was established on 27th March 2024, and which is presenting the same data as PinasKonek.

There is Weather Update Philippines / WUP which doesn’t have a founding date, but which has Larrey as it’s top contributor.

And there is Philippine’ Weather Water Update / PWWU, where Larrey has posted in the comments.

So here are apparently different pages possibly with links to the same group, all sharing heat index data as if it were temperature. Indirectly pushing the climate change narrative, and maybe conditioning Filipinos to accept climate change, to fear it, and to consequently be ripe to accept climate-based restrictions.

Are PinasKonek the public face of Francisco Partners in the Philippines?

Answers are needed! Senators and Congressmen need to look at this situation! The public needs to be aware as well!