The childhood infectious diseases measles, pertussis, chickenpox, etc., and even adult illnesses such as flu typically follow cyclical patterns seasonally and over several years.

Department of Health surely know this. Doctors know this. So why the sudden all-out media blitz over pertussis and measles? Over so very few cases! Just a few hundred suspected, fewer confirmed, nationwide out of an estimated 110 million population.

Iloilo has declared a state of calamity over 16 cases, with just 7 confirmed.

The real rationale might be that under a declared state of calamity the local government can access special calamity funds which they could not otherwise access, with relatively less oversight than usual.

DOH has expanded its promise of 1 million doses of pediatric vaccines up to 8 million doses in this latest article.

DOH “The best solution is vaccination”.

A massive measles vaccination drive has been launched in coordination with the WHO and UNICEF who are assisting in the setting up of a national public health emergency operation center (PHEOC). They will target children aged from 6 months to 10 years of age.

NON-SELECTIVE IMMUNIZATION OF CHILDREN, REGARDLESS OF PAST VACCINE HISTORY

Children in BARMM will be revaccinated with MMR, regardless of past vaccination history (non-selective jabbing), because it is quicker and easier to vaccinate this way. Bivalent polio is also being administered, along with vitamin A dosing. No mention on whether they will also be given the pentavalent pertussis vaccines as well. However, that the UNICEF supplied pentavalent vaccine is approved to be given at the same time as measles vaccines, so we may assume it will given (opportunistically at the same time) if stocks are available.

In this same article it was reported that DOH USEC Tayag reassured parents who might be worried about over-vaccination that:

there was no chance that their children would receive too many dosages if you are worried that it will be too much, that they will overdose, that won’t happen.

How can DOH say that? They seem to believe that vaccines are like vitamins, fully innocuous and you can never take too many doses.

Vaccines are powerful immune-modulating drugs. They are medicines! Even though they are not required to go through the same extensive safety studies that all other pharmaceuticals drugs are. Even though they are covered by the dogma of safe and effective! Vaccines are given to healthy people to keep them healthy. Shouldn’t they be subject to even higher standards of safety and efficacy than drugs used to treat sickness? A healthy person should not be made sick to purportedly prevent an infection that they may never encounter, and may not even be at risk of becoming ill from?

Mainstream narratives, supported by media maintain that vaccines have saved millions of lives and are modern medicine’s pinnacle of success.

Dissenting voices, savagely censored and ridiculed, counter that vaccines like any drugs have risks, some potential benefits in some applications judiciously used, and side-effects. That vaccines are pushed for profit and power motives, by vested corporate players with little regard for human health. They blame vaccines for burgeoning population poor health, autism and learning disabilities, and early deaths.

A very polarizing topic. I am convinced the mainstream narrative is wrong. That the idea of vaccines, judiciously used and in far safer than current formations and delivery modes, may be of some possible benefit, but not in the way they are currently applied.

WHO SHOULD NOT TAKE MEASLES VACCINES?

The US CDC provides some details on who should not get measles vaccines.

One of the exclusions is TB infection. TB is endemic in the Philippines, particularly among disadvantaged communities, where it may not be promptly treated. Does this mean that children who have TB will have a much higher chance of severe adverse reaction?

Immunocompromise is another contraindication. What about all the children already jabbed, at least twice, with Pfizer products? Rollout in Philippines was from age 5 and above. How many of these Covid-19 jabbed kids are already unknowingly immune compromised and at risk from live vaccines?

Aggressive catchup Pediatric Vaccination was already conducted via the DOH and UNICEF Coordinated Chikiting Ligtas in mid-2023. Many young children may have already been “caught up” last year. Will these same children be double dosed with this years’ campaign?

Measles

Measles is nearly always a short-lived self-limiting illness in healthy children with good nutritional status. It can be treated with a single high dose of vitamin A and good supportive care.

In recent US outbreaks measles variants were found to be vaccine derived. Ie. the circulating measles strains had spread via vaccination, and in heavily vaccinated populations. Vaccination is no guarantee that there will be no measles cases.

Certainly, there is also NO DOUBT that measles infection can be dangerous for children who are immune suppressed, who suffer from malnutrition, or who have other illnesses such as tuberculosis. However, vaccination itself is dangerous for children who fall into this category! The side effects of toxic adjuvants, the immune dysregulation and gut dysbiosis that can follow vaccination also places these children at higher risk of health sequelae, autism, developmental disorders, increased illness from other causes, and even death.

Is The Media’s Hysteria Whipping at the Behest of DOH and for the Purpose of Driving Demand and Acceptance of the Vaccination Campaigns?

I can only conclude that the current media-whipped hysteria that the DOH is trying to generate is for the purpose of getting parents to accept the WHO /UNICEF funded jabs.

Is this the next stage of the experiment?

How do Pfizer jabbed Filipino kids (these are kids now aged 6/7 to 10, who are to be targeted in the currently planned DOH catch up campaigns) respond to multiple doses of bivalent polio, measles (in whatever combo is supplied by UNICEF: measles only, measles-rubella, measles-mumps-rubella, or measles-mumps-rubella-varicella), and pentavalent pertussis (DTwP-HepB-HIB) vaccines?

I hope there will be full informed consent of parents for their children, including a fair and honest education on risks and benefits, and alternatives.

I hope that parents will be informed how to report any adverse reactions and/or deaths, and that there will be fair compensation and/or assistance in such an (unlikely) event.

I hope that bodily autonomy and the right to say no without consequences and coercion will be respected.

I hope that DOH and public health officials are watching out for the health and overall outcomes of the vaccinated children, including medium and long-term outcomes.

I hope that parents realize what is behind the hype and use their instincts to protect their children.

I hope that concerned citizen groups will also monitor outcomes.

I hope, but fear that none of these hopes will be delivered upon!

Are we heading into a new era when people hide their kids when department of health comes calling? They are even digitizing health so that no person can escape the net. In the name of health!

Even toddlers are being encouraged to enroll for digital ID. In time every citizen, every resident will have a digital ID, with personal data and records available for access by government and other authorized bodies.

Perhaps such a system, besides finding which children / adults are and are not up to date to locate them and offer vaccination (if it were wanted), could be used to prevent overvaccination! To follow health outcomes and to guide development of truly optimal outcomes.

In the right hands digital systems could contribute positively to society (with full respect of privacy, bodily autonomy and human rights)! In the wrong hands it will mean a digital prison. We must ensure that safety and privacy protections are in place and that such systems, which seem inevitable in time, will only be used appropriately for benefit.

I continue to hope and will do what I can to work towards this end!