Please refer to whichever countries you are interested in. They are presented in alphabetical order.

1. Global Population Trending

Our World in Data provides estimates of global population growth, birth and deaths, up to 2023. Take this data with a grain of salt, as their population data can be quite different from that reported by individual country’s statistics authorities. From my comparison between OWID and each Government’s Official statistics, OWID overestimates current population for the Philippines, Macau, and Malaysia, underestimates for Australia and Hong Kong, and is on Target for Singapore.

OWID data shows consistently dropping global births and rising deaths. Regardless, global population will continue to grow for so long as births outnumber deaths.

OWID reports global births as 132.11 million in 2023 down from 132.48 million in 2022, with both years well down from the 138.6 million births reported in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.

OWID reported 61.65 million deaths in 2023 down from 62.28 million in 2022, but well above the 58.35 reported in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year. Global deaths show a clear step change in 2022 and 2023 post the massive death spike that accompanied the Covid-19 health intervention rollouts in 2021. Deaths are projected to rise further in 2024 and 2025.

Given the setting of rising deaths and falling births across Asia, I have accessed and plotted data by country for Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Taiwan. All data is taken from statistics authorities in the relevant countries.

2. Australia - Estimated 61,847 Excess Deaths from 2020 to September 2024, Elderly Australians Decimated

Australia’s population was 27,204,809 at 30 June 2024.

Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout was launched on 22 February 2021 with the provision of Pfizer to quarantine and frontline personnel and aged care and disability residents and staff. Distribution of AstraZeneca began on 5th March 2021. By 31 December 2021, all people aged 12 years and above were eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. On 8 November 2021, the Australian Government initiated the vaccine booster program for 3rd doses. From 10 January 2022, the Australian Government expanded eligibility for the program to include those aged five to 11 years.

Attagi still recommends Covid-19 vaccination for at-risk children from 6 months of age. This information is current as of 22 November 2024.

Australia has administered 72,600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to people in Australia as of 10 January 2025!.

The most updated mortality data for Australia was released last 18 December 2024, covering Australian provisional mortality from January to September 2024.

Nothing much to see according to ABS summary, which only discuss and compares data from 2022 to 2024 data as if population data didn’t exist prior to Covid-19.

The December release added 15,229 new deaths of which 14,932 were for September and 197 were late registered deaths from prior months.

Provisional deaths for September 2024 are close to 2023 levels, though could rise by a few hundred when late registrations are added. Overall, 2024 deaths to September are higher than 2023 deaths, lower than 2022 deaths, and still well above pre-Covid-19 vaccine rollout death levels.

I forecast deaths using 2015-2019 data input into excel forecast, and plotted these against reported deaths. Up to September 2024, there are 61,847 more deaths since January 2020 than might have been expected based on prior mortality patterns.

When the weekly data is presented, it is apparent that death counts in weeks 10, 26, and 39, exceed all prior deaths. Australians were not doing ok in 2024!

While deaths dropped from 2022 levels (when deaths reached new highs following the initial Covid-19 jabs and then boosters), deaths are rising above 2023 levels, which is not reassuring for overall population health. The inflection point for change in mortality patterns was the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in 2021.

Breaking down deaths by gender and age; male deaths are higher than female deaths, which is typical. 2024 deaths are well above pre-2021 levels.

By age-breakdowns are provided, with arrows indicating months in 2024 where deaths in particular age-groups exceed prior levels. In 2024, young Australian men had their highest ever February deaths, men aged 45 - 64 had their highest February, March, and June deaths, men aged 65-84 had their highest June Deaths, and men aged 85+ had their highest yet March and June deaths.

Women fared worse than men. Women aged 0 - 64 had their worst April deaths, women aged 65-74 had their worst February and August deaths, women aged 75-84 had 5 months of historical highs for January to February and June to August, and the oldest women had their worst March deaths. The rising deaths in the 75-84 population could represent a shortening of population lifespan, with this group perhaps being the ‘canary-in-the-coalmine’ of accumulating harm.

Provisional Cause of Death data for January - September 2024 shows particularly rising deaths due to cancer (31.2% of all Dr certified deaths), respiratory diseases (9.8%), other cardiac disease (6.3%), and dementia (11%). Ischemic heart disease (7.7%), Cerebrovascular Disease (5.3%), and Diabetes (3.3%) appear to be dropping slightly / are stable. This drop may well be deceptive as one or more of these conditions could well have been underlying health confounders even when the primary listed cause of death was cancer.

Natural population increase in Australia is declining with rising deaths and falling births despite an ongoing and an aggressive inward immigration policy which has seen a net gain of 445,640 people to the Australian population in 2023-24 and 1,184,750 people since 2021. Natural population growth will drop below 100,000 in 2024 if current trending continues.

3. Hong Kong Has Natural Population Contraction since 2020 When Deaths First Exceeded Births

All data presented is from the Hong Kong statistics department and extracted from published public domain reports.

Hong Kong had an end of 2024 estimated population of 7.53 million persons, which increased by 0.1% compared to the prior year. Population growth is due to inward migration, as births are too low to contribute to growth.

Hong Kong has an aging population. This is reflected in rising deaths and falling births over time. Annual births and deaths from 1971 to 2024 are plotted. Deaths show a steady rise. 2022 shows a massive 24% increase in deaths. There is some recovery in 2023 and 2024, but not to prior levels.

Hong Births have been declining over time. Even the historical births spikes every 12 years for Dragon Year births are declining with 2024 having lowest dragon births on record. Hong’s births are highly volatile reflecting changing confidence in the local political situation; 1997 was a low birth period as residents watched outcomes of the handover to China. This was followed by some 10 baby boom years before a new steady decline.

Covid-19 Vaccination in Hong Kong

Hong Kong implemented very strict lockdowns over Covid-19. Two Covid-19 vaccine products were used: CoronaVac (Sinovac - whole inactivated virus) vaccine which started on 26 February 2021, and Comirnaty (BioNTech - mRNA product) vaccine which started on 10 March 2021.

93.8% of the population has completed Covid-19 vaccination.

Children and working adults have very high coverage, with 12 to 49 yo having > 100% coverage; the > 100% is due to non-resident uptake.

CoronaVac was phased out by the end of September 2024, and only the mRNA product Comirnaty is still available. Upon my last checking, Hong Kong was offering a 9th dose of mRNA to any willing persons. Pfizer has been added to the pediatric schedule for babies 6 months and older.

Hong Kong’s population has experienced negative natural increase since 2020, the first year of the pandemic, and there have been 89,380 more deaths than births since that year.

Population trending since 2019, the last pre-pandemic year is set out for reference. The big spike in deaths and drop in births in 2022 particularly matched timing of bivalent boosters.

I have previously explained that the spikes in deaths from 2022 onwards matched each new rollout of additional Covid-19 product boosters. I sent this information to the Hong Kong Department of Health and doctors listed in the Pharmacovigilance reports but was brushed off.

4. Japan Has Had Declining Population since 2005. Population Decline particularly accelerated in 2022, Concurrent with the Second Year of the Covid-19 Vaccine Delivery and Booster Administration.

Japan’s population was estimated at 124.35 million on 1st October 2023. Japan has lost 5.987 million natural population since 2005, the first year that deaths exceeded births. Since then, births have consistently declined, and deaths have risen.

Japan started its’ Covid-19 vaccination program in February of 2021. Japan used Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca products. Some 80% of the population received at least 2 doses, and around 60% has received 1 or more booster doses. Booster dosing is particularly encouraged for senior citizens.

Deaths in 2020, the first year of the pandemic showed an uncharacteristic decline of -0.6%; with no mortality signal reflecting the pandemic! However, 2021 (+4.9%) and 2022 (+9.0%) both had uncharacteristically high jumps in registered deaths.

A longer view, showing Japan’s vital statistics and cumulative natural change (births-deaths) from 2000 is set out. Population loss is accelerating.

5. Mortality in Macau Spiked and Deaths Plummeted in 2022, the Second Year of Vaccine Rollout Accelerating Its Trending of Rising Deaths and Falling Births. The Largest Death Spike Was Concurrent with Rollout of Pfizer Bivalent as Booster Dosing in December 2022 / January 2023.

Macau has an estimated population of 687,000 as of mid-2024. In 2023 the published fertility rate was 586 births per 1,000 women, just over 1 child for every 2 women.

Macau has also offered both mRNA Covid-19 and inactivated products; Government Webpage.

Residents are also recommended to get mRNA products for boosters if they took inactivated products for initial doses.

As of 3rd February 2025, 99.9% of Macau’s population has taken at least 1 dose, and 94% have taken more than 1 dose.

Covid-19 vaccines are recommended for babies from 6 months of age.

Macau Population Vital Statistics

Despite 2024 being a dragon year, Macau’s 2024 births fell by 2.8% compared to 2023. However, lower deaths, -17% compared to 2023, meant a small gain in natural population (+1,130) for Macao in 2024.

Monthly births and deaths since 2018 are set out to show historical population changes; monthly births did show some recovery in late 2024 as couples welcomed their dragon baby. Macau is only a few hundred more deaths or fewer births away from natural population contraction; which dire milestone may be expected this year, or next if current trending continues.

6. Malaysia Births Have Dropped by 40.2% between 2015 and 2024. After NO excess Deaths in 2020, Deaths jumped by 34.5% in 2021 Concurrent with Covid-19 Vaccines Rollout. Deaths Have Not Returned to Pre-Pandemic levels from 2022 to 2024.

Malaysia’s total population in the fourth quarter of 2024 was estimated at 34.2 million.

Malaysia started Covid-19 injection rollout in February 2021. 2023 Pubmed article describes rollouts and prioritization. The government targeted at least 80% of the population to be injected by February 2022. As 22 February 2025, 86.2% of the population had taken a first dose, and 84.4% had completed primary protocols.

Uptake of Covid-19 Vaccines in 2024 is very low.

Malaysian Population Statistics

Malaysian births have been dropping steadily over time, with the drop accelerating during the pandemic years. The recovery in births in 2023 was followed by a new drop to below 2022 levels in 2024.

Deaths dropped in 2020 the first pandemic year; strange in a pandemic that people didn’t die; and then jumped by 34.5% in 2021 the year that Covid-19 Products were administered. Deaths have declined from 2021 levels between 2022 and 2024 but remain well above pre-pandemic levels.

Monthly birth and death patterns show marked changes particularly into 2021, with the big death spikes temporally related to C-19 Products rollouts. Malaysian deaths remain a step change above pre-pandemic levels.

7. Philippines Experienced HyperExcess Deaths in 2021, the Second Year of the Pandemic with 43.2% Excess Deaths.

Philippines Population is currently estimated at between 112 - 113 million based on previous census and birth and death data.

Covid-19 vaccination in the Philippines began on 1st March 2021. About 78% of the population accepted covid-19 vaccines. These were only given to children aged 5 and older.

Deaths in Philippines rose immediately concurrent with Covid-19 vaccine administration, and particularly with Janssen in July of 2021.

Philippines overall data shows increasing deaths over time. 2024 data is higher in the first quarter and then drops off by April to May due to incomplete data.

Philippines births have been steadily declining since 2012. There was some recovery from the steep drops of 2020 (-8.7%) and 2021 (-10.7%) in 2022, which rose by 6.6%. However, 2023 dropped by 0.5% and preliminary 2024 data hints towards a further drop in final data.

Finally, following are Philippines Births and Deaths, and Natural Increase over time. 2023 is the 4th year with a natural population increase below 1 million. The trending continues strongly downwards.

While births are still well above deaths, the Philippines has considerable outwards annual migration (temporary and permanent, more than 1 million new migrants a year) which can no longer be covered by the gap between births and deaths, and which will result in effective population contraction.

8. Singapore

Singapore had a population of around 6.04 million in 2024, an increase of 2% over 2023.

Singapore started roll out of Covid-19 Vaccination with the Pfizer product on 30 December 2020. The other main products used were Moderna and CoronaVac, the Chinese-made vaccine.

Covid-19 vaccines started administration in Singapore on 30 December 2020. 16.8% of the population had received at least 1 dose and 6.8% had completed primary series by 31 March 2021, which is when deaths started noticeably rising; deaths rose as uptake increased.

Booster doses started on 14 September 2021 and there was a new high death spike in October 2021. Residents were advised to take a second booster 6 months after their first one. 6 months from 14 September 2021 is March 2022. There was a new unprecedent high spike in deaths in March of 2022.

Singapore continues to offer Covid-19 vaccines to residents from 6 months of age.

Singapore Population Outcomes

Singapore uploaded their latest vital statistics data on 14th November 2024 releasing data up to September 2024.

2024 deaths to September were running just 0.73% below 2023 deaths to September. Deaths in Singapore started rising above all prior levels in March of 2021, and then soared in October 2021. There has been no recovery back to prior death levels.

2024 births to September were running just 0.23% below 2023 births to September. There has been no recovery in Singapore's dropping births since they fell considerably in 2022.

Putting the births and deaths into larger and longer context, it is apparent that inflections in both births and deaths occurred from early 2021 soon after the start of Covid-19 vaccines administration on 30 December 2020.

Natural increase (births - deaths) is still positive but has dropped by 60% over the pandemic years between 2020 and 2023. 2024 data will be telling on the health of the Singapore’s population.

9. Taiwan

Taiwan’s population was estimated at 23.396 million in January 2025.

Seven SARS-CoV-2 vaccines were available in Taiwan, including AstraZeneca, four mRNA vaccines (SARS-CoV-2 messenger RNA-1273, bivalent mRNA-1273.214 [original and omicron BA.1] and bivalent mRNA-1273.222 [original and omicron BA.4/BA.5], Moderna, USA; BNT-162b2, BioNTech/Pfizer, Germany) and two protein-based vaccines (MVC-COV1901, Medigen, Taiwan; NVX-CoV2373, Novavax, USA). The first COVID-19 vaccination program commenced in March 22, 2021.

Taiwan’s natural population growth became negative in 2020, the first year of the pandemic reflecting large jumps in deaths and falling births. 93.5% of Taiwan’s population have received at least 1 dose of Covid-19 products.

Vital statistics by month since 2019 are set out. Births and deaths were not highly variable in 2019 which was the last year of natural population growth. Deaths rose in 2021 and then soared into 2022 and 2023 reflecting a catastrophic deterioration in Taiwan’s population health. 2024 data show a slight decrease in births of 0.5% and a slight decrease in deaths of 1.6%. Natural population loss in 2024 was 67,251. Taiwan has lost 1% of its population since 2020!

Conclusion

Hong Kong, Japan and Taiwan have ongoing population loss with Deaths > Births.

Macau still has natural population growth, but numbers are declining sharply and population loss will occur in the next year or two if the current trending continues. Hong Kong and Macau can maintain their populations with migration from China.

Australia (birth data not presented), Malaysia, and Philippines still have positive population growth which is likely to continue for the next few years. However, the rising deaths and sharply dropping births raise concerns for future growth and the timeline by when population contractions will start.

Movement of populations through migration will also impact total populations and prospects for economic growth and development. Australia has large net inward migration increasing population, while Philippines’ outward migration is likely to already be contributing to population decline.

