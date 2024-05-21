The Senate President is the second in line of succession after the Vice President in case the both the President and Vice President are indisposed and until a new President can be elected. The SP presides over senate sessions including calling sessions to order and setting the agenda. This is a critical position as the SP can clearly push or delay based on the agenda.

Senate President Zubiri has been ousted and replaced with Chiz Escudero on Monday 20th May 2024!

Extracts from his emotional speech are provided in the following MB article.

Will this change herald change in the Philippines Government?

The incoming Senate President is Senator Chiz Escudero who was named as WEF Young Global Leader of 2008. Will he push SB1869 which has been delayed due to community lobbying, and which sets up a Philippines CDC under the WHO?

The changing of the Senate President might be part of the reason that the next session of Dan Fernandez’ Joint Committee Inquiry into excess deaths in 2021, which had been scheduled for 22nd May 2024, has been postponed until further notice.

Will SB1869 which sets up a Philippines CDC under the WHO now be expedited? Note that both Zubiri and Escudero are among the authors of this bill.

It is not just Zubiri who has resigned. There has been a major shakeup with other senators resigning their positions as well.

I will provide updates in coming days.

Events over the weekend both went well: Wake Up Asia (replay for 19th May should be up soon), and Lunas Pilipinas Forum (below) where I presented at about 04h:13m, and now I am back to normal programming.