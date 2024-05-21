Updates from Philippines. Senate President Zubiri has been replaced with 2008 Young Global Leader Chiz Escudero. Other Senators Resign in Major Shakeup!
Will this facilitate Philippines rapid and unquestioning approval of the WHO Pandemic Agreement and Amendments to the IHRs, and passage of SB1869 and associated bills?
The Senate President is the second in line of succession after the Vice President in case the both the President and Vice President are indisposed and until a new President can be elected. The SP presides over senate sessions including calling sessions to order and setting the agenda. This is a critical position as the SP can clearly push or delay based on the agenda.
Senate President Zubiri has been ousted and replaced with Chiz Escudero on Monday 20th May 2024!
Extracts from his emotional speech are provided in the following MB article.
Will this change herald change in the Philippines Government?
The incoming Senate President is Senator Chiz Escudero who was named as WEF Young Global Leader of 2008. Will he push SB1869 which has been delayed due to community lobbying, and which sets up a Philippines CDC under the WHO?
The changing of the Senate President might be part of the reason that the next session of Dan Fernandez’ Joint Committee Inquiry into excess deaths in 2021, which had been scheduled for 22nd May 2024, has been postponed until further notice.
Will SB1869 which sets up a Philippines CDC under the WHO now be expedited? Note that both Zubiri and Escudero are among the authors of this bill.
It is not just Zubiri who has resigned. There has been a major shakeup with other senators resigning their positions as well.
I will provide updates in coming days.
Events over the weekend both went well: Wake Up Asia (replay for 19th May should be up soon), and Lunas Pilipinas Forum (below) where I presented at about 04h:13m, and now I am back to normal programming.
What the Hell, Sally? Sure, he is eloquent.
In the end, these people talk like Marxists, despite the pretty, even moving, phrasing that can make one think they are hearing something else - because there are obvious right things to say and then most importantly - do.
Am I missing better qualities?
Yes, he has to thank his colleagues, of course. But what are the strings? What can any one or more call in? We saw the horrible fecklessness of our House here in the USA.
Yeah, working for the laborers. The workers who go outside the country do get misused, at home and abroad. The Arab countries come to mind. But what the WEFers, the Oligarchs, the corporations think is protecting the laborers is very different as we know from what they deserve. We see at least some former Young WEFers are not
But the people. the generations have been through so much. The human resources you have!
The Philippines are important. Over my life I have met several great people from the Philippines. Hence, I am subscribed for your knowledge and insight. Thank you for keeping us to date.
Groan. Exactly what we don't need.