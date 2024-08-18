Who are the WEF Young Global Leaders? 1,365 Men and Women are on the WEF list; royalty, government heads, politicians, artists, businesspeople, educators, media, banks, founders & executives.
Part 2: I have listed WEF alumni by country. Appreciate how many of these WEF trained people are an elite club, highly successful and in positions of great domestic and global influence.
All of the people listed can be found on the WEF Young Global Leaders Community Page. The YGL program, an initiative of the WEF for up and coming global leaders younger than 40, provides comprehensive executive training, expeditions and collaborative opportunities for participants. It was founded by Klaus Schwab. I have listed by country (113 countries), and then alphabetically, showing name and current listed position.
I found it surprising that some smaller countries had so many graduates; Singapore has 39 alumni, Hong Kong 21. New Zealand only has 1 listed, Australia; 17. 50 for People’s republic of China, 116 for the United Kingdom, and 339 for the USA.
Many recognizable people are included; many known elite family names, and many people in Government, banks, educational institutions, charity organizations, and sustainability positions. Alumni hold positions in Red Cross, Meta, Microsoft, Blackrock, Netflix, Amazon, GAVI, Amnesty International, Google, WEF, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and many many others.
1. Afghanistan - 1 Alumni
Hamdullah Mohib, Diplomat (2015-2021), Afghanistan
2. South Africa - 2 Alumni
Zuriel C. Naiker, Managing Director, Marsh & McLennan Companies, South Africa
Muriel Thabile Ngwato, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Newzroom Afrika, South Africa
3. Algeria - 1 Alumni
Manel Soraya Djermoun, Geopolitical Expert, Kheyma, Algeria
4. Angola - 1 Alumni
Walter Pacheco, Chief Executive Officer, Angolan Stock Exchange, Angola
5. Argentina - 10 Alumni
Esteban Bullrich, Senator from Buenos Aires, National Congress of Argentina, Argentina
Eugenio Burzaco, Secretary of Security, Ministry of Security of Argentina, Argentina
Agustina Fainguersch, Managing Director for Latin America, Meta, Argentina
Andy Freire, Director, Trocafone, Argentina
Delfina Irazusta, Founder and Executive Director, Red de Innovación Local (RIL), Argentina
Sebastián Kind, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, GREENMAP, Argentina
Martin Lousteau, Founding Curator and Alumni, Buenos Aires Hub, Argentina State, Argentina
Alejandro Malgor, Vice-President Operations Latin America YE3, Xinca, Argentina
Gabriel Pablo Marcolongo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Incluyeme.com, Argentina
Gregorio Werthein, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Calwaro Capital, Argentina
6. Armenia - 2 Alumni
Suren Aloyan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dasaran EdTech Company, Armenia
Lara Setrakian, President, The Applied Policy Research Institute of Armenia, Armenia
7. Australia - 17 Alumni
Tony Abrahams, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Access Innovation Media Pty Ltd, Australia
James Chin Moody, Chief Executive Officer, Sendle LLC, Australia
Lucy d'Arville, Partner, Bain & Company, Australia
Mei Ling Doery, Managing Director, MDMD Pty Ltd, Australia
Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Professor (Practice), Faculty of Business and Economics, Monash University, Monash University, Australia
Samantha Freebairn, Wing Commander and Pilot, Royal Australian Air Force, Australia
Sophia Hamblin Wang, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, MCi Carbon, Australia
Gordon Hughes, Founding Curator and Alumni, Brisbane Hub, Rhythmscape Publishing, Australia
Rory Hunter, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, MODEL, Australia
Andrew Kuper, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, LeapFrog Investment Group, Ltd., Australia
Jason Li Yat-Sen, Pro-Chancellor, University of Sydney, Australia
Lisa MacCallum, President and Founder, Inspired Companies, Australia
Kala Mulqueeny, Senior Adviser, Ocean Geographic, Australia
Claire O'Neil, Minister for Home Affairs and Cybersecurity, Department for Home Affairs & Cybersecurity of Australia, Australia
Hayley Saddington, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, Halo Medical Devices, Australia
Simon Sheikh, Chief Executive Officer, Future Super, Australia
Rohan Silva Founder, Second Home, Australia
8. Austria - 4 Alumni
Lera Auerbach, Artist, auerbach studio, Austria
Eva Dichand, Editor, Heute, Austria
Andrea Stürmer, Chief Executive Officer, Zurich Austria, Zurich Insurance Company Ltd, Austria
Werner Wutscher, Managing Director, St. Paul GmbH – New Venture Scouting, Austria
9. Bahamas - 2 Alumni
Barbara Ann Bernard, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Wincrest Capital Ltd, Bahamas
Andrew Serazin, President, Templeton World Charity Foundation, Inc., Bahamas
10. Bahrain - 4 Alumni
Shaikh Mohammed Bin Essa Al Khalifa, Adviser for Political and Economic Affairs, Court of the Crown Prince of Bahrain, Bahrain
Hamad AlMahmeed, Director-General, Office of the Prime Minister of Bahrain, Bahrain
Mohamed Almaraj, Chief Executive Officer, ila Bank, Bahrain
Wafa Al Obaidat, Chief Executive Officer, Obai and Hill, Bahrain
11. Bangladesh - 4 Alumni
Azeeza Aziz Khan, Director, Summit Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd, Bangladesh
Ivy Huq Russell, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Maya, Bangladesh
Zafar Sobhan, Editor, Dhaka Tribune, Bangladesh
Asif Zahir, Deputy Managing Director, Ananta Apparels Ltd, Bangladesh
12. Belgium - 10 Alumni
Alberto Alemanno, Founder, The Good Lobby, Belgium
Jamil Edmond Anderlini, Editor-in-Chief, Europe, Politico, Belgium
Livia Járóka, Member of the European Parliament, European Parliament, Belgium
Silvana Koch-Mehrin, President, Women Political Leaders, Belgium
Maja Kuzmanovic, President, FoAM, Belgium
Ewa Sadowska, Coordinator, BARKA Network of Support to European Minority Groups, Belgium
Virginijus Sinkevicius, Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, European Commission, Belgium
Irene Tinagli, Member of the European Parliament, European Union, European Parliament, Belgium
Iliyana Tsanova Chief Risk Officer, Deputy Director-General, Chief Risk Officer, DG Budget, European Commission, Belgium
Nathalie van Ypersele de Strihou, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer; General Manager, Communication, Syensqo, Belgium
13. Bosnia & Herzegovina - 1 Alumni
Amit Paley, Executive Director, Movement Against Malnutrition, International Rescue Committee, Bosnia and Herzegovina
14. Botswana - 2 Alumni
Bogolo Joy Kenewendo, Global Economist, Kenewendo Advisory, Botswana
Néné Maïga, Chief Executive Officer, Orange Botswana, Botswana
15. Brazil - 23 Alumni
Nathalia Arcuri, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Me Poupe! Conteudo e Servicos Financeiros Eireli, Brazil
Rodrigo Baggio, resident and Founder, RECODE, Brazil
Rodrigo Brito, Director of Sustainability, South Zone, Latin America, The Coca-Cola Company, Brazil
Cristiano Câmara, Founding Partner, Vitis Capital Asset Management, Brazil
Anielle Franco, Minister of Racial Equality of Brazil, Ministry of Racial Equality of Brazil, Brazil
Luana Génot, Executive Director, Identities Institute, Brazil
David Hertz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gastromotiva, Brazil
Rodrigo Hübner Mendes, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Instituto Rodrigo Mendes, Brazil
Irina Lachowski, Member of the Board, RenovaBR, Brazil
Eduardo Leite, Governor of the State of Rio Grande do Sul, Government of the State of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
Ronaldo Lemos, Chief Scientific Officer, Institute for Technology & Society (ITS), Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Mariana Luz, Chief Executive Officer, Maria Cecilia Souto Vidigal Foundation, Brazil
Leandro Machado, Co-Founder and Executive Director, CAUSE, Brazil
Luiza Mattos, Partner; Head of Healthcare South America, Bain & Company, Brazil
Denis B. Minev, Founding Curator and Alumni, Manaus Hub, Bemol e Fogas, Brazil
Sebastian Monroy, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Zubale, Brazil
Vera Oliveira, Founder and Executive Director, Instituto C - Criança, Cuidado and Cidadão, Brazil
Marta Pinheiro, Director, XP Inc., Brazil
Luisa Ribeiro, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Regenativ, Brazil
Claudia Sender Ramirez, Board Member, EMBRAER, Brazil
Ilona Szabó de Carvalho, President, Igarape Institute, Brazil
Joice Toyota, Executive Director and Founder, Vetor Brasil, Brazil
Mariana Vasconcelos, Chief Executive Officer, Agrosmart, Brazil
16. Brunei - 1 Alumni
H.R.H. Prince Mateen of Brunei Darussalam Prince, The State of Brunei, Brunei
17. Bulgaria - 2 Alumni
Nikolina Angelkova, Chairwoman, Center for Empowerment of Women in Politics, Bulgaria
Yana Buhrer Tavanier, Founder and Director, Fine Acts, Bulgaria
18. Cambodia - 3 Alumni
Cham Krasna, Group Chief Executive Officer, SOMA Group, Cambodia
Chanthol Oung, Executive Director, The Arbitration Council, Cambodia
Serey Chea, Governor, National Bank of Cambodia, Cambodia
19. Canada - 20 Alumni
Scott Brison, Vice-Chair, Investment & Corporate Banking, BMO Financial Group, Canada
François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, Canada
Jennifer Corriero, Co-Founder and Executive Director, TakingITGlobal, Canada
Rebecca Darwent, Founder, Rebecca Darwent Global, Canada
Jocelyn Formsma, Chief Executive Officer, National Association of Friendship Centres, Canada
Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Canada, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister of Canada, Canada
Alessandra Galloni, Editor-in-Chief, Reuters, Canada
Karina Gould, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, House of Commons, Canada
Kim Hallwood, VP, ESG Business Integration, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), Canada
Omayra Issa, News Anchor, CPAC, Canada
Vera Kobalia, Co-Founder, Olyn, Canada
Avid Larizadeh, Duggan Senior Managing Director - Teachers' Venture Growth, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Canada
Josef Penninger, Director, Life Sciences Institute, University of British Columbia, Canada
Cheryl Perera, Founder and President, OneChild Network and Support Inc., Canada
Michele Romanow, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Clearco, Canada
Maya Roy, Chief Executive Officer, Coalition of Innovators Against Racism, Canada
Bright Simons, Leader, Canada's New Democrats, New Democratic Party of Canada, Canada
Liam Sobey, Senior Vice-President: Merchandising, National Sourcing & Liquor, Sobeys Inc., Canada
Nolan Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sandstorm Gold Ltd, Canada
Raylene Whitford, Director, Canative Energy, Canada
20. Chile - 10 Alumni
Cristina Bitar, Senior Partner and President, Azerta, Chile
Komal Dadlani, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Lab4U, Chile
Cristobal della Maggiora, Co-Founder and President, Betterfly, Chile
Paula Escobar Chavarría, Opinion Columnist, CNN Chile, Chile
Juan Pablo Larenas, Co-Founder, Board Member, Sistema B, Chile
Alfonso Márquez de la Plata, Chairman of the Board, eClass, Chile
Eric Parrado, Founding Curator and Alumni, Santiago Hub, Inter-American Development Bank, Chile
Diego Schalper, Member of Congress, Congress of Chile, Chile
Nicolás Shea, Founder and Executive Chairman, Cumplo Chile S.A., Chile
Susana Sierra, Chief Executive Officer, BH Compliance, Chile
21. Colombia - 8 Alumni
Bernardo Asuaje, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Grupo Attia (Colombia), Colombia
Luis Alberto Camargo, Founder and Director, Organizacion para la Educacion y Proteccion Ambiental (OpEPA), Colombia
Freddy Castro, Chief Executive Officer, Banca de las Oportunidades, Colombia
Carlos de Hart, Chief Executive Officer, Agroince, Colombia
Daniel Feldman, Founder and Architect, Zona Industrial Taller de Arquitectura, Colombia
Simón Gaviria Muñoz, Senior Fellow, New York University, Colombia
Ciro Guerra, Film Director, Ciudad Lunar, Colombia
Mia Perdomo, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Aequales, Colombia
22. Costa Rica - 2 Alumni
Arturo Condo Founding Curator and Alumni, San Jose Hub, EARTH University, Costa Rica
Maria Nelly Rivas Vice-President, Government Relations, Latin America, Cargill Incorporated, Costa Rica
23. Côte d'Ivoire - 5 Alumni
Fatoumata Ba, Founder and Executive Chair, Janngo Capital, Côte d'Ivoire
Roselyne Chambrier, Chief Executive Officer, Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms (Arise IIP), Côte d'Ivoire
Abdourahmane Cissé, Minister Secretary General in the Presidency, Office of the President of Côte d'Ivoire, Côte d'Ivoire
Amadou Hott, Special Envoy of the President for the Alliance for Green Infrastructure, African Development Bank Group, Côte d'Ivoire
Sébastien Kadio-Morokro, Chief Executive Officer, Petro Ivoire S.A., Côte d'Ivoire
24. Denmark - 7 Alumni
Ida Auken Member of Parliament, Parliament of Denmark (Folketinget), Denmark
Lars Jannick Johansen Founder and Managing Partner, Den Sociale Kapitalfond, Denmark
Christian Jolck Co-founder and Partner, 2150, Denmark
James R. Lee, Chairman and Managing Partner, Lee & Partners, Denmark
Henrik Lind, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lind Invest, Denmark
Marion Poetz, Associate Professor, Copenhagen Business School, Denmark
Jens Martin Skibsted, Partner, Manyone A/S, Denmark
25. Dominican Republic - 3 Alumni
Rafael Paz, Executive Director, Consejo Nacional de Competitividad, Dominican Republic
Andrés A. van der Horst, General Manager, Fiduciarias Reservas, Dominican Republic
Stephanie Villedrouin, Product Development & Public Relation Director, Explore Caribbean, Dominican Republic
26. Ecuador - 2 Alumni
Daniel Noboa Azín, President of Ecuador, Office of the President of Ecuador, Ecuador
Otto Sonnenholzner, Mason Fellow, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Ecuador
27. Egypt - 10 Alumni
Minoush Abdel-Meguid, Founder and Managing Director, Mezzan, Egypt
Sahar Albazar, Chair, International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group Women Parliamentarians Council, Inter-Parliamentary Union, Egypt
Riad Armanious, Chief Executive Officer, Eva Pharma, Egypt
Hisham El-Khazindar, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Qalaa Holdings, Egypt
Amal Enan, Chief Investment Officer, American University in Cairo, Egypt
Ayman Ismail, Associate Professor and Abdul Latif Jameel Endowed Chair of Entrepreneurship, American University in Cairo, Egypt
Shen Peng Founder and Chairman, Wuzzuf, Egypt
Noura Selim Executive Director, Sawiris Foundation for Social Development, Egypt
Ameer Sherif, Founder and Chairman, Wuzzuf, Egypt
Ahmed Sobhy, Chief Investment Officer, Banque Misr S.A.E., Egypt
28. Ethiopia - 4 Alumni
Tewodros Ashenafi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Southwest Holdings, Ethiopia
Rosebell Kagumire, Curator and Editor, African Feminism, Ethiopia
Lelise Neme Sori, Director-General, Ethiopian Environmental Protection Authority, Ethiopia
Shani Senbetta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kidame Mart, Ethiopia
29. Finland - 4 Alumni
Jussi Herlin Vice Chairman of the Board, Kone Corporation, Finland
Pekka Himanen Co-Founder, Global Dignity, Finland
Piia-Noora Kauppi Partner, Odgers Berndtson, Finland
Tero Ojanpera Co-founder and Chairman, Silo.AI, Finland
30. France - 26 Alumni
Hafsat Abiola, President and Chief Executive Officer, Women in Africa Initiative, France
Jean-Jacques Barbéris, Member of the Executive Committee; Co-Head, Institutional Clients Coverage, Amundi Asset Management, France
Diane Binder, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Regenopolis, France
Geoffrey Bouquot, Chief Technology Officer and Group Vice-President, Corporate Strategy and External Relations, Valeo, France
Martin Bruncko, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Steam Capital, France
Thomas Buberl, Chief Executive Officer, AXA, France
Merieme Chadid, Explorer and Astronomer, Antarctica Research Station, France
Florian DELMAS, Chairman, Andros & Cie, France
Aslihan Denizkurdu, Chief Operating Officer, Loomis Sayles Capital Re, France
Kathryn Dovey, Manager, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), France
Carlaberto Guglielminotti, Chief Executive Officer, NHOA, France
Sergie Guriev Professor of Economics, Institut d'études politiques de Paris (Sciences Po), France
Lama Hourani, Founder and Creative Director, Lama Hourani Creations, France
Khaled Igué Founder and President, Club 2030 Afrique, France
Tristan Lecomte Chief Executive Officer, Pur Projet, France
André Loesekrug-Pietri, Chairman, Joint European Disruptive Initiative (JEDI), France
Emmanuel Macron, President of France, Office of the President of the Republic of France, France
Olivier Oullier, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Inclusive Brains, France
Aaron Pereira, Project Lead, The Wellbeing Project, France
Hriday Ravindranath, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Orange, France
Consuelo Remmert, Global Head of Corporate Affairs, Afiniti, France
Raphael Schoentgen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Hydrogen Advisors, France
Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, Director, France, The ONE Campaign, France
Arnaud Ventura, Managing Partner, Gojo & Co, France, Metropolitan
Caroline Watson, Chief Executive Officer, The Centre for Arts and Leadership, France
Gwenaelle Avice Huet, Executive Vice-President, Europe Operations, Schneider Electric, France
31. Georgia - 5 Alumni
Mamuka Bakhtadze, Prime Minister of Georgia (2018 - 2019), Office of the Prime Minister of Georgia, Georgia
Ketevan Bochorishvili, Managing Partner, Business Georgia, Georgia
Valeri Chekheria, Chief Executive Officer, Rooms Hotels, Georgia
Nino Enukidze, Rector of Business and Technology University, Founder of Coding School for Women, Business and Technology University, Georgia
Nino Zambakhidze, Chairwoman, Georgian Farmers' Association, Georgia
32. Germany - 33 Alumni
Katharina Amann, Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen Autoversicherung, Allianz, Germany
Katinka Barysch, Chief Human Right Officer, Allianz, Germany
Adam C. Bird, Director, McKinsey & Company, Germany
Anne-Laure de Chammard, Member of the Group Executive Board and Executive Vice-President, Siemens Energy, Germany
Olafur Eliasson, Artist, Studio Olafur Eliasson GmbH, Germany
Carola Ferstl, Founder, Learn money eV, Germany
Alexander Geiser, Chief Executive Officer and Partner, FGS Global Europe GmbH, Germany
Laura Gersch, Member of the Board of Management; Chief Financial Officer, Allianz Lebensversicherungs-AG, Germany
Anne-Sophie Grouchka, Chief Executive Officer, Solvd GmbH, Germany
Niel Harper, Independent Director and Chair, Innovation & Technology Committee, ISACA, Germany
Solveigh Hieronimus, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company, Germany
Lars Hinrichs, Chief Executive Officer, Cinco Capital GmbH, Germany
Florian Hoffmann, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The DO GmbH, Germany
Dirk Carsten Hoke, Managing Director, D&D Invest Consult GmbH, Germany
Frank Krings, Independent, Germany
Christian Kroll, Professor of Sustainability & ESG Advisor, IU International University of Applied Sciences, Germany
Moritz Lehmkuhl, Founding Curator, Munich Hub, ClimatePartner, Germany
Emilia Macarie, Chief Sustainability Officer, Allianz, Germany
Philip Meissner, Founder and Director, European Center for Digital Competitiveness, Germany
Devina Pasta, Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Software, Siemens, Germany
Verena Pausder, Managing Partner, Pausder Ventures GmbH, Germany
Christoph Pietsch, Chief Growth Officer DACH and Member of the Executive Board, Publicis Media GmbH, Germany
Tom Plümmer, Chief Executive Officer, Wingcopter, Germany
Thomas Saueressig, Member of the Executive Board, SAP Product Engineering, SAP, Germany
Eva Scherer, Chief Financial Officer, Daimler Truck AG, Germany
Klaus Schweinsberg, Chairman and Founder, Center for Strategy and Higher Leadership, Germany
Ludovic Subran, Chief Economist, Allianz, Germany
Anahita Thoms, Partner, International Trade Practice, Baker McKenzie, Germany
Felicitas von Peter, Founder and Managing Partner, Forum for Active Philanthropy GmbH, Germany
Silvia Wiesner, Consultant, Leadership Advisory, Egon Zehnder, Germany
Lisa Witter, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Apolitical, Germany
Peter Würtenberger, Chief Executive Officer, upday, Axel Springer, Germany
Fabio Ziemssen, Partner, Zintinus, Germany
34. Ghana - 13 Alumni
Alloysius Attah, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Farmerline Group, Ghana
Farida Bedwei, Software Engineer, Microsoft, Ghana
Bernice Dapaah, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Bamboo Bikes, Ghana
Sangu Delle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CarePoint, Ghana
Kow Abaka Essuman, Legal Counsel to the President, Office of the President of Ghana, Ghana
Peace Hyde, Creator and Executive Producer, Netflix, Ghana
Kimathi Kuenyehia, Sr Managing Partner, Kimathi & Partners, Corporate Attorneys, Ghana
Betty Enyonam Kumahor, Chairperson, The Cobalt Partners, Ghana
James Kwame Mensah, Senior Lecturer, University of Ghana, Ghana
Françoise Moudouthe, Chief Executive Officer, African Women's Development Fund, Ghana
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information, Ministry of Information and Media Relations of Ghana, Ghana
Gregory Rockson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, mPharma, Ghana
Bright Simons, President, mPedigree, Ghana
35. Greece - 3 Alumni
Danae Bezantakou, Chief Executive Officer, Navigator Shipping Consultants Ltd, Greece
Vyron Vasileiadis, Chairman, V Group, Greece
Dionysia-Theodora Avgerinopoulou, Chair, Special Permanent Committee of Environmental Protection, Hellenic Parliament, Greece
36. Guatemala - 5 Alumni
Yara Argueta, Member of the Board, Mergers and Acquisitions and Expansion, Grupo Solid SA, Guatemala
Julio Estrada, Director, Desarrollos Palo Blanco, Guatemala
Juan Pablo Mata, Chief Executive Officer, Grupo Mariposa, Guatemala
Jonathan Nathusius, Chief Executive Officer, CEMACO, Guatemala
Salvador Paiz, President, FunSEPA, Guatemala
37. Guyana - 1 Alumni
Kapil Mohabir, Founding Managing Partner, Plympton Farms, Guyana
38. Honduras - 1 Alumni
Miguel Medina, Minister of Investment, Office of the President of Honduras, Honduras
39. Hong Kong SAR - 21 Alumni
James Chau, President, China-United States Exchange Foundation, Hong Kong SAR, China
Calvin Choi Chairman, AMTD, Hong Kong SAR, China
Mina Guli, Founder and Chief Water Advocate, Thirst, Hong Kong SAR, China
Kent Ho, Founder and General Partner, S28 Capital, Hong Kong SAR, China
Christine Hsu, Managing Director, Co-Head of Financial Sponsors Group, Asia-Pacific, UBS AG, Hong Kong SAR, China
Lames Law, Chief Executive Officer, James Law Cybertecture International Ltd, Hong Kong SAR, China
Ellana Lee, Senior Vice-President and Managing Editor, Asia-Pacific; Global Head, Features, CNN International, Hong Kong SAR, China
Gary Liu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Terminal 3, Hong Kong SAR, China
Stephanie Lo, Managing Director, Shui On Investment Company Limited, Hong Kong SAR, China
Henrik Naujoks, Director and Partner, Bain & Company Inc., Hong Kong SAR, China
Billy Ng Wia-Lung, Assistant Professor, School of Pharmacy, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR, China
Dee Chu Ying Poon, President, Brands and Retailing, Tessellation Internation Limited, Hong Kong SAR, China
Jen Zhu Scott, Founding Partner, IN. Capital, Hong Kong SAR, China
Donald Tang, Managing Partner, Celadon Partners, Hong Kong SAR, China
Sue Ann Tay, Chief of Staff to the Co-Chief Executive Officer, Asia-Pacific, The Hongkong and Shanghai Corporation Limited (HSBC SGH), Hong Kong SAR, China
Christopher Wing To, Counsel, Gilt Chambers, Hong Kong SAR, China
Claire Tsui, Managing Director and Head, Strategic Business Development, UBS AG, Hong Kong SAR, China
David M. Webb, Editor, Webb-site.com, Hong Kong SAR, China
Brian A. Wong, Chairman, RADII Media, Hong Kong SAR, China
Weiwei Xing, Partner, Bain & Company Inc., Hong Kong SAR, China
Jayne Plunkett, Group Chief Risk Officer, AIA Group Limited - Pan-Asian Life Insurance Company, Hong Kong SAR, China
40. Hungary - 2 Alumni
Nilda Bullain, Founding Curator, Budapest Hub, International Center for Not-for-Profit Law (ICNL), Hungary
Antónia Mészáros, Executive Director, Hungary, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Hungary
41. Iceland - 1 Alumni
Hrund Gunnsteinsdottir, Managing Director, Festa - Centre for Sustainability and Social Responsibility, Iceland
42. India - 56 Alumni
Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries, India
Anuradha Acharya, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, mapmygenome.in, India
Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta, India
Aditi Avasthi. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Embibe, India
Richa Bajpai Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Campus Fund, India
Jaideep Bansal, Chief Executive Officer, Global Himalayan Expedition (GHE), India
Neeraj Bharadwaj, Founding Curator and Alumni, New Delhi Hub, Carlyle India Advisors, India
Arjun Bhartia, Joint Managing Director, Jubilant Group, India
Kanika Dewan, Group President, M/S.BRAMCO W.L.L, India
Shashwat Goenka, Vice-Chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, India
Suhas Gopinath, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Globals, India
Gaurav Gupta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Gabit, India
Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd, India
Lisa Heydlauff, Chief Executive Officer, Going to School, India
Shaura Veer Himatsingka, Deputy Managing Director, India Carbon Limited, India
Pooja Jain, Managing Director, Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt. Ltd, India
Bhairavi Jani, Executive Director, SCA Group of Companies, India
Binoy Job, Executive Director, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), India
Vibin B Joseph, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, BiOZEEN, India
Manasi Joshi, Athlete, Sports Authority of India, India
Gazal Kalra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Clean Energy Ministerial, India
Krithi Karanth, Chief Executive Officer, Centre for Wildlife Studies, India
Manish Kejriwal, Founder; Managing Partner, Kedaara Capital, India
Shreevar Kheruka, Managing Director, Borosil Ltd., India
Neha Kirpal, Co-Founder, Amaha, India
Rajamanohar Somasundaram, Chief Executive Officer, Aquaconnect, India
Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director, Eicher Motors Limited, India
Lokesh Nara, Member, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, India
Poonam Mahajan, Member of Parliament for Lok Sabha from Mumbai North Central, Maharashtra, Parliament of India, India
Ritesh Malik, Founder, Innov8 Coworking, India
Rhea Mazumdar Singhal, Chief Executive Officer, Ecoware Solutions Private Limited, India
Francesca McDonagh, Chief Executive Officer, Ecoware Solutions Private Limited, India
Swapan Mehra, Chief Executive Officer, Iora Ecological Solutions, India
Gaurav Mehta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dharma Life, India
Nikhil Meswani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries, India
Vinati Mutreja, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Vinati Organics Limited, India
Sandeep A. Naik, Managing Director, Head of India & Southeast Asia, General Atlantic, India
Adwaita Nayar, Co-founder, Nykaa and CEO, Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd., India
Armstrong Pame, Founding Curator and Alumni, Imphal Hub, Indian Administrative Service (IAS), India
Sandeep Parekh, Founding Curator and Alumni, Mumbai Hub, HDFC Bank, India
Bhumi Pednekar, Actor & Climate Activist, India
Ameya Prabhu President, Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), India
Shalini Puchalapalli, Managing Director and Country Manager, Google, Google, India
Shweta Puj, Deputy Editor, India Today, India
Sanjiv Rai, Founder and Chief Solver, Genic AI Solutions P. Ltd., India
Tanvi Ratna, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Policy 4.0. Research Foundation, India
Byju Raveendran, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, BYJU'S, India
Sharad Vivek Saga, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dexterity Global, India
Phani Sama, Adviser, Westbridge Capital, India
Prashant Sarin, Senior Partner, Bain & Company, India
Shruti Shibulal, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Tamara Leisure Experiences, India
Tara Singh Vachani, Executive Chairman, Antara Senior Living Limited, India
Kanika Tekriwal Founder and Chief Executive Officer, JetSetGo Aviation Services Pvt Ltd, India
Piyush Tewari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, SaveLife, India
Aakrit Vaish, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jio Haptik Technologies Limited, India
Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, India
43. Indonesia - 14 Alumni
Anies Rasyid Baswedan, Founder, Indonesia Mengajar, Indonesia
Veronica Colondam, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, YCAB Foundation, Indonesia
Lim Fahima Jachja, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Queenrides, Indonesia
Stefania Kurniadi, Founder and Chief Operating Officer, FOODIZZ.ID, Indonesia
M. Arsjad Rasjid, P. Mangkuningrat Chairman, Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), Indonesia
Toshihiro Nakamura, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kopernik, Indonesia
Arif P. Rachmat, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, PT Triputra Agro Persada, Indonesia
John Riady, Chief Executive Officer, Lippo Karawaci, Lippo Group, Indonesia
Adi Sariaatmadja, Chairman, Surya Citra Media, Indonesia
Haikal Siregar, Managing Director and Partner, Boston Consulting Group, Indonesia
Benjamin Soemartopo, Founding Curator and Alumni, Jakarta Hub, Eureka, Indonesia
Steve Suryadinata, Founder and Chairman, Mata Investments, Indonesia
Silverius Oscar Unggul, Co-Founder and President, Telapak, Indonesia
Achmad Zacky, Founding Partner, Init 6, Indonesia
44. Iran - 2 Alumni
Ali Zuashkiani, Chief Executive Officer, Physical Asset Management Corporation, Islamic Republic of Iran
Maryam Khansari, Managing Director, Herison Construction Company, Islamic Republic of Iran
45. Iraq - 1 Alumni
Nesreen M. Al Barwari Country Representative, Adviser and Consultant, Friends of Waldorf Education, Iraq
46. Ireland - 5 Alumni
Sinéad Burke, Chief Executive Officer, Tilting The Lens, Ireland
Caroline Casey, Founder and Director, The Valuable 500, Ireland
Nora Khaldi, Founder and Chief Science Officer, Nuritas, Ireland
Mark Pollock, Explorer, Speaker & Founder, Collaborative Cures, Ireland
Leo Varadkar Teachta Dála, (Member of Parliament), Parliament of Ireland, Ireland
47. Israel - 8 Alumni
Shai Agassi, Executive Chairman, Makalu Optics, Israel
Gila Demri Gamliel, Minister of Intelligence, Ministry of Intelligence of Israel, Israel
Eyal Gura, Managing Director, WebTalk Ltd, Israel
Assaf Harlap, Member of the Board, Colmobil Group, Israel
Forsan Hussein, Founder and Managing Director, Zaitoun Ventures, Israel
Efrat Peled, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Arison Investments, Israel
Kira Radinsky, Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Diagnostic Robotics, Israel
Stav Shaffir, Member of the Knesset (2013-2020), Israel
48. Italy -7 Alumni
Erica Alessandri, Member of the Board, Technogym, Italy
Francesca Colombo, Managing Cultural Director, Biblioteca degli Alberi Milano (BAM), Fondazione Riccardo Catella, Italy
Elissa Golberg, Ambassador of Canada to Italy, Ambassador of Canada to Albania and San Marino, High Commissioner to Malta, and Permanent Representative of Canada to, Embassy of Canada in Italy, Italy
Omezzine Khelifa, Executive Director of Apolitical Academy Global, Mobdiun - Creative Youth, Italy
Guillaume Lefevre, Head of Brokers Channel & Customers Commercial Insurance, Zurich Insurance Group, Italy
Marco Magnani, Professor International Economics, LUISS Guido Carli, Italy
Christina Poza, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Edulia Srl, Italy
49. Jamaica - 2 Alumni
Marlene Malahoo Forte Senator, Houses of Parliament of Jamaica, Jamaica
Nadeen Matthews Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Crescent Advisory Group, Jamaica
50. Japan - 38 Alumni
Toshiki Abe, Chief Executive Officer, Ridilover Co., Ltd., Japan
Rina Akimoto, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vivid Garden Inc, Japan
Iwao Aso, Group Chairman, ASO Corporation, Japan
Misuru Claire Chino, Audit & Supervisory Board Member, ITOCHU, Japan
Nobuo Domae, President and Representative Director, Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd, Japan
Ken Endo, Chief Executive Officer, Xiborg, Japan
Kumi Fujisawa Tsunoda, Chairperson, Institute for International Socio-Economic Studies Ltd, Japan
Chikara Funabashi, Project Director, Public-Private Joint Project for Overseas Education Promotion, Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan, Japan
Keisuke Goda, Professor of Physical Chemistry, University of Tokyo, Japan
Miku Hirano, Chief Executive Officer, Cinnamon, Japan
Kentaro Ichiki, President, UNIVERSITY of CREATIVITY, Creative Capital, Inc, Japan
Daisuke Iwase, Chief Executive Officer, Japan, Animoca Brands Japan, Japan
Mitsuru Izumo, President, euglena Co. Ltd, Japan
Masami Komatsu, Founder, Music Securities Inc., Japan
James M. Kondo, Chairman, International House of Japan, Japan
Naomi Koshi, Partner, Miura & Partners, Japan
Masao Koyama, Head, Carbon Dioxide Removal, Mitsubishi, Japan
Shoukei Matsumoto, Buddhist Monk and Founder, Interbeing, Japan
Yasukane Matsumoto, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director, JOSYS INC, Japan
Misa Matsuzaki, Chief Executive Officer, PeopleWorldwide Co. Ltd, Japan
Akiko Naka, CEO, Wantedly Inc, Japan
Yusuke Narita, Founder, Hanjuku-kaso Inc., Japan
Tomomi Nishimoto, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor, The IlluminArt Philharmonic Orchestra, Japan
Kohei Nishiyama, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CUUSOO SYSTEM, Japan
Yoichi Ochiai, Associate Professor, University of Tsukuba, Japan
Genki Oda, Managing Executive Officer, SBI Holdings, Japan
Tara Otsuka, President, Otsuka Warehouse Co. Ltd, Japan
Sputniko! Ozaki, Associate Professor, Tokyo University of the Arts, Japan
Yohei Shibasaki, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fourth Valley Concierge Corporation, Japan
Kunihiko Shimada, Chief Executive Officer, KS International Strategies, Inc., Japan
Taejun Shin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Gojo & Company, Japan
Shokei Suda, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Enigmo Inc., Japan
Shoko Takahashi, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Genequest Inc., Japan
Kohey Takashima, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Oisix ra daichi Inc., Japan
Yurina Takiguchi, Economic and Business Anchor, Globe Eight Inc., Japan
Sayaka Tanaka, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Waffle.org, Japan
Katsuya Uenoyama, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PKSHA Technology Inc., Japan
Yuito Yamada, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company, Japan
51. Jordan - 6 Alumni
Malak Jehad Al Akiely, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Golden Wheat for Grain Trading Ltd, Jordan
Alsharif Nasser bin Nasser, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ambit Advisory, Jordan
Tareq Darwazeh, Chief Operating Officer, MENA Region, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Jordan
Hussam Hammo, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Tamatem Inc., Jordan
Ennis Rimawi, Founder and Managing Director, Catalyst MENA Clean Energy Fund, Jordan
Khaldoon Tabaza, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, iMENA Group Ltd, Jordan
52. Kenya - 13 Alumni
Wilmot Allen, Founder, VentureLift Africa, Kenya
Salim Amin, Chairman, Camerapix, Kenya
Katie Hill, Partner and Associate Director, Climate, Boston Consulting Group, Kenya
Wanuri Kahiu, Filmmaker, AFROBUBBLEGUM, Kenya
Larry Madowo, International Correspondent, CNN Worldwide, Kenya
Nasreen Ali Mohamed, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Afrikapu Ltd, Kenya
Wawira Njiru, Founder and Executive Director, Food for Education, Kenya
Kennedy Odede, President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), Kenya
Angela Oduor Lungati, Executive Director, Ushahidi, Kenya
Umra Omar, Founder and Executive Director, Safari Doctors, Kenya
Mayur Patel, President and Managing Director, M-KOPA, Kenya
Matthew Tilleard, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, CrossBoundary, Kenya
James Wanjohi, Managing Partner, Alpha Strategy Consultants, Kenya
54. Korea - 2 Alumni
Joo-sung Lee, President, SeAH Steel, Republic of Korea
Julianne Lee Jihyun Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Julianne Lee & Co., Republic of Korea
55. Kosovo - 1 Alumni
Agon Gashi, Chief Executive Officer, Meridian, Kosovo
56. Kuwait - 6 Alumni
Omar K. Alghanim, Board Member, Gulf Bank, Kuwait
Mohammed Al-Ghanim, Group Chief Executive Officer, Hamad S. Al-Ghanim & Sons Group, Kuwait
Ghosson Al Khaled, Owner and Managing Director, Palms Beach Hotel and Spa, Kuwait
Mubarak A.M. Al Sabah, Vice-Chairman, Action Group Holdings, Kuwait
Noor Boodai, Chief Executive Officer, TenX, Kuwait
Claudia Vergueiro Massei, Former Executive, Kuwait
57. Malaysia - 12 Alumni
Syed Saddiq bin Syed, Abdul Rahman Member of Parliament, Parliament of Malaysia, Malaysia
Ming Yu Cheng, Founding Curator and Alumni, Kuala Lumpur Hub, Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman, Malaysia
Francesca Chia, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, GoGet, Malaysia
Vidhya Ganesan, Managing Partner, McKinsey and Company, Malaysia
Shahril Handan, Managing Director, Watchtower Advisory, Malaysia
Omar Mustapha, Chairman, Room Capital, Malaysia
Joel Neoh, Managing Director, Prenetics, Malaysia
Ng Yeen Seen, Chief Executive Officer, Centre for Research, Advisory and Technology (CREATE), Malaysia
Rohan Ramakrishnan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The ASEAN Post, Malaysia
Tunku Ali Redhauddin Tuanku, Muhriz Chairman and Founding Trustee, Teach For Malaysia, Malaysia
Yeo Bee Yin, Member, Parliament for Bakri, Johor, Malaysia
Yeoh Keong Hann, Executive Director, YTL Power International Berhad, Malaysia
58. Malta - 1 Alumni
Mathew Caruana Galizia, Director, Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, Malta
59. Mauritius - 1 Alumni
Veda Sunassee, Chief Executive Officer, African Leadership University, Mauritius
60. Mexico - 15 Alumni
Jesús "Chuy" Cepeda, Founder, OS City, Mexico
Luis Cervantes, Managing Director; Head, Mexico Office, General Atlantic, Mexico
Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas, Mayor of Monterrey, Government of the State of Nuevo León, Mexico
Idalia Cruz Garza, Director, Strategy, Media, TV Azteca S.A.B de C.V., Mexico
Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda, Governor of the State of Baja California, Government of the State of Baja California, Mexico
Barbara Garza, Operations & Product Strategist, Mexico
Roberto Ibarra, Chief Technology Officer, Expediente Azul, Mexico
Avital Saskia Niño de Rivera, Cover Co-Founder and Spokeswoman, Reinserta -Un Mexico A.C-, Mexico
Rodrigo Pérez-Alonso, Partner, Koalsulting, Mexico
Carlo Perez-Arizti, Partner, Baker McKenzie, Mexico
Viridiana Rios, Founding Director, México ¿cómo vamos?, Mexico
Guillermo Romo, President and Chief Executive Officer, Grupo Mega, Mexico
Leo Schlesinger, Founding Curator and Alumni, Mexico City Hub, Aliat Universidades, Mexico
Nathan Shabot, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, LIP Ventures, Mexico
Ricardo Weder, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, JUSTO, INC., Mexico
61. Monaco - 2 Alumni
Nico Rosberg Greentech Entrepreneur and F1 2016 World Champion, Monaco
Yan E. Yanovskiy Member of the Managing Board, Imagine, Monaco
62. Mongolia - 8 Alumni
Zolzaya Batkhuyag, Co-Founder and Advisor, Women for Change, Mongolia
Nomin Chinbat, Minister of Culture, Ministry of Culture of Mongolia, Mongolia
Ganhuyag Chuluun Hutagt, Executive Chairman, Ard Financial Group JSC, Mongolia
Zorigt Dashdorj, Executive Director, Mongolia Development Strategy Institute, Mongolia
Badruun Gardi, Founder, New Nomad Institute, Mongolia
Nyam-Osor Uchral, Minister of Digital Development and Communications, Mongolia Government, Mongolia
Ganzorig Ulziibayar Chairman, Mandal Financial Group, Mongolia
Ganzorig Vanchig Chairperson, Down Syndrome Association Mongolia, Mongolia
63. Morocco - 9 Alumni
Wafaa Jemali, Secretary-General, Head of Government of the Kingdom of Morocco, Morocco
Jamila Abass, Country Director, GiveDirectly, Morocco
Wadia Ait Hamza, Founding Curator, Rabat Hub, NA, Morocco
Abdelmalek Alaoui, Chief Executive Officer, Guepard Group, Morocco
Mohamed Alami Berrada, Vice-President, Yasmine Group, Morocco
Ismail Douiri, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Attijariwafa Bank, Morocco
Khadija Idrissi Janati, President, I-AFRIKA, Morocco
Aminata Kane, Executive Vice-President, Mobile Financial Services and Fintech, Orange Middle East and Africa, Morocco
Sanae Lahlou, Country Representative, Morocco, United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Morocco
64. Mozambique - 1 Alumni
Erik Charas Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Charas LDA, Mozambique
65. Myanmar - 2 Alumni
Win Win Ting Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer, City Mart Holdings, Myanmar
Ken Tun Chairman, Parami Energy Group of Companies, Myanmar
66. Nepal - 5 Alumni
Nirvana Chaudhary, Managing Director, Chaudhary Group, Nepal
Tshering Lama, Executive Chairperson and Co-Founder, Idea Studio Nepal, Nepal
Pradip Pariyar, Founder and Chairperson, Dalit Lives Matter Global Alliance (DLMGA), Nepal
Aashmi Rajya Lakshmi Rana, Founder and Managing Director, RANA Global, Nepal
Lokesh Todi, Chairman, Avasar Equity Limited, Nepal
67. Netherlands - 14 Alumni
Rose Damen, Managing Director, Damen Yachting, Netherlands
Daniel de Boer, Chief Executive Officer, ProQR Therapeutics N.V., Netherlands
H.R.H. Prince Jaime de Bourbon de Parme, Climate Envoy, Netherlands Government, Netherlands
Philipp Jan Flach, Chief Executive Officer, LOGEX, Netherlands
Katrin Ley, Founding Curator, Amsterdam Hub, Fashion for Good, Netherlands
Mustapha Mokass, Founder, Tech Impact Entrepreneur and Investor, Earth Technologies, Netherlands
Daan Roosegaarde, Artist and Innovator, Studio Roosegaarde, Netherlands
David Skilling, Founding Director, Landfall Strategy Group BV, Netherlands
Mark Stoffels, Global Business Unit Leader, Image Guided Therapy Systems, Philips, Netherlands
Stacey Tank, Chief Corporate Affairs and Transformation Officer, HEINEKEN, Netherlands
Hajo van Beijma, Founder, Atilax, Netherlands
Karien van Gennip, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Social Affairs and Employment (2022-2024), Netherlands
Coen van Oostrom, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, EDGE, Netherlands
Yousef Yousef, Chief Executive Officer, LG Sonic B.V., Netherlands
68. New Zealand - 1 Alumni
Clayton Cosgrove Director, Cosgrove & Partners Ltd, New Zealand
69. Nigeria - 16 Alumni
Osayi Alile, Chief Executive Officer, Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation, Nigeria
Akudo Anyanwu, Vice President, Clinton Health Access Initiative, Nigeria
Lois Auta, Founder and Executive Director, Cedar Seed Foundation, Nigeria
Kingsley Bangwell, Co Founder KNOSK N100 A Day Charity School, Youngstars Foundation, Nigeria
Mehmet Gürcan Daimagüler, Special Adviser, Tropical General Investments Group, Nigeria
Chinwe Egwim, Chief Economist and Head Economic Research and Intelligence, Coronation Merchant Bank, Nigeria
Tunde Kehinde, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lidya Holdings, Inc, Nigeria
Akinwale Ojomo, Chief Engagement Officer, Diaspora Innovation Institute, Nigeria
Oluwatosin Olaseinde, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Money Africa, Nigeria
Oluseun Onigbinde, Co-Founder and Global Director, Budgit, Inc., Nigeria
Uche Pedro, Founder, BellaNaija, Nigeria
Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ART X Collective, Nigeria
Dominic Wadongo, Chief Risk Officer, Smartcash Payment Service Bank, Nigeria
Christian Wessels, President and Co-Founder, Daystar Power Group, Nigeria
Adebola Williams, Co-Founder, RED for Africa, Nigeria
Kola Karim, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Shoreline Natural Resources, Nigeria
70. Norway - 12 Alumni
Dilek Ayhan, Special Adviser, BI Norwegian Business School, Norway
Pablo Alberto Barrera Lopez, Chief Executive Officer, Haugaland Kraft, Norway
Camilla Hagen Sørli, Member of the Board, Canica Holding, Norway
Nina Jensen, Chief Executive Officer, REV Ocean, Norway
Marte Jerkø, Chief Financial Officer Yara Europe, Yara International, Norway
Johann Koss Founder, Right To Play International, Norway
H.R.H. Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, Founding Curator, Oslo Hub, The Royal Court, Norway
Angela Morelli, Co-Founder, InfoDesignLab, Norway
H.R.H. Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, Crown Prince of Norway, The Royal Court, Norway
Bjarte Reve, CEO, Hemsedal municipality, Norway
Murat Sarayli Chair, Sarayli AS, Norway
Birgit Skarstein Athlete, International Paralympic Committee, Norway
71. Oman - 2 Alumni
Lamya Al Haj, Associate Professor of Molecular Biology, Sultan Qaboos University, Oman
Nadia Maqbool, Founding Partner, 23 Degrees North, Oman
72. Pakistan - 12 Alumni
Aku Ajgau, Chairman, Martin Dow, Pakistan
Abid Butt, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Truckistan, Pakistan
Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Chief Executive Officer, SOC Films, Pakistan
Nighat Dad, Board Member, The Oversight Board, Pakistan
Munizae Jahangir, Anchor and Executive Producer, Aaj TV, Pakistan
Faisal Khan Director, Precision Medicine Lab, Pakistan
Ayla Majid, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Planetive, Pakistan
Ali Mukhtar Director, Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd, Pakistan
Sara Saeed, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Sehat Kahani, Pakistan
Zarrar Sehgal, Chairman, Pathfinder Group, Pakistan
Farzana Yaqoob, Chief Executive Officer, MANTAQ Center for Research, Pakistan
Mosharraf Zaidi, Chief Executive Officer, Tabadlab, Pakistan
73. Palestinian Territories - 5 Alumni
Dalal Saeb Iriqat, Associate Professor of Diplomacy, Arab American University-Palestine, Palestinian Territories
Wissam Joubran, Composer, Performer, Luthier, Le Trio Joubran, Palestinian Territories
Shireen Shelleh, Partner and Managing Director, Center for Engineering and Planning, Palestinian Territories
Raya Yusuf-Sbitany, Chief Executive Officer, Derma Beauty Lab Ltd, Palestinian Territories
Kamel A. Husseini, Founding Curator and Alumni, Ramallah Hub, Bank of Palestine, Palestinian Territories
74. Papua New Guinea - 1 Alumni
Anthony Smaré Chair of the Board, Paradise Foods, Papua New Guinea
75. Paraguay - 1 Alumni
Adriana Ortiz President, National Handcraft Institute (IPA), Paraguay
76. People’s Republic of China - 50 Alumni
Caroline Berube, Managing Partner, HJM Asia Law and Co. LLC, People's Republic of China
Kenny Cai Yanqing, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, BottleDream, People's Republic of China
Ron Cao, Founder and Managing Director, Sky9 Capital, People's Republic of China
Fan Ling, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tezign, People's Republic of China
Amy Gao Chao, Founder, Shanghai May Foundation, People's Republic of China
Gong Yingying, Founder and Chairlady, Yidu Tech, People's Republic of China
Cong Han, Figure Skater, Chinese Figure Skating National Team, People's Republic of China
He Jin, Chief Executive Officer, People's Republic of China
He Zhengyu, Chief Technology Officer, Ant Group, People's Republic of China
Wenjuan Mi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, VIPKID, People's Republic of China
Miao Yanliang, Chief Strategist; Executive Head, Research Department, China International Capital Corporation (CICC), People's Republic of China
Shi Zhe, Chief Digital Officer, Foxconn Technology Group (Hon Hai Precision), People's Republic of China
Ding Dang, Executive Director, Green Rose Social Work Service Center, People's Republic of China
Huang Dinglong, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Malong Technologies, People's Republic of China
Lee Xiaodong, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fuxi Institution, People's Republic of China
Zhizhong Li, Co-Founder and Secretary General, Shiyu Children Foundation, People's Republic of China
Carol Li Rafferty Managing Director, Yale Center Beijing, People's Republic of China
He Sen Liu, Owner and Chef, Linglong, People's Republic of China
Peggy Liu, Chairperson, Joint US-China Collaboration on Clean Energy (JUCCCE), People's Republic of China
Liu Qian, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Wusawa Advisory, Inc, People's Republic of China
Liu Xiao, Chief Partner, Beijing Vanke, People's Republic of China
Li Yifan, Chief Executive Officer, Hesai Technology Co., Ltd., People's Republic of China
Li Yuchun, Artist, Beijing Yellow Stone Media Co.,Ltd, People's Republic of China
Adam Lou, Chief Executive Officer, Lollipop Technology (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd, People's Republic of China
Cherie Nursalim, Vice-Chairman, Giti Group, People's Republic of China
Pan Jiang, Director-General, National Development and Reform Commission, People's Republic of China
Liang Pei, Deputy Director, Department of Climate Change, Ministry of Ecology and Environment, Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People's Republic of China, People's Republic of China
Zhuang Qian, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, KnowYourself, People's Republic of China
Qiaomei Fu, Professor at the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, People's Republic of China
Miranda Qu Fang, Founder, Xiaohongshu, People's Republic of China
Yichen Shen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lightelligence, People's Republic of China
Christy Sun Lei, Founding Partner and Chief Marketing Officer, Yatsen Global, People's Republic of China
Sun Xuemei, Chairperson, Beijing All in One Public Welfare Foundation, People's Republic of China
Philip Tinari, Director and Chief Executive Officer, UCCA Center for Contemporary Art, People's Republic of China
Ray Tong Zhilei, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, COL Group, People's Republic of China
Wang Guan, Host and Senior Journalist, Leaders Talk, China Central Television (CCTV) and China Global Television Network (CGTN), China Media Group, People's Republic of China
Wei Ying, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Deja Vu, People's Republic of China
Wen Bo, Member, Scientific Committee, Air and Water Conservation Fund, National Geographic Society, People's Republic of China
Luhui Yan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Carbonstop, People's Republic of China
Carol Yu, Founding Partner and Associate Dean, Shenzhen InnoX Academy, People's Republic of China
Jiakai Yuan, Founder, Shanghai Ethno Philanthropy Fund, People's Republic of China
Yu Chong, Chief Representative, China, WildAid, People's Republic of China
Boju Zhang, Secretary General, Ginkgo Foundation, People's Republic of China
Margaret Zhang, USA Zhang Yaoyu General Manager, Global LNG and New Energies, PetroChina International, People's Republic of China
Zhang Yaoyu, General Manager, Global LNG and New Energies, PetroChina International, People's Republic of China
Zheng Jinxin, Division Head, Professor, Institute of Plasma Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, People's Republic of China
Nancie Zhu, Anchor and Host, Talk with World Leaders, Phoenix Satellite Television Co. Ltd, People's Republic of China
Aiken Zou Sha, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, AHA Entertainment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, People's Republic of China
Jia Ping, Chief Executive Director and Founder, Health Governance Initiative, People's Republic of China
77. Peru - 4 Alumni
Martin Aspillaga, Managing Director, Sociedad Gestora de Fondos de Inversión Salkantay Capital Partners, Peru
Kerstin Forsberg, Founder and Director, Planeta Océano, Peru
Felipe Valencia-Dongo, Managing Partner, Grupo Estrategia, Peru
Fernando Zavala, Chief Executive Officer, Intercorp, Peru
78. Philippines - 13 Alumni
Paolo Benigno Aquino IV, Co-Founder and President, Hapinoy, Philippines
Maria Antonia Odelia Arroyo, Principal and Co-Founder, Ignite Impact Fund, Philippines
Cherrie Atilano, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Agrea, Philippines
Moises Benedict Carandang, Vice-President, First Circle Growth Finance, Philippines
Clarissa Delgado, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Teach For the Philippines, Philippines
Illac Diaz, Founder and Executive Director, Liter of Light, Philippines
Matthew Guilford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Common Health, Philippines
Natashya Gutierrez, President, Rappler.com, Philippines
Tamás Landesz, Director, Administration and Finance, World Health Organization (WHO), Philippines
Henry Motte-Muñoz, Founder and Executive Chairman, Edukasyon.ph, Philippines
Paul Rivera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kalibrr Technology Ventures, Philippines
Isabelle Yap, Executive Director and Vice-President, East West Banking Corporation, Philippines
Jaime Alfonso Antonio Zobel De Ayala, Chief Executive Officer, ACMobility, Ayala, Philippines
79. Poland - 4 Alumni
Jacek Olechowski, Founding Curator, Warsaw Hub, MEDIACAP SA, Poland
Katarzyna Pisarska, Chairwoman of the Council, The Casimir Pulaski Foundation, Poland
Paweł Surówka, Chief Executive Officer, Eurocash, Poland
Jacek Szwajcowski, Chief Executive Officer, Pelion, Poland
80. Portugal - 5 Alumni
Cristina Fonseca Partner, Indico Capital Partners, Portugal
Inna Modja, Land Ambassador, United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), Portugal
Stephan Morais, Managing General Partner, Indico Capital Partners, Portugal
Marcel S. Reichart, Senior Global Adviser, Bertelsmann, Portugal
Rodrigo Tavares Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Granito Group, Portugal
81. Puerto Rico - 1 Alumni
Gorgie Giner Benardete, Founding Curator and Alumni, San Juan Hub, Align 17 Ltd, Puerto Rico
82. Qatar - 4 Alumni
Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi, Director-General, General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority (GRSIA), Qatar
Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai, Chief Executive Officer, Milaha Group, Qatar
Abdulla Bin Ali Al Thani, Managing Director; Member of the Board of Directors, Qatar Leadership Centre, Qatar
Alanoud Bint Hamad Al Thani, Partner, TenX Ventures, Qatar
83. Republic of Korea - 7 Alumni
Change Seungjoon, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Maekyung Media Group, Republic of Korea
Hyun-gu Cho, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Classting Inc., Republic of Korea
Cho H. S., Vice-Chairman, Hyosung Group, Republic of Korea
Nami Chung, Director, Asan Nanum Foundation, Republic of Korea
Bayartsetseg Jigmiddash, Manager, Independent Integrity Unit, Green Climate Fund, Republic of Korea
Dong Kwan Kim, Vice-Chairman, Hanwha Group, Republic of Korea
Oyun Sanjaasuren, Director, External Affairs, Green Climate Fund, Republic of Korea
84. Republic of North Macedonia - 1 Alumni
Zhivko Mukaetov, Chief Executive Officer and President, Management Board, Alkaloid, Republic of North Macedonia
85. Romania - 1 Alumni
Oana Bizgan-Gayral, Member of Parliament, Parliament of Romania, Romania
86. Rwanda - 3 Alumni
Paula Ingabire, Minister of Information Communication Technology and Innovation, Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Innovation of Rwanda, Rwanda
James Mwangi, Founder and CEO, Africa Climate Ventures, Rwanda
Alice Usanase, Head, Country Relations and Equity Mobilization, Africa Finance Corporation - AFC, Rwanda
87. Saudi Arabia - 28 Alumni
Dana Juffali, Member of the Board, E.A. Juffali and Brothers, Saudi Arabia
Faisal Abbas, Editor-in-Chief, Arab News, Saudi Arabia
Muna AbuSalayman, Partner, Transform VC, Saudi Arabia
Ali Adnan Ibrahim, Adviser, Sustainability and Competitiveness, KSA Center of Government, Saudi Arabia
Nabeel M. Al-Amudi, Chief Executive Officer, Olayan Financing Company, Saudi Arabia
Shihana Alazzaz, Deputy Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia
Esraa Al-Buti, Partner, EY, Saudi Arabia
Fahad Al-Dhubaib, Senior Vice-President, Strategy and Market Analysis, Aramco, Saudi Arabia
Faisal Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning, Ministry of Economy and Planning of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia
Khalid Alkhudair, Chief Executive Officer, Saudi Media Company, Saudi Arabia
Omar Al-Madhi, Co-Head, Direct Investments, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia
Ibrahim AlMojel, Founding Partner, Khwarizmi Holding, Saudi Arabia
Moath Alnaeem, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Alpha Capital, Saudi Arabia
Fahd Al-Rasheed, Advisor, Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia
Noura Bint Faisal Al Saud, Founder and Managing Director, Global Culture House, Saudi Arabia
Loulwa Bakr, Senior Partner, Chrome Advisory, Saudi Arabia
H.H. Haifa Bint Mohammed Al Saud, Vice-Minister of Tourism, Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia
Fares Bugshan, Chief Executive Officer, Bugshan Investment, Saudi Arabia
Sofana Dahlan, Founder and Attorney at Law, Sofana Rabea Dahlan Law Firm, Saudi Arabia
Martyn Davies, Head, City Excellence, Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Saudi Arabia
Fawaz Fariiqyu, Managing Director, Cruise Saudi, Saudi Arabia
Rayan Fayez, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, NEOM, Saudi Arabia
Hussain Hanbazazah, Vice-President, Community Services, Aramco, Saudi Arabia
Naif Sheshah, Assistant Deputy Governor for Planning and Development; Chief Digital Officer, Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC), Saudi Arabia
Asma Siddiki, Executive Director, Education, Diriyah Company, Saudi Arabia
Abdulrahman Tarabzoni, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Saudi Technology Ventures, Saudi Arabia
Silje Vallestad, Advisor and Head, Innovation, Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Saudi Arabia
Sultan Olayan, Director, Olayan Group, Saudi Arabia
88. Senegal - 1 Alumni
Anushka Ratnayake Founder and Chief Executive Officer, myAgro, Senegal
89. Serbia - 1 Alumni
Vuk Jeremic President, Center for International Relations and Sustainable Development (CIRSD), Serbia
90. Sierra Leone - 1 Alumni
David Moinina Sengeh Chief Minister, Sierra Leone Government, Sierra Leone
91. Singapore - 39 Alumni
Joseph Adelegan, Secretary-General, International Rubber Study Group, Singapore
Nadia Ahmad Samdin, Counsel and Associate Director, Member of Parliament, Tri-Sector Associates, Singapore
Bernise Ang, Chief Alchemist, Zeroth Labs, Singapore
Eleni Antoniadou, Healthcare Technical Lead, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Amazon Web Services, Singapore
Fridtjof Berge, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Antler Innovation Pte Ltd, Singapore
Bunty Bohra, Partner, Antler Innovation Pte. Ltd., Singapore
Juliana Chan, Adjunct Associate Professor of Communications and New Media, National University of Singapore, Singapore
Subhashini (Shuba) Chandran, Vice-President, Social Impact, Asia-Pacific, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, Singapore
Serene Chen, Managing Director; Global Head of Emerging Markets; Head of FIC Sales and Head of Structuring, Asia-Pacific, Deutsche Bank, Singapore
Calvin Cheng, Honorary Consul, Head of Diplomatic Mission, Singapore
Chew-Seow Chien, Partner, Bain & Company SE Asia Inc, Singapore
Cassandra Chiu, Founder and Psychotherapist, The Safe Harbour Counselling Centre, Singapore
Carlos Fernandes, Managing Partner, Next Opus Ventures, Singapore
So-Young Kang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, AWAKEN GROUP PTE LTD, Singapore
Elaine Kim, Co-Founder, Trehaus, Singapore
Natasha Latiff, Founder and Legal Director, Strategic Advocacy for Human Rights Inc, Singapore
Thomas Trikasih Lembong, Director, Consilience Ltd, Singapore Veronika Linardi Chief Executive Officer, Single Family Office, Togs Capital, Singapore
Christopher Logan, President, LOGISTEED International, Singapore
Lynn Loo, Chief Executive Officer, Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD), Singapore
Jeffrey Lu, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Engine Biosciences Pte Ltd, Singapore
Kevin Lu Chairman, Asia, Partners Group, Singapore
Chetan Maini, Vice-Chairman, SUN Mobility Pte Ltd, Singapore
Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Abdul Kadir, Judicial Commissioner, Supreme Court of Singapore, Singapore
Lena Ng, Chairperson, ASEANMINDS CAPITAL, Singapore
Park Yuhyun, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, DQ Institute, Singapore
Jonathan Rake, Chief Executive Officer, Asia-Pacific, Swiss Re International SE Singapore Branch, Singapore
Kishin R K, Chief Executive Officer, RB Capital Limited, Singapore
Vivek Salgaocar, Managing Director and Founder, Prospect Innovation PTE LTD, Singapore
Teruhide Sato, Founder and Managing Partner, Beenext Pte. Ltd., Singapore
Anneliese Schulz, Chief Revenue Officer, Syncron AB, Singapore
Dorjee Sun, Chief Executive Officer, Bioeconomy, Singapore
Anderson Tanoto, Managing Director, RGE, Singapore
Tan Yinglan, Chief Executive Officer and Founding Managing Partner, Insignia Ventures Partners, Singapore
The Hua Fung, Co-Founder and Group President, Group ONE Holdings (ONE), Singapore
Ivan Vatchkov, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, kalibra.ai, Singapore
Gareth Wong Head, Group Strategy and Projects; Head, Indonesia Urban, Sembcorp Industries Ltd, Singapore
Charles Yang Zhaoxuan, Special Adviser, Sea, Singapore
Yap Kwong Weng, Chief Executive Officer, Vietnam Superport, YCH Group, Singapore
92. Slovakia - 2 Alumni
Christian Mandl, Managing Partner, Neulogy Ventures, Slovakia
Maria Vircokva, Chief Executive Officer, MATSUKO, Slovakia
93. Somalia - 2 Alumni
Abdigani Diriye, Head of Machine Learning, Atacana Group Inc, Somalia
Ilwad Elman, Chief Operating Officer, Elman Peace Centre, Somalia
94. South Africa - 25 Alumni
Jesmane Boggenpoel, Managing Partner, AIH Capital, South Africa
Dave Duarte, Founder, Treeshake, South Africa
Mmaki Jantjies, Group Executive, Innovation and Transformation, Telkom, South Africa
Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner, Financial Sector Conduct Authority, South Africa
Paul Kapelus, Director, Synergy Global Consulting Ltd, South Africa
Alan Knott-Craig, Chairman, Isizwe, South Africa
Achankeng Leke, Senior Partner; Chairman, Africa; Leader, Private Equity and Principal Investors, Africa; Member, McKinsey Global Institute Council, McKinsey & Company, South Africa
Jacob Lief, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ubuntu Pathways, South Africa
Melvyn Lubega, Founder and Chairman, Baobab Group, South Africa
Tumi Makgabo, Founder and Executive Director, Africa Worldwide Media, South Africa
Esha Mansingh, Head, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, sub-Saharan Africa, DP World, South Africa
Vukosi Marivate, Chair of Data Science; Associate Professor of Computer Science, University of Pretoria, South Africa
Billy Mawasha, Chief Executive Officer, Kolobe Nala Investments, South Africa
Lindiwe Mazibuko, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Futurelect, South Africa
Karabo Morule, Founder, Amara Strategic Investments (Pty) Ltd, South Africa
Nomasonto Evelyn Motaung, Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Government of South Africa, South Africa
David Munro, Group Executive, The Standard Bank Group (2022-2023), South Africa
Kumi Naidoo, Global Ambassador, Africans Rising For Justice, Peace and Dignity, South Africa
Lindelwe Lesley Ndlovu, Chief Executive Officer, African Risk Capacity (ARC), South Africa
Lewis Pugh Founder, Lewis Pugh Foundation, South Africa
Gugu Sepamla, Chief Executive Officer, AIH Human Capital, South Africa
Mandla Sibeko, Founder, Seed Capital Ventures, South Africa
Judy Sikuza, Chief Executive Officer, The Mandela Rhodes Foundation, South Africa
Sumayya Vally, Founder and Principal, Counterspace, South Africa
Zeblon Vilakazi, Vice-Chancellor, University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa
95. Spain - 12 Alumni
Natalia Allen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Design Futurist SM, Spain
Natalia Bayona, Executive Director, World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Spain
Jimena Blázquez Abascal, Director, NMAC Foundation, Spain
Alexis Bonte Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, eRepublik Labs Ltd, Spain
Gloria Fluxa Thienemann, Vice-Chairman and Chief Sustainability Officer, Iberostar Group, Spain
Javier Garcia-Martinez, Founding Curator, Madrid Hub, University of Alicante, Spain
Neal Goldman, Managing Member, Idyllwild Ventures LLC, Spain
Andrés S. Gonzáles-Silén, Executive Chairman & Co-founder, Asistensi, Spain
Carlos Moncayo, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Inspectorio, Spain
Pedro Moneo Lain, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Entrepreneur Capital S.L., Spain
Yulia Shakhnovskaya, Founder, Aubaree Group, Spain
Lucian Tarnowski, Founding Curator, Civana, Spain
96. Sri Lanka - 4 Alumni
Asanga Abeyagoonasekera, Executive Director, The Millennium Project, Sri Lanka
Deshal De Mel, Economic Adviser to the Minister of Finance, Ministry of Finance Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka
Aroon Hirdaramani, Director, Hirdaramani Group, Sri Lanka
Jeevan Kumaravel Thondaman Minister of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development, Government of Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka
97. Sweden - 5 Alumni
Niklas Adalberth, Founder and Executive Chairman, Norrsken Foundation, Sweden
John Nevado, President, Nevado Roses, Sweden
Tinna C. Nielsen Lead, Equitable Transformation, Social and Human Sustainability, EQT, Sweden
Claudia Olsson Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Stellar Capacity, Sweden
Nina Rawal, Partner; Co-Head, Ventures, Trill Impact Advisory AB, Sweden
98. Switzerland - 46 Alumni
David Aikman, Co-Founder and Chairman, OpenESG, Switzerland
Steve Arora, Chief Executive Officer, Alpine Re, Switzerland
Guillaume Barazzone, Partner, LL.M., Jacquemoud Stanislas Attorneys at Law, Switzerland
Christoph Baumann, Envoy for Sustainable Finance, State Secretariat for International Finance, Switzerland
Patrick Chappatte, Editorial Cartoonist; President, Freedom Cartoonists Foundation, Switzerland
Thomas Crowther, Professor, Department of Environmental Systems Science, ETH Zurich, Switzerland
Miroslava Duma, Founder, Pangaia Limited, Switzerland Petra Ehmann Group Chief Innovation and AI Officer, Ringier, Switzerland
John Dutton, Head, Uplink; Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum, Switzerland
Samuel Elia, Programme Officer, Edmond J. Safra Foundation, Switzerland
Richard Ettl, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, SkyCell, Switzerland
James Gifford, Senior Fellow at Centre for Sustainable Finance and Private Wealth, University of Zurich, Switzerland
Christine Graeff, Global Head of Human Resources, Credit Suisse AG, Switzerland
Felix R. Graf, Chief Executive Officer, NZZ Medien-Gruppe, Switzerland
Bettina Hein, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Juli AG, Switzerland
Frederic Hoffmann, President, Unearthodox, Switzerland
Sven Holstenson, Managing Partner, Pictet Group, Switzerland
Shira Kaplan, Founder, Cyverse, Switzerland
Georges Kern, Founding Curator, Zurich Hub, Breitling SA, Switzerland
Christer Kjos, Chief Executive Officer, Canica Holding, Switzerland
Michal Krupinski, Senior Advisor, Warburg Pincus LLC, Switzerland
Stéphanie Lacour, Professor, Bertarelli Foundation Chair in Neuroprosthetic Technology, Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland
Hilal Ahmed Lashuel, Associate Professor of Life Sciences, Brain Mind Institute, Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland
Mariah Levin, Executive Director, beVisioneers: The Mercedes Benz Fellowship, Switzerland
Siwan (Swan) Lu, Group Head, Business Development and Capabilities, Zurich Insurance Company Ltd, Switzerland
Eva McLellan, Co-Founder and Co-Chair, UNLOCKING EVE Foundation, Switzerland
Sonia Medina, Executive Director, Climate Change, Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), Switzerland
Carolina Müller-Möhl President, Müller-Möhl Group, Switzerland
Christian Mumenthaler, Chief Executive Officer, Swiss Re (2016-2024), Switzerland
Yoshinobu Nagamine, Senior Manager, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Switzerland
Codrut Pascu, Senior Advisor, Roland Berger S.R.L., Switzerland Şafak Pavey Special Envoy, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Switzerland
Rolph Antoine Payet, Executive Secretary, Secretariat of the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventions, Switzerland
Gregoire Pictet, Head of Human Resources, Asia, Banque Pictet et Cie SA, Switzerland
David Rodin, Founder and Chair, Principia Advisory, Switzerland
Carolina Rossini, Co-Founder; Director, Policy and Research, The Datasphere Initiative Foundation, Switzerland
Nicole Schwab, Co-Head, Nature Positive Pillar; Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum, Switzerland
Sanaa Souidi, Head P&C Facultative EMEA, Swiss Re, Switzerland
Mirjam Staub-Bisang, CEO, BlackRock Asset Management Switzerland AG, Switzerland
Christoph Sutter, Member of the Executive Board, Axpo Power Ltd, Switzerland
Martina Viarengo, Professor, International Economics, The Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Switzerland
David Frederik von Rosen-von Hoewel, Founder, 25 Degrees, Switzerland
Scott Weber, President and Chief Executive Officer, Peaceinvest, Switzerland
Christian Wenk, Senior Physician, Emergency Ward, Clinic St Anna, Switzerland
Patrick Youssef, Regional Director, Africa, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Switzerland
Christian Zeinler, Personal, Switzerland
99. Taiwan - 5 Alumni
Timothy Chen, CEO, VIA China; Head of Business Development VIA/HTC, HTC-VIA, Taiwan, China
Max Liu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, EMQ, Taiwan, China
Tina Y. Lo, Chairman, O-Bank, Taiwan, China
Cynthia Wu, Executive Director, Shin Kong Life Foundation, Taiwan, China
Chih-Han Yu Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Appier, Taiwan, China
100. Tanzania - 3 Alumni
Susan Mashibe, Executive Director, VIA Aviation Ltd, Tanzania
Faraja Nyalandu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Shule Direct, Tanzania
Fredros Okumu, Director, Science, Ifakara Health Institute (IHI), Tanzania
101. Thailand - 6 Alumni
Diskul Dispanadda, Chief Executive Officer, Doi Tung Development Project, Thailand
Ho Ren Hua Chief Executive Officer, Thai Wah Group, Thailand
Yashovardhan Lohia, Executive Director and Chief Sustainability Officer, Indorama Ventures, Thailand
Krating Poonpol, Group Chairman, KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG), Kasikornbank, Thailand
Tanit Chearavanont, Managing Director, CP Axtra Public Company Limited, Thailand
Parit Wacharasindhu, Member of Parliament and Spokesperson, Move Forward Party, Thailand
102. Togo - 2 Alumni
Moustapha Ben Barka, Vice President, Banque Ouest Africaine de Dévelopement (BOAD), Togo
China Lawson, Minister of Digital Economy and Transformation, Ministry of Posts, Digital Economy and Technological Innovation of Togo, Togo
103. Türkiye - 9 Alumni
M. Bilge Demirköz, Professor; Director, Research and Application Center for Space and Accelerator Technologies, Middle East Technical University, Türkiye
Ozlem Denizmen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Monay, Türkiye
Esra Eczacıbaşı Coşkun Member of the Board of Directors and Group Digital Transformation Coordinator, Eczacıbaşı Holding, Türkiye
Ayla Göksel ,Chief Executive Officer, Ozyegin Social Investments, Türkiye
Bengi Korkmaz, Partner, McKinsey & Company, Türkiye
Umit Kumcuoglu, Founding Curator, Istanbul Hub, Nyssa Finansal Danismanlik Ltd., Türkiye
Demet Mutlu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Trendyol, Türkiye
Burcu Ozturk, Chief Financial Officer, MLP Saglık Hizmetleri A.Ş., Türkiye
Andrea Sanke, Journalist and Senior Presenter, TRT World, Türkiye
104. Uganda - 1 Alumni
Ashish J. Thakkar ,Group Chief Executive Officer, Y9, United Arab Emirates Victor Ochen Executive Director, African Youth Initiative Network-Uganda, Uganda
105. Ukraine - 5 Alumni
Andriy Kolodyuk, Founder and Managing Partner, AVentures Capital, Ukraine
Zoya Lytvyn, Head, Osvitoria, Ukraine
Alexander Rodnyansky Economic Advisor to the President, Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukraine
Olga Rudenko, Editor-in-Chief, The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine
Ihor Shevchenko, Leader, Successful Ukraine Party, Ukraine
106. United Arab Emirate - 38 Alumni
Sarah Al Amiri Minister of Education, Ministry of Education of the United Arab Emirates, United Arab Emirates
Mohamed Al Hashemi, Chief Executive Officer, Union Coop, United Arab Emirates
Eyad Alkassar, Chief Executive Officer, Rocket Internet ME, United Arab Emirates
Gassan Al-Kibsi, Chairman and Managing Partner, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, McKinsey & Company LME Limited, United Arab Emirates
Patrick Allen, Adviser, EiO, United Arab Emirates
Razan Al Mubarak, United Nations Climate Change High-Level Champion, Climate Champions, United Arab Emirates
Naif Al Mutawa, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tuhoon, United Arab Emirates
Mina Al-Oraibi Editor-in-Chief, The National, United Arab Emirates
Elham AlQasim, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, United Arab Emirates
Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economy of the United Arab Emirates, United Arab Emirates
Rima Assi, Managing Partner, Abu Dhabi; Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company LME Limited, United Arab Emirate
Khaled Bin Braik, Partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers, United Arab Emirates
Ola Doudin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, BitOasis, United Arab Emirates
H.H. Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President and Chief Executive Officer, UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA), United Arab Emirates
H.H. Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister for Financial and Economic Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Finance of the United Arab Emirates, United Arab Emirates
Sangeet Paul Choudary, Founder, Platformation Labs, United Arab Emirates
Reem Fadda Director, Cultural Foundation and Abu Dhabi Cultural Sites, Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, United Arab Emirates
El Seed Faouzi, Artist and Founder, Atelier El Seed Artifacts and Artworks Trading LLC, United Arab Emirates
Mary Habib, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Writer AI, United Arab Emirates
Abdulsalam Haykal, Chief Executive Officer, Haykal Group, United Arab Emirates
Leila Hoteit, Managing Director and Senior Partner, Boston Consulting Group, United Arab Emirates
Badr Jafar, Chief Executive Officer, Crescent Enterprises, United Arab Emirates
Majid Jafar, Chief Executive Officer, Crescent Petroleum, United Arab Emirates
Nauman Ahmed Khan, Managing Director, Almoiz Industries Limited, United Arab Emirates
Deepak Madnan, Owner and Founder, DeepGreen Studio, United Arab Emirates
Shaffi Mather, Founder and Chairman, MUrgency, United Arab Emirates
Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, United Arab Emirates
Vishwaroop Narain, Founder and Managing Director, Pulsar Capital, United Arab Emirates
Mohammad Salem Omaid, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, iBnk.ae, United Arab Emirates
Paolo Petrocelli, Head, Dubai Opera, United Arab Emirates
Bhavin Shah, Partner; Head, Middle East and North Africa, Forensic Risk Alliance Ltd, United Arab Emirates
Dina Shoman, Co-Founder, Verity, United Arab Emirates
Mayank Singhal, Chief Executive Officer, 10xAD Investments, United Arab Emirates
Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Office of the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, United Arab Emirates
Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Office of the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, United Arab Emirates
Noor Sweid, Managing Partner, Global Ventures, United Arab Emirates Darussalam
Yasar Jarrar, Professor of Business and Global Society, Hult International Business School, United Arab Emirates
107. United Kingdom - 116 Alumni
Roksana Ciurysek-Gedir, Founder, PossibleX, United Kingdom
Hannah Jones, CEO, The Earthshot Prize, The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales, United Kingdom
Nik Kafka, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Teach a Man to Fish, United Kingdom
Mohit Joshi, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra Limited, United Kingdom
Beatrice Weder di Mauro, President, Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR), United Kingdom
Almira Zejnilagic, Senior Executive, United Kingdom
Enass Abo-Hamed, MBE Chief Executive Officer, H2GO Power Ltd., United Kingdom
Rueben Abraham, Chief Executive Officer, Artha Global, United Kingdom
Anulika Ajufo, Venture Partner, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Sagana, United Kingdom
Rafat Al-Akhali, Fellow of Practice, Strategic Projects, Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, United Kingdom
Poppy Allonby, Head, Environmental, Social and Governance Enablement, T. Rowe Price, United Kingdom
Yalda Aoukar, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Bracket Capital, United Kingdom
Dawood Azami, Editor, Multimedia (News and Current Affairs), BBC World Service, United Kingdom
Gina Badenoch, Founder, Capaxia UK, United Kingdom
Andrew Bastawrous, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Peek Vision, United Kingdom
Bolor-Erdene Battsengel, Strategic Engagement Adviser, United Kingdom
Venetia Bell, Chief Operating Officer, Clean Air Fund, United Kingdom
Dan Berelowitz, Chief Executive Officer, Jubilee Foundation, United Kingdom
Matthew Bishop, Member of the Board and Founder, Social Progress Imperative, United Kingdom
Giulio Boccaletti, Co-Founder, Chloris Geospatial Inc., United Kingdom
Kieron Boyle, Chief Executive Officer, Impact Investing Institute, United Kingdom
Jane Burston, Chief Executive Officer, Clean Air Fund, United Kingdom
Mathew Chamberlain, Chief Executive Officer, London Metal Exchange, United Kingdom
Pamela Chan, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Lingotto Investment Management LLP, United Kingdom
Suranga Chandratillake, General Partner, Balderton Capital, United Kingdom
Patricia Cobian, Chief Financial Officer, Virgin Media O2, United Kingdom
Andrew L. Cohen, Executive Chairman, Global Private Bank; Global Chair, Investment Banking, JPMorgan Chase & Co., United Kingdom
Lucy Cooper, Head, Customer Innovation, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific and Japan, Microsoft, United Kingdom
Hilary Cottam, Social Entrepreneur, Centre for the Fifth Social Revolution, United Kingdom
Thomas Crampton Co-Founder, Crampton Blackie Partners, United Kingdom
Patricia Ellen da Silva, Partner; Head, Brazil Office, SYSTEMIQ, United Kingdom
Alexander de Carvalho, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Public Group International, United Kingdom
FX de Mallmann, Chairman, Investment Banking Division, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, United Kingdom
Rajeeb Dey, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Learnerbly, United Kingdom
Jamie C. Drummond, Sharing Strategies @ Dalberg Catalyst, Sharing Strategies @ Dalberg Catalyst, United Kingdom
Niall Dunne, Chief Executive Officer, polymateria, United Kingdom
Hassan El Houry, Chairman, Menzies Aviation Inc., United Kingdom
Nima Elmi, Head of Public Policy, Europe, Bumble Inc., United Kingdom
Maya Foa, Joint Executive Director, Reprieve, United Kingdom
Philipp Freise, Partner; Co-Head, European Private Equity, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co Partners LLP, United Kingdom
Katherine Garrett-Cox, Chief Executive Officer, Asset Management, Gulf International Bank (UK), United Kingdom
Kate Garvey, Co-Founder, Project Everyone, United Kingdom
Mack Gill, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member, Torstone Technology, United Kingdom
Sadiq Gillani, Chairman, Condor, United Kingdom
Ian Glasner, Group Head of Emerging Technology, Innovation, and Ventures, HSBC, United Kingdom
Charmian Gooch, Co-Founder and Co-Director, Global Witness, United Kingdom
Ashish Goyal, CIO, Goyal Family Office, United Kingdom
Helen Hai, Executive Vice-President, Binance Holdings Limited, United Kingdom
Kate Hampton, Chief Executive Officer, Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), United Kingdom
Osman Haneef, Managing Director, Heroes Capital, United Kingdom
Sahar Hashemi Entrepreneur and Author, United Kingdom
Christian Hernandez, Fund Owner, 2150, United Kingdom
Dr Celine Herweijer, Group Chief Sustainability Officer, HSBC, United Kingdom
Sheri Hickok, CEO, Climate Impact Partners, United Kingdom
Brent Hoberman, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, Founders Factory, United Kingdom
Lila Ibrahim, Chief Operating Officer, DeepMind, United Kingdom
Lady Mariéme Jamme, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, iamtheCODE, United Kingdom
Freshta Karim, Founding Director, Charmaghz, United Kingdom
Valerie Keller, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Imagine, United Kingdom
Uday H. Khemka, Vice-Chairman, SUN Group, United Kingdom
Akira Kirton, Chief Executive Officer, bp Chargemaster Ltd, United Kingdom
Lauren Koopman, Former Head, Sustainable Finance, PwC, United Kingdom
Danae Kyriakopoulou, Co-Head, Climate Hub, Bank of England, United Kingdom
Olivia Leland, Founder and Chief Executive, Co-Impact, United Kingdom
Catherine Lenson, Investor | Board Director | Executive Coach, United Kingdom
Tim Levene, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Augmentum Fintech PLC, United Kingdom
Wei Li, Global Chief Investment Strategist, BlackRock, United Kingdom
Torsten Lichtenau, Senior Partner; Global Practice Leader, Carbon Transition Impact Area Practice, Bain & Company, United Kingdom
Elisha London, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Prospira Global, United Kingdom
Caroline Malcolm, Vice-President, Global Public Policy, Chainalysis, United Kingdom
Aaron Maniam, Fellow of Practice and Director, Digital Transformation Education Programme, Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, United Kingdom
Temi Marcella, Founding Partner, Alcent Capital, United Kingdom
Sanna Marin, Strategic Counselor, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, United Kingdom
Amit Mehra, Managing Director; Global Lead, Sustainability Services, Strategic Clients, Accenture, United Kingdom
Ambarish Mitra Inna Modja, Co-Founder, Greyparrot, United Kingdom
José Manuel Moller, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Algramo, United Kingdom
Denis Morozov, Executive, United Kingdom
Tom Mustill, Director, Gripping Films Ltd, United Kingdom
Orzala Nemat, Research Associate, Humanitarian Policy Group, ODI, United Kingdom
Rain Newton-Smith, Chief Executive, Confederation of British Industry (CBI), United Kingdom
David Novak, Co-President, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, United Kingdom
Sarah Nubeebuckus, Regional Head of Business Management EMEA, Swiss Re Services Limited, United Kingdom
Jasandra Nyker, Chief Executive Officer, Nala Renewables, United Kingdom
Tolu Oni, Clinical Professor of Global Public Health and Sustainable Urban Development, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
Kirsten Parker, Vice-President, Client Operations, Ravelin Technology Ltd, United Kingdom
Belinda Parmar, Chief Executive Officer, The Empathy Business, United Kingdom
Ioana Patriniche, Managing Director / Head of Investor Relations, Deutsche Bank, United Kingdom
Yana Peel, Global Head of Arts, Culture and Communications, Chanel, United Kingdom
Vikas Pota, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, T4 Education, United Kingdom
Faisel Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, Fair Finance, United Kingdom
Devest Raj, Chief Operating Officer, United Kingdom Atika Rehman, Deputy Editor, The Third Pole, United Kingdom
Magnus Renfrew, Founder and Managing Director, ARTHQ / Group, United Kingdom
Anne Richards, Vice-Chair, Fidelity International Ltd (FIL), United Kingdom
Thomas Roulet, Professor of Leadership, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
Peter Rutland, Managing Partner, CVC Capital Partners, United Kingdom
Christopher Schläffer, Founder and Executive Chairman, NYOUM, United Kingdom
Robyn Scott, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Apolitical, United Kingdom
Divya Seshamani, Managing Partner, Greensphere Capital, United Kingdom
Lutfey Siddiqi, Visiting Professor-in-Practice, London School of Economics and Political Science, United Kingdom
António Simões, Group Chief Executive Officer, Legal & General Group, United Kingdom
H.R.H. Anjhula Mya Singh Bais, Chair, International Board, Amnesty International, United Kingdom
Dhananjayan Sriskandarajah, CEO, New Economics Foundation, United Kingdom
Natznet Tesfay, Head, Insights and Analysis, Economic and Country Risk, S&P Global, United Kingdom
Fagun Thakrar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Actor; Film Director, The Purpose Movie Studio, United Kingdom
Serpil Timuray CEO EU Cluster, Member of Group Executive Committee, Vodafone Group, United Kingdom
David Upton, Managing Director; Chief of Staff, Private Bank and Wealth Management, Barclays PLC, United Kingdom
Mabel van Oranje, Chair, Girls Not Brides, United Kingdom
Paul van Zyl, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Conduit, United Kingdom
Diana Verde Nieto, Co-Founder, Positiveluxury.com, United Kingdom
Christophe Villemin, Operating Partner, Searchlight Capital Partners, United Kingdom
Andrew Wales, Executive, United Kingdom Jimmy Wales Founder, Wikipedia.org, United Kingdom
Lisa Walker, Chief Executive Officer, Ecosphere+, United Kingdom
Pooja Warier Hamilton, Chief Partnerships Officer, Apolitical, United Kingdom
Lord Gadhia of Northwood, Member of the House of Lords, House of Lords of the United Kingdom, United Kingdom
108. Uraguay - 3 Alumni
Victoria Alonsoperez, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Chipsafer, Uruguay
Facundo Garreton, Chief Executive Officer, Terraflos Inc., Uruguay
Nicolas Wertheimer, Co-Founder and Chief Sustainability Officer, Waterplan, Uruguay
109. USA - 338 Alumni
Brian Kaufmann, Head, Private Investments; Portfolio Manager; Member of the Management Committee, Viking Global Investors, USA
Neema Kaseje, Founding Curator and Alumni, Kisumu Hub, Surgical Systems Research Group, USA Wemimo Abbey Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Esusu, USA
Joud Abel Majeid, Senior Managing Director; Global Head, Investment Stewardship, BlackRock, USA
Tendayi Achiume Alicia Miñana, Chair in Law, UCLA School of Law, USA
Fadel Adib, Associate Professor and Entrepreneur, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA
Roshan Ahmad, Global Head of Sovereign Advisory, JPMorgan Chase & Co., USA
Usman Ahmed, Head, Global Public Policy and Research, Paypal, Inc., USA
Daniel Ahn, Global Fellow, The Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, USA Samuel Alemayehu General Partner, C1 Ventures, USA
Imtiaz Ali, Researcher, Analyst and Fellow, Institute for Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU), USA
Saleem Ali, Distinguished Professor of Energy and the Environment, University of Delaware, USA
Samar Ali, Chief Executive Officer, Millions of Conversations, USA
Nick Allardice, President and Chief Executive Officer, GiveDirectly, USA
Carlos Alvarado, Quesada Professor, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University, USA
Renato Amorim, Senior Director - Global Market Access Policy, Medtronic, USA
Refik Anadol, Founder and Director, Refik Anadol Studio, USA
Matthew Anderson, Strategic Advisor, Lupa Systems, USA
Mark Boris Andrijanič, Vice President, Kumo.AI, USA
Matthew Anestis, Managing Director; Global Head, Investment Performance for Alternatives, BlackRock, USA
Irina Anghel-Enescu, Adviser, MIT - Center for Development and Entrepreneurship, USA
Marisol Argueta de Barillas, Head of the Regional Agenda, Latin America; Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum, USA
Andrea Armani, Professor, Viterbi School of Engineering, University of Southern California (USC), USA
Daniel Arrigg Koh, Deputy Cabinet Secretary, White House, USA
Solomon Assefa, Founder and Partner, C1 Ventures, USA
Jennifer (Jen) Auerbach-Rodriguez, Managing Director, Merrill Lynch, USA
Ronit Avni, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Localized, USA
Zubaida Bai, President and Chief Executive Officer, Grameen Foundation, USA
Moritz Baier-Lentz, Partner and Head of Gaming & Interactive Media, Lightspeed Venture Partners, USA
Priyanka Bakaya, Commercialization Adviser, US Department of Energy, USA
Angela Baker, Chief Sustainability Officer, Qualcomm, USA
Miranda A. Ballentine, CEO, Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance, USA
Daniella Ballou-Aares, Chief Executive Officer, Leadership Now Project, USA
H.R.H. Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the USA, Embassy of Saudi Arabia, USA
Rye Barcott, Co-Founder and CEO, With Honor, USA
Elena Barmakova Chairman of the Board, Fontvieille Capital Inc., USA
Maria Bartiromo, Anchor; Editor, Global Markets, Fox Business Network, USA
Candice Beaumont, Chief Investment Officer, L Investments, USA
Jessica Beckerman, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Muso, USA
Brian Behlendorf, Chief Technology Officer, Open Source Security Foundation, Linux Foundation, USA
Stefany Bello, Senior Vice President of Digital Partnerships, Retail & Commerce, Mastercard, USA Katharina Beumelburg Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, SLB, USA
Rwitwika Bhattacharya-Agarwal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Swaniti Initiative, USA
Peter Bisanz, Director, The Power of Story, USA
Zachary Bogue, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, DCVC, USA
Katharina Borchert, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Equilibr.io Inc., USA
Christoph Bornschein, President of Digital Strategy, Business Development & Growth in Germany, Omnicom Group, USA
Caroline Boudreaux, Founder, The Miracle Foundation, USA
Devry Boughner Vorwerk, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, DevryBV Sustainable Strategies, LLC, USA
Anu Bradford, Professor of Law, Columbia Law School, USA
Privahini Bradoo, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Plank, USA
Kate Brandt, Chief Sustainability Officer, Google, USA
John Hope Bryant, Founding Curator and Alumni, Atlanta Hub, Operation HOPE, USA
Kelly Buchanan, Head of Enterprise Payment Technologies, Truist Financial Corporation, USA
Agnes Budzyn, Chief Executive Officer and General Partner, Bluedge Ventures, USA
Joy Buolamwini, Founder and Executive Director, Algorithmic Justice League, USA
Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation, US Department of Transportation, USA
Ángel Cabrera, President, Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech), USA
David Wayne Callaway, Chief, Crisis Operations and Sustainability, Atrium Health, USA
Kamissa Camara, Senior Adviser, Africa, United States Institute of Peace (USIP), USA
Niko Canner, Founder, Incandescent, USA
Lisa Caputo, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing, Communications and Customer Experience Officer, The Travelers Companies Inc., USA
Adriana Cargill, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Wave Maker Media, USA
Luis Felipe Carrillo, SVP & Market Head Latam South (Peru-based), Ecolab, USA
Wences Casares, Chief Executive Officer, Xapo Holdings Limited, USA
Valerie Casey, Chief Design Officer, Walmart, USA
Navin Chaddha, Managing Director, Mayfield, USA
Arvan Chan, Chairman of the Board, Vivent Health, USA
Sandeep Chatterjee, Managing Director, theLitVentures, USA
Sarah Chen-Spellings, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Beyond The Billion (launched as The Billion Dollar Fund for Women), USA
Shou Zi Chew, Chief Executive Officer, TikTok, USA
Calvin Chin, Managing Partner, E14 Fund, USA
Alicia Chong Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer, Bloomer Health Tech, USA
Rohit Chopra Director, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, USA
Eugene Chung, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Penrose Studios, USA
Marcelo Claure, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Claure Group, USA
Jared Cohen, President, Global Affairs; Co-Head, Office of Applied Innovation, Goldman Sachs, USA
Silvia Console Battilana, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Auctionomics, USA
Claire Cormier Thielke, Chief Investment Officer, Asia, ProLogis, USA
Alexis Crow, Partner; Global Head, Geopolitical Investing, PwC, USA
Daniel Cruise, Senior Adviser, Global Asset Capital, USA
Alejo Czerwonko, Chief Investment Officer, Emerging Markets, Americas, UBS AG, USA
Matt Dalio, Founder and Chair, Endless OS, USA
Winston Damarillo, Chief Executive Officer, Talino Ventures, USA
Eric Dayton, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Askov Finlayson, USA
Alberto de Belaunde, Program Adviser, Global Advocacy, OutRight Action International, USA
Alfa Demmellash, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Rising Tide Capital, USA
Christopher Deri, President, Corporate Advisory Businesses, The Weber Shandwick Collective, USA
David de Rothschild, Founder, Voice for Nature, USA
Matias De Tezanos, Chief Executive Officer, PeopleFund, USA
Leslie Dewan, Chief Executive Officer, Tailfin Technology, USA
Vilas Dhar, President and Trustee, Patrick J. McGovern Foundation, USA
Roop Dhatt, Co-Founder, Women in Global Health, USA
Porter Diehl, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Bridgewater Associates, USA
Michael Drexler, Chief Strategy Officer, Brightstar Capital Partners, USA
Darby Dunn, Head, Operations, Commonwealth Fusion Systems, USA
Sophal Ear, Senior Associate Dean/Professor, Thunderbird School of Global Management, USA
Salimah Yvette Ebrahim, Co-Founder, Artery, USA
Margot Edelman, General Manager, New York; Co-Lead, U.S. Tech Practice, Edelman, USA
Suzanne Ehlers, Chief Executive Officer, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, USA
Sofia Elizondo, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Brightseed, USA
Marcela Escobari, Assistant Administrator, US Agency for International Development (USAID), USA
Karen Fang, Managing Director; Global Head of Sustainable Finance, Bank of America, USA
Jonathan Fantini, Porter Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Partnership for Central America, USA
Michael Faye, Executive Chairman, Co-Founder, GiveDirectly, USA
Valerie Feldmann, Senior Vice-President, Verizon Global Services, Verizon Communications, USA
Alvaro Fernández Ibáñez, Chief Executive Officer and Editor-in-Chief, SharpBrains, USA
V. R. Ferose, Senior Vice-President, Globalization Services, SAP Labs LLC, USA
Rossanna Figuera, Founder and Chief Creative Mind, All Minds Count, USA
Aria Finger, Chief of Staff, Office of Reid Hoffman, USA
Justin Finnegan, Managing Director, Bloomberg New Economy, Bloomberg, USA
Marco Fiorese, Co-Founder, IVITA Group, USA
Betsy Fischer Martin, Executive Director, Women & Politics Institute, American University, USA
Kristin J. Forbes, Professor of Global Economics, MIT - Sloan School of Management, USA
Miguel Forbes, Vice-Chairman, Forbes Family Trust, USA
Laure Forgeron, Chief Underwriting Officer Casualty, Swiss Re America Holding Corporation, USA
Justin Fox, Journalist, Bloomberg, USA
Camille François, Professor, School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA), Columbia University, USA
Maelle Gavet, Chief Executive Officer, Techstars, USA
Joe Gebbia, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, Airbnb, USA
Jared Genser, Co-Founder and General Counsel, The NeuroRights Foundation, USA
Nili Gilbert, Vice-Chairwoman, Carbon Direct, USA
Liliana Gil Valletta, Chief Executive Officer, CULTURE+ GROUP, USA
Marissa Giustina, Research Scientist and Quantum Electronics Engineer, Google, USA
Yair Goldfinger, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, AppCard Inc., USA
Ellen Gonda, Communications Adviser, EDG Consulting, USA
Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, Senior Vice-President, Delivery, Uber Technologies, USA
Soulaima Gourani, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Happioh Inc., USA
Adam Grant Saul P. Steinberg, Professor of Management and Psychology, Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, USA
Megan Greenfield, Partner, McKinsey & Company, USA
Julia R. Greer, Professor, Materials Science, Mechanics and Medical Engineering, California Institute of Technology (Caltech), USA
Samuel Gregory, Executive Director, WITNESS, USA
Kristen Groos Richmond, Chair of the Board, Revolution Foods, USA
Fernando Grostein Andrade, Filmmaker, FilmSoul Studios, USA
Sanjay Gupta, Managing Partner and Founder, LinkedCap, USA
Cyrus Habib, Priest, Society of Jesus (Jesuits), USA
Habib Haddad, Managing Partner, E14 Fund, USA
Fatemeh Haghighatjoo, Chief Executive Officer, Nonviolent Initiative for Democracy, USA
Mona Hammami, Partner, McKinsey & Company, USA
Bichen Han, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, BrainCo, USA
Mark Hanis, Co-Founder, Inclusive America, USA
Dave Hanley, Chief Executive Officer, Tomorrow, USA
Nathaniel Harding, Managing Partner, Cortado Ventures, USA
Jonathan Harris Artist, Number 27, USA
John Harthorne, Managing Director, Two Lanterns Venture Partners, USA
Jeremy Heimans, Chairman and Co-Founder, Purpose Campaigns PBC, USA
Rebecca M. Heller, Executive Director, International Refugee Assistance Project, USA
Brad Henderson, Chief Executive Officer, P33, USA
Roberto Herrera, Country Manager and Chief, InterEnergy Holdings, USA
Orenzo "Perry" Hollowell, Head of Equities and Sustainable Investing, CFI Partners, USA
Brett House, Professor of Professional Practice, Columbia Business School, USA
Ken Howery, Co-Founder and Partner, Founders Fund, USA
Jukay Hsu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pursuit, USA
Mei Mei Hu, Chief Executive Officer, Vaxxinity, USA
Lydie Hudson, Co-Founder, President and Chief Operating Officer, Citation Capital, USA
Chad Hurley, Founder, AVOS, USA
Rebeca Hwang Eun Young, General Partner, Kalei Ventures, USA
Elsie S. Kanza, Ambassador of the United Republic of Tanzania to the USA and Mexico, Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania in the USA, USA
Caroline Blach, Israel Managing Director and Partner, Boston Consulting Group, USA
Lisa Ivers, Partner and Managing Director, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), USA
Jessica Jackson, Chief Advocacy Officer, Reform Alliance, USA
Alice Jacobs, CEO, Convergence Group, USA
Wyclef Jean, Ambassador-at-Large of the Republic of Haiti, USA David Jones Founder, One Young World, USA
Van Jones, President, Magic Labs Media, USA
Ahmad Joudeh, Artistic Director and Dancer, Dance or Die Foundation, USA
Vimbayi Kajese, Adjunct Professor, #Adtags, USA
Madhu Kannan, Vice-President; Global Head, Corporate Development, Uber Technologies, USA
Asli Karahan, Chief Investment Officer, Lioness Capital, USA
Karen Karniol-Tambour, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Bridgewater Associates, USA
Sam Kass, Partner, Acre Venture Partners, USA
Drue Kataoka, Founder, Drue Kataoka Studios, USA
Matthew Katz, Global Head, Data Science, Blackstone Group, USA
Conrod Kelly Associate, Vice-President and US Commercial Lead, HIV, MSD, USA
Ibram X Kendi, Director, Center for Antiracist Research, Boston University, USA
Teresa K. Kennedy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Power Living Enterprises, USA
Vanessa Kerry, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Seed Global Health, USA
Smriti Kirubanandan, Growth and Strategic Partnership Executive, HLTH Forward, USA
Sean Klimczak Sr., Managing Director, Global Head of Infrastructure, Blackstone Group, USA
Kathryn Koch, President and Chief Executive Officer, TCW Group, USA
Joseph Konzelmann, Partner; Global Head, Client and Capital Formation Group, TPG, USA
Jonathan Korngold, Senior Managing Director and Head of Growth Equity Investing, Blackstone Group, USA
Michael Kratsios, Managing Director, Scale AI, USA
Maria Teresa Kumar, President and Chief Executive Officer, Voto Latino, USA
Shinjini Kundu, Assistant Professor of Radiology, Washington University in St. Louis, USA
Rina Gee Kupferschmid-Rojas, President, RKR Blue Ventures, USA
Lily Lapenna, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, GLEOW Group, USA
Corinna E. Lathan, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, AnthroTronix Inc., USA
Farhan Latif, President, El-Hibri Foundation, USA
Andrew Lee, Member of the Board of Directors, National Museum of the American Indian, Smithsonian Institution, USA
Sam Lee, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, IndeCollective, USA
Michael Lefenfeld, President & Chief Executive Officer, USA
Courtney Leimkuhler Founding Partner, Springbank Collective, USA
Dana Leong Musician and Founder, TEKTONIKmusic.org, USA
Li Chen, President, Gotion Americas, Gotion Inc., USA
Li Jia, Chief AI Fellow, RWE for Sleep, Stanford University School of Medicine, USA
Li Sixuan, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, VIAVIA, USA
Ida Liu, Global Head, Citi Private Bank, Citi, USA
Clare Lockhart, Chief Executive Officer, ISE, USA
Jessica Long, Managing Director and Chief Strategy Officer, Closed Loop Partners, USA
Christina K. Lopes, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, The One Health Company, USA
Brie Loskota, Visiting Scholar, Center for the Study of Religion and Society, University of Notre Dame, USA
Haley Lowry, Global Sustainability Director, Dow, USA
Nancy Lublin, Investor, Advisor, Primiga, USA
Julia Luscombe, Vice-President, Strategic Planning and Portfolio Management, Feeding America, USA
CV Madhukar, Managing Director, Omidyar Network, USA
Katherine Maher, Chair, Atlantic Council, USA
Tamer Makary, Founder, Ethica Partners, USA
Mokena Makeka, Special Advisor to the Vice President for Academic Affairs, Cooper Union, USA
Jonathan Malagon, Visiting Fellow, Growth Lab, (Colombia's Minister of Housing 2018-2022), Harvard University, USA
Anne-Laure Malauzat, Partner; Head, Europe, Middle East and Africa Social Impact Practice, Bain & Company, USA
Felix Maradiaga, President and Founder, Fundación para la Libertad de Nicaragua, USA
William Marshall, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Planet Labs, USA
Kevin J. Martin Vice-President, Mobile and Global Access Policy, Meta, USA
Richard Martinez, Senior Adviser, Alvarez & Marsal, USA
Leland Maschmeyer, Managing Director, Kelmhurst, USA
Marissa Mayer, Co-Founder, Lumi Labs, USA
Mariame McIntosh Robinson, Corporate Director, Digicel Group, USA
Souad Mekhennet, Staff Reporter, The Washington Post, USA
Patricia Mjenendez Cambo, Chief Executive Officer, PMC Capital Partners, USA
Erwann Michel-Kerjan, Partner, McKinsey & Company, USA
Rebeca Minguela, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Clarity, USA
Andy Moon, Entrepreneur, USA
Michael Moradi-Araghi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sensulin, USA
Jamie Morin, Executive Director, Center for Space Policy and Strategy, The Aerospace Corporation, USA
Hector D Mujica, Head of Economic Opportunity and Inclusive Technology, Google.org, USA
Barbara Mulvee, Board Member, Child Center of NY Inc, USA
Alaa Murabit, Director, Global Policy, Advocacy and Communications, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, USA
Griffin Myers, Co-founder and Board Member, Oak Street Health, USA
Jaime Nack, President, Three Squares Inc., USA
Nader Nadery, Senior Fellow, The Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, USA
Subha Nagarajan, Managing Director, Global Capital Advisory, GE Energy Financial Services, USA
Euvin Naidoo, Distinguished Professor, Global Accounting, Risk and Agility, Thunderbird School of Global Management, USA
Nerissa Naidu, Chair of the Board, CreditXpert Inc., USA
Erika Najarian, Managing Director, Large-Cap Banks and Consumer Finance, UBS AG, USA
Siamak Namazi, Independent Consultant, USA
Raju Narisetti, Leader, Global Publishing, McKinsey & Company, USA
Nina Nashif, Managing Partner, Generation Health, USA
Oliver Niedermaier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, TAU, USA
Boris Nikolic, Managing Director, Biomatics Capital, USA '
Chinny Ogunro, Chief Operating Officer, The Africa Center, USA
Juan Carlos Ortiz, President, US Hispanic, Latin America and Spain; Creative Chairman, Americas, DDB Latina, USA
John B. Osborn, Director, Ad Net Zero, USA
Eva Otieno, Co-Founder, Filamujuani Foundation, USA
Jill Otto, Managing Director and Partner, Merrill Private Wealth Management, USA
Alex Oxenford, Co-Founder and President, letgo, USA
Rajiv Pant, General Manager, Technology Platforms, Hearst, USA
Katherin "Kitty" Parry, Chief Executive Officer, DeepView, USA
Lucas E. Pescarmona, Founder, Sitrack Corporation, USA
Katarzyna Pisarska, Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Goodlight Capital, USA
Dina Powell McCormick, Vice-Chairman and President of Client Services, BDT & MSD Partners, USA
Kristin Rechberger, Chief Executive Officer, Dynamic Planet, USA
Lee Redden, Entrepreneur and Co-Founder, Hands On Robotics, USA
Carol Reiley, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Reiley Consulting, USA
Carlos Reines Gonzalez, President and Co-Founder, RubiconMD, USA
Rahul Rekhi, Counselor for International Affairs, U.S. Department of the Treasury, USA
Alan Ricks, Founding Principal and Chief Design Officer, MASS Design Group, USA
April Riunne, Founder and Principal, April Worldwide, USA
Kate Roberts, Founding Curator and Alumni, Washington D.C. I Hub, The Body Agency, USA
Alvaro Rodriguez Arregui, Founding Curator and Alumni, Monterrey Hub, Harvard Business School, USA
James Rogers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Apeel, USA
Shezad Rokerya, Chairman, The Interlink Group, USA
Linda Rottenberg, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Endeavor, USA
Nilmini Rubin, Chief Policy Officer, Hedera, USA
Veronica Ruiz del Vizo, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Working on Solutions, USA
Pardis Sabeti Professor, Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, USA
Daniel Sachs, Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors, Open Society Foundations, USA
Kaitlyn Sadtler, Investigator; Chief of Section, Immunoengineering, National Institutes of Health, USA
Enric Sala, Explorer-in-Residence, National Geographic Society, USA
Sainab Salbi, Founder, Women for Women International, USA
Sandro Salsano, President, Salsano Group, USA
Bruno Sánchez-Andrade Nuño Executive Director, Clay.foundation, USA
Lily Sarafan, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Home Care Assistance, USA
Arvind Satyam, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Pano AI, USA
Marietje Schaake, Director, International Policy, Cyber Policy Center, Stanford University, USA
Sophie Schmidt, Founder and Publisher, Rest of World, USA
Anna Schrimpf, Director of Innovation, J-PAL Global, Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL), USA
Keith Schwab, Associate Professor of Applied Physics, California Institute of Technology (Caltech), USA
Aron Schwarzkopf, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kushki, USA
Kabir Sehgal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tiger Turn Productions, USA
Emily Serazin, Managing Director and Partner, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), USA Premal Sha Co-Founder, Kiva, USA
Rajiv Shah, President, Rockefeller Foundation, USA
Daniel Shapiro, Founder and Director, Harvard International Negotiation Program, Harvard University, USA
Daniel M. Shin, Co-founder, KingsBay Capital, USA
Sally Shin, Co-Founder & COO, Raive, USA
Landry Signé, Senior Fellow, Global Economy and Development Program, Brookings Institution, USA
Navrina Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Credo AI, USA
Shamina Singh, President, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth; Executive Vice-President, Sustainability, Mastercard, USA
Varun Sivaram, Senior Fellow and Director, Initiative on Climate and Energy, Council on Foreign Relations, USA
E. Benjamin Skinner, Founder and President, Transparentem, USA
Edward Smith, Partner, DLA Piper LLP, USA
Elaine Smith Genser, Partnership Adviser, United Nations Joint SDG Fund, USA
Murad Sofizade, Managing Partner, SVTL Ventures, Inc, USA
Lorna Solis, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Project SHEro, USA
Marin Soljacic Professor of Physics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA
Ian Solomon, Dean, Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy, USA
Roy Sosa, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Rêv Worldwide Inc., USA
Wesley Spindler, Managing Director, Global Sustainability Leadership, Accenture, USA
Kirstine Stewart, Founder, Media Mughals Inc., USA
Shelley Stewart, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company, USA
Federico Sturzenegger, Visiting Professor of Public Affairs, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, USA
Anjali Sud Chief, Executive Officer, Vimeo, USA Anjali Sud Chief Executive Officer, Vimeo, USA
Sara Sutton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, FlexJobs, USA
Tom Szaky, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, TerraCycle, USA
Nick Talwar, Senior Partner, K50 Ventures, USA
Nina Tandon, President and Chief Executive Officer, EpiBone, USA
Dylan Taylor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Voyager Space, USA
Peter A. Thiel, Partner, Founders Fund, USA Dune Thorne Partner; Head, Private Client Growth and Strategy, Brown Advisory, USA
Lauren Tilstra, Executive Director; Chief Executive Officer, Communications; Chief of Staff, Verizon Communications, USA
Mamadou Kwidjim Toure, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ubuntu Group, USA
Maureen Trantham, Senior Vice-President; Head, Strategy and Social Impact and Philanthropy Operations, Sesame Workshop, USA
Gregg Treinish, Executive Director, Adventure Scientists, USA
Lila Tretikov, Deputy Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft, USA
Vasudha Vats, Vice-President, Pfizer, USA
Ayesha Vera-Yu, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Advancement for Rural Kids (ARK), USA
Sir Mark Vlasic, Executive Producer, Blood and Treasure, CBS Television Studios, USA
Hitesh Wadhwa, Enterprise Technology and Business Leader, Google Cloud, Google, USA
David Alexander, Walcott Founder and Managing Partner, Novamed, USA
Tiffany Xingyu Wang, Founder & CEO, Songsheet AI, USA
Adam Werbach, Head of Digital and Unscripted, Kapital Entertainment, USA
Ted Wiley, Co-Founder and President, Form Energy Inc, USA
will.i.am, Founder and President, i.am Angel Foundation, USA
Kiah Williams, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Supporting Initiatives to Redistribute Unused Medicine - SIRUM, USA
Michele Wucker, Chief Executive Officer, Gray Rhino & Company, USA
Yang Lin, President, Innovation Ideas Institute, USA
Yoshiki Yasui, President and Chief Executive Officer, Yasui & Company, USA
Songyee Yoon, Chairman, NC Foundation, USA
Kaliya Young, Director, Networks, Planetwork, USA
Monica Yunus, Co-Founder, Sing for Hope, USA
Andrey Zarur, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Greenlight Biosciences Inc, USA
Michelle Zatlyn, Co-Founder, President and Chief Operating Officer, Cloudflare, USA
Longmei Zhang, M-RCBG senior fellow, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, USA
Zhang Lu, Founding and Managing Partner, Fusion Fund, USA
Jonathan Zittrain, George Bemis Professor of International Law and Professor of Computer Science, Harvard University, USA
Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Meta, USA
Alix Zwane, Senior Advisor, Global Innovation Fund, USA
110. Taiwan - 1 Alumni
111. Zimbabwe - 4 Alumni
Alfredo Romero, President, Foro Penal Venezolano, Venezuela
Roberto Patiño, Founder, Convive, Venezuela
Juan Jose Pocaterra, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ViKua, Venezuela
Elisa Vegas, Artistic Director, Fundación Orquesta Sinfónica Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho, Venezuela
112. Viet Nam - 4 Alumni
Geoffrey See, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Poko, Viet Nam
Shuyin Tang, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Beacon Fund, Viet Nam
Thuy Le, Vice-Chairwoman, Vingroup Joint Stock Company, Vingroup, Viet Nam
Nguyen Thanh Hung, Founder, Sovico Holdings, Viet Nam
113. Zimbabwe - 1 Alumni
Chido Govera Founder and Director, The Future of Hope Foundation, Zimbabwe
No Country of Origin Provided - 13 Alumni
Alfredo Capote
Geoff Davis
Brooke Ellison
Cal Henderson
Jacob Hsu
Niki Kerameus
Peter Lacy
Zunaid Ahmed Palak
Annika Saarikko
Marlène Schiappa
Izkia Siches
Marie So
John R. Tyson
