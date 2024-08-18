All of the people listed can be found on the WEF Young Global Leaders Community Page. The YGL program, an initiative of the WEF for up and coming global leaders younger than 40, provides comprehensive executive training, expeditions and collaborative opportunities for participants. It was founded by Klaus Schwab. I have listed by country (113 countries), and then alphabetically, showing name and current listed position.

I found it surprising that some smaller countries had so many graduates; Singapore has 39 alumni, Hong Kong 21. New Zealand only has 1 listed, Australia; 17. 50 for People’s republic of China, 116 for the United Kingdom, and 339 for the USA.

No guarantee that there are no errors of transcription; please check directly at this link for any persons of personal interest where you can search by name. Please message me if you want the list in excel.

Many recognizable people are included; many known elite family names, and many people in Government, banks, educational institutions, charity organizations, and sustainability positions. Alumni hold positions in Red Cross, Meta, Microsoft, Blackrock, Netflix, Amazon, GAVI, Amnesty International, Google, WEF, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and many many others.

1. Afghanistan - 1 Alumni

Hamdullah Mohib, Diplomat (2015-2021), Afghanistan

2. South Africa - 2 Alumni

Zuriel C. Naiker, Managing Director, Marsh & McLennan Companies, South Africa

Muriel Thabile Ngwato, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Newzroom Afrika, South Africa

3. Algeria - 1 Alumni

Manel Soraya Djermoun, Geopolitical Expert, Kheyma, Algeria

4. Angola - 1 Alumni

Walter Pacheco, Chief Executive Officer, Angolan Stock Exchange, Angola

5. Argentina - 10 Alumni

Esteban Bullrich, Senator from Buenos Aires, National Congress of Argentina, Argentina

Eugenio Burzaco, Secretary of Security , Ministry of Security of Argentina, Argentina

Agustina Fainguersch, Managing Director for Latin America, Meta, Argentina

Andy Freire, Director, Trocafone, Argentina

Delfina Irazusta, Founder and Executive Director, Red de Innovación Local (RIL), Argentina

Sebastián Kind, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, GREENMAP, Argentina

Martin Lousteau, Founding Curator and Alumni, Buenos Aires Hub, Argentina State, Argentina

Alejandro Malgor, Vice-President Operations Latin America YE3, Xinca, Argentina

Gabriel Pablo Marcolongo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Incluyeme.com, Argentina

Gregorio Werthein, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Calwaro Capital, Argentina

6. Armenia - 2 Alumni

Suren Aloyan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dasaran EdTech Company, Armenia

Lara Setrakian, President, The Applied Policy Research Institute of Armenia, Armenia

7. Australia - 17 Alumni

Tony Abrahams, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Access Innovation Media Pty Ltd, Australia

James Chin Moody, Chief Executive Officer, Sendle LLC, Australia

Lucy d'Arville, Partner, Bain & Company, Australia

Mei Ling Doery, Managing Director, MDMD Pty Ltd, Australia

Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Professor (Practice), Faculty of Business and Economics, Monash University, Monash University, Australia

Samantha Freebairn, Wing Commander and Pilot, Royal Australian Air Force, Australia

Sophia Hamblin Wang, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, MCi Carbon, Australia

Gordon Hughes, Founding Curator and Alumni, Brisbane Hub, Rhythmscape Publishing, Australia

Rory Hunter, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, MODEL, Australia

Andrew Kuper, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, LeapFrog Investment Group, Ltd., Australia

Jason Li Yat-Sen, Pro-Chancellor, University of Sydney, Australia

Lisa MacCallum, President and Founder, Inspired Companies, Australia

Kala Mulqueeny, Senior Adviser, Ocean Geographic, Australia

Claire O'Neil, Minister for Home Affairs and Cybersecurity, Department for Home Affairs & Cybersecurity of Australia, Australia

Hayley Saddington, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, Halo Medical Devices, Australia

Simon Sheikh, Chief Executive Officer, Future Super, Australia

Rohan Silva Founder, Second Home, Australia

8. Austria - 4 Alumni

Lera Auerbach, Artist, auerbach studio, Austria

Eva Dichand, Editor, Heute, Austria

Andrea Stürmer, Chief Executive Officer, Zurich Austria, Zurich Insurance Company Ltd, Austria

Werner Wutscher, Managing Director, St. Paul GmbH – New Venture Scouting, Austria

9. Bahamas - 2 Alumni

Barbara Ann Bernard, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Wincrest Capital Ltd, Bahamas

Andrew Serazin, President, Templeton World Charity Foundation, Inc., Bahamas

10. Bahrain - 4 Alumni

Shaikh Mohammed Bin Essa Al Khalifa, Adviser for Political and Economic Affairs, Court of the Crown Prince of Bahrain, Bahrain

Hamad AlMahmeed, Director-General, Office of the Prime Minister of Bahrain, Bahrain

Mohamed Almaraj, Chief Executive Officer, ila Bank, Bahrain

Wafa Al Obaidat, Chief Executive Officer, Obai and Hill, Bahrain

11. Bangladesh - 4 Alumni

Azeeza Aziz Khan, Director, Summit Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd, Bangladesh

Ivy Huq Russell, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Maya, Bangladesh

Zafar Sobhan, Editor, Dhaka Tribune, Bangladesh

Asif Zahir, Deputy Managing Director, Ananta Apparels Ltd, Bangladesh

12. Belgium - 10 Alumni

Alberto Alemanno, Founder, The Good Lobby, Belgium

Jamil Edmond Anderlini, Editor-in-Chief, Europe, Politico, Belgium

Livia Járóka, Member of the European Parliament, European Parliament, Belgium

Silvana Koch-Mehrin, President, Women Political Leaders, Belgium

Maja Kuzmanovic, President, FoAM, Belgium

Ewa Sadowska, Coordinator, BARKA Network of Support to European Minority Groups, Belgium

Virginijus Sinkevicius, Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, European Commission, Belgium

Irene Tinagli, Member of the European Parliament, European Union, European Parliament, Belgium

Iliyana Tsanova Chief Risk Officer, Deputy Director-General, Chief Risk Officer, DG Budget, European Commission, Belgium

Nathalie van Ypersele de Strihou, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer; General Manager, Communication, Syensqo, Belgium

13. Bosnia & Herzegovina - 1 Alumni

Amit Paley, Executive Director, Movement Against Malnutrition, International Rescue Committee, Bosnia and Herzegovina

14. Botswana - 2 Alumni

Bogolo Joy Kenewendo, Global Economist, Kenewendo Advisory, Botswana

Néné Maïga, Chief Executive Officer, Orange Botswana, Botswana

15. Brazil - 23 Alumni

Nathalia Arcuri, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Me Poupe! Conteudo e Servicos Financeiros Eireli, Brazil

Rodrigo Baggio, resident and Founder, RECODE, Brazil

Rodrigo Brito, Director of Sustainability, South Zone, Latin America, The Coca-Cola Company, Brazil

Cristiano Câmara, Founding Partner, Vitis Capital Asset Management, Brazil

Anielle Franco, Minister of Racial Equality of Brazil, Ministry of Racial Equality of Brazil, Brazil

Luana Génot, Executive Director, Identities Institute, Brazil

David Hertz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gastromotiva, Brazil

Rodrigo Hübner Mendes, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Instituto Rodrigo Mendes, Brazil

Irina Lachowski, Member of the Board, RenovaBR, Brazil

Eduardo Leite, Governor of the State of Rio Grande do Sul, Government of the State of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

Ronaldo Lemos, Chief Scientific Officer, Institute for Technology & Society (ITS), Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Mariana Luz, Chief Executive Officer, Maria Cecilia Souto Vidigal Foundation, Brazil

Leandro Machado, Co-Founder and Executive Director, CAUSE, Brazil

Luiza Mattos, Partner; Head of Healthcare South America, Bain & Company, Brazil

Denis B. Minev, Founding Curator and Alumni, Manaus Hub, Bemol e Fogas, Brazil

Sebastian Monroy, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Zubale, Brazil

Vera Oliveira, Founder and Executive Director, Instituto C - Criança, Cuidado and Cidadão, Brazil

Marta Pinheiro, Director, XP Inc., Brazil

Luisa Ribeiro, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Regenativ, Brazil

Claudia Sender Ramirez, Board Member, EMBRAER, Brazil

Ilona Szabó de Carvalho, President, Igarape Institute, Brazil

Joice Toyota, Executive Director and Founder, Vetor Brasil, Brazil

Mariana Vasconcelos, Chief Executive Officer, Agrosmart, Brazil

16. Brunei - 1 Alumni

H.R.H. Prince Mateen of Brunei Darussalam Prince, The State of Brunei, Brunei

17. Bulgaria - 2 Alumni

Nikolina Angelkova, Chairwoman, Center for Empowerment of Women in Politics, Bulgaria

Yana Buhrer Tavanier, Founder and Director, Fine Acts, Bulgaria

18. Cambodia - 3 Alumni

Cham Krasna, Group Chief Executive Officer, SOMA Group, Cambodia

Chanthol Oung, Executive Director, The Arbitration Council, Cambodia

Serey Chea, Governor, National Bank of Cambodia, Cambodia

19. Canada - 20 Alumni

Scott Brison, Vice-Chair, Investment & Corporate Banking, BMO Financial Group, Canada

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, Canada

Jennifer Corriero, Co-Founder and Executive Director, TakingITGlobal, Canada

Rebecca Darwent, Founder, Rebecca Darwent Global, Canada

Jocelyn Formsma, Chief Executive Officer, National Association of Friendship Centres, Canada

Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Canada, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister of Canada, Canada

Alessandra Galloni, Editor-in-Chief, Reuters, Canada

Karina Gould, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, House of Commons, Canada

Kim Hallwood, VP, ESG Business Integration, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), Canada

Omayra Issa, News Anchor, CPAC, Canada

Vera Kobalia, Co-Founder, Olyn, Canada

Avid Larizadeh, Duggan Senior Managing Director - Teachers' Venture Growth, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Canada

Josef Penninger, Director, Life Sciences Institute, University of British Columbia, Canada

Cheryl Perera, Founder and President, OneChild Network and Support Inc., Canada

Michele Romanow, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Clearco, Canada

Maya Roy, Chief Executive Officer, Coalition of Innovators Against Racism, Canada

Bright Simons, Leader, Canada's New Democrats, New Democratic Party of Canada, Canada

Liam Sobey, Senior Vice-President: Merchandising, National Sourcing & Liquor, Sobeys Inc., Canada

Nolan Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sandstorm Gold Ltd, Canada

Raylene Whitford, Director, Canative Energy, Canada

20. Chile - 10 Alumni

Cristina Bitar, Senior Partner and President, Azerta, Chile

Komal Dadlani, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Lab4U, Chile

Cristobal della Maggiora, Co-Founder and President, Betterfly, Chile

Paula Escobar Chavarría, Opinion Columnist, CNN Chile, Chile

Juan Pablo Larenas, Co-Founder, Board Member, Sistema B, Chile

Alfonso Márquez de la Plata, Chairman of the Board, eClass, Chile

Eric Parrado, Founding Curator and Alumni, Santiago Hub, Inter-American Development Bank, Chile

Diego Schalper, Member of Congress, Congress of Chile, Chile

Nicolás Shea, Founder and Executive Chairman, Cumplo Chile S.A., Chile

Susana Sierra, Chief Executive Officer, BH Compliance, Chile

21. Colombia - 8 Alumni

Bernardo Asuaje, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Grupo Attia (Colombia), Colombia

Luis Alberto Camargo, Founder and Director, Organizacion para la Educacion y Proteccion Ambiental (OpEPA), Colombia

Freddy Castro, Chief Executive Officer, Banca de las Oportunidades, Colombia

Carlos de Hart, Chief Executive Officer, Agroince, Colombia

Daniel Feldman, Founder and Architect, Zona Industrial Taller de Arquitectura, Colombia

Simón Gaviria Muñoz, Senior Fellow, New York University, Colombia

Ciro Guerra, Film Director, Ciudad Lunar, Colombia

Mia Perdomo, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Aequales, Colombia

22. Costa Rica - 2 Alumni

Arturo Condo Founding Curator and Alumni, San Jose Hub, EARTH University, Costa Rica

Maria Nelly Rivas Vice-President, Government Relations, Latin America, Cargill Incorporated, Costa Rica

23. Côte d'Ivoire - 5 Alumni

Fatoumata Ba, Founder and Executive Chair, Janngo Capital, Côte d'Ivoire

Roselyne Chambrier, Chief Executive Officer, Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms (Arise IIP), Côte d'Ivoire

Abdourahmane Cissé, Minister Secretary General in the Presidency, Office of the President of Côte d'Ivoire, Côte d'Ivoire

Amadou Hott, Special Envoy of the President for the Alliance for Green Infrastructure, African Development Bank Group, Côte d'Ivoire

Sébastien Kadio-Morokro, Chief Executive Officer, Petro Ivoire S.A., Côte d'Ivoire

24. Denmark - 7 Alumni

Ida Auken Member of Parliament, Parliament of Denmark (Folketinget), Denmark

Lars Jannick Johansen Founder and Managing Partner, Den Sociale Kapitalfond, Denmark

Christian Jolck Co-founder and Partner, 2150, Denmark

James R. Lee, Chairman and Managing Partner, Lee & Partners, Denmark

Henrik Lind, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lind Invest, Denmark

Marion Poetz, Associate Professor, Copenhagen Business School, Denmark

Jens Martin Skibsted, Partner, Manyone A/S, Denmark

25. Dominican Republic - 3 Alumni

Rafael Paz, Executive Director, Consejo Nacional de Competitividad, Dominican Republic

Andrés A. van der Horst, General Manager, Fiduciarias Reservas, Dominican Republic

Stephanie Villedrouin, Product Development & Public Relation Director, Explore Caribbean, Dominican Republic

26. Ecuador - 2 Alumni

Daniel Noboa Azín, President of Ecuador, Office of the President of Ecuador, Ecuador

Otto Sonnenholzner, Mason Fellow, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Ecuador

27. Egypt - 10 Alumni

Minoush Abdel-Meguid, Founder and Managing Director, Mezzan, Egypt

Sahar Albazar, Chair, International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group Women Parliamentarians Council, Inter-Parliamentary Union, Egypt

Riad Armanious, Chief Executive Officer, Eva Pharma, Egypt

Hisham El-Khazindar, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Qalaa Holdings, Egypt

Amal Enan, Chief Investment Officer, American University in Cairo, Egypt

Ayman Ismail, Associate Professor and Abdul Latif Jameel Endowed Chair of Entrepreneurship, American University in Cairo, Egypt

Shen Peng Founder and Chairman, Wuzzuf, Egypt

Noura Selim Executive Director, Sawiris Foundation for Social Development, Egypt

Ameer Sherif, Founder and Chairman, Wuzzuf, Egypt

Ahmed Sobhy, Chief Investment Officer, Banque Misr S.A.E., Egypt

28. Ethiopia - 4 Alumni

Tewodros Ashenafi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Southwest Holdings, Ethiopia

Rosebell Kagumire, Curator and Editor, African Feminism, Ethiopia

Lelise Neme Sori, Director-General, Ethiopian Environmental Protection Authority, Ethiopia

Shani Senbetta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kidame Mart, Ethiopia

29. Finland - 4 Alumni

Jussi Herlin Vice Chairman of the Board, Kone Corporation, Finland

Pekka Himanen Co-Founder, Global Dignity, Finland

Piia-Noora Kauppi Partner, Odgers Berndtson, Finland

Tero Ojanpera Co-founder and Chairman, Silo.AI, Finland

30. France - 26 Alumni

Hafsat Abiola, President and Chief Executive Officer, Women in Africa Initiative, France

Jean-Jacques Barbéris, Member of the Executive Committee; Co-Head, Institutional Clients Coverage, Amundi Asset Management, France

Diane Binder, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Regenopolis, France

Geoffrey Bouquot, Chief Technology Officer and Group Vice-President, Corporate Strategy and External Relations, Valeo, France

Martin Bruncko, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Steam Capital, France

Thomas Buberl, Chief Executive Officer, AXA, France

Merieme Chadid, Explorer and Astronomer, Antarctica Research Station, France

Florian DELMAS, Chairman, Andros & Cie, France

Aslihan Denizkurdu, Chief Operating Officer, Loomis Sayles Capital Re, France

Kathryn Dovey, Manager, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), France

Carlaberto Guglielminotti, Chief Executive Officer, NHOA, France

Sergie Guriev Professor of Economics, Institut d'études politiques de Paris (Sciences Po), France

Lama Hourani, Founder and Creative Director, Lama Hourani Creations, France

Khaled Igué Founder and President, Club 2030 Afrique, France

Tristan Lecomte Chief Executive Officer, Pur Projet, France

André Loesekrug-Pietri, Chairman, Joint European Disruptive Initiative (JEDI), France

Emmanuel Macron, President of France , Office of the President of the Republic of France, France

Olivier Oullier, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Inclusive Brains, France

Aaron Pereira, Project Lead, The Wellbeing Project, France

Hriday Ravindranath, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Orange, France

Consuelo Remmert, Global Head of Corporate Affairs, Afiniti, France

Raphael Schoentgen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Hydrogen Advisors, France

Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, Director, France, The ONE Campaign, France

Arnaud Ventura, Managing Partner, Gojo & Co, France, Metropolitan

Caroline Watson, Chief Executive Officer, The Centre for Arts and Leadership, France

Gwenaelle Avice Huet, Executive Vice-President, Europe Operations, Schneider Electric, France

31. Georgia - 5 Alumni

Mamuka Bakhtadze, Prime Minister of Georgia (2018 - 2019), Office of the Prime Minister of Georgia, Georgia

Ketevan Bochorishvili, Managing Partner, Business Georgia, Georgia

Valeri Chekheria, Chief Executive Officer, Rooms Hotels, Georgia

Nino Enukidze, Rector of Business and Technology University, Founder of Coding School for Women, Business and Technology University, Georgia

Nino Zambakhidze, Chairwoman, Georgian Farmers' Association, Georgia

32. Germany - 33 Alumni

Katharina Amann, Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen Autoversicherung, Allianz, Germany

Katinka Barysch, Chief Human Right Officer, Allianz, Germany

Adam C. Bird, Director, McKinsey & Company, Germany

Anne-Laure de Chammard, Member of the Group Executive Board and Executive Vice-President, Siemens Energy, Germany

Olafur Eliasson, Artist, Studio Olafur Eliasson GmbH, Germany

Carola Ferstl, Founder, Learn money eV, Germany

Alexander Geiser, Chief Executive Officer and Partner, FGS Global Europe GmbH, Germany

Laura Gersch, Member of the Board of Management; Chief Financial Officer, Allianz Lebensversicherungs-AG, Germany

Anne-Sophie Grouchka, Chief Executive Officer, Solvd GmbH, Germany

Niel Harper, Independent Director and Chair, Innovation & Technology Committee, ISACA, Germany

Solveigh Hieronimus, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company, Germany

Lars Hinrichs, Chief Executive Officer, Cinco Capital GmbH, Germany

Florian Hoffmann, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The DO GmbH, Germany

Dirk Carsten Hoke, Managing Director, D&D Invest Consult GmbH, Germany

Frank Krings, Independent, Germany

Christian Kroll, Professor of Sustainability & ESG Advisor, IU International University of Applied Sciences, Germany

Moritz Lehmkuhl, Founding Curator, Munich Hub, ClimatePartner, Germany

Emilia Macarie, Chief Sustainability Officer, Allianz, Germany

Philip Meissner, Founder and Director, European Center for Digital Competitiveness, Germany

Devina Pasta, Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Software, Siemens, Germany

Verena Pausder, Managing Partner, Pausder Ventures GmbH, Germany

Christoph Pietsch, Chief Growth Officer DACH and Member of the Executive Board, Publicis Media GmbH, Germany

Tom Plümmer, Chief Executive Officer, Wingcopter, Germany

Thomas Saueressig, Member of the Executive Board, SAP Product Engineering, SAP, Germany

Eva Scherer, Chief Financial Officer, Daimler Truck AG, Germany

Klaus Schweinsberg, Chairman and Founder, Center for Strategy and Higher Leadership, Germany

Ludovic Subran, Chief Economist, Allianz, Germany

Anahita Thoms, Partner, International Trade Practice, Baker McKenzie, Germany

Felicitas von Peter, Founder and Managing Partner, Forum for Active Philanthropy GmbH, Germany

Silvia Wiesner, Consultant, Leadership Advisory, Egon Zehnder, Germany

Lisa Witter, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Apolitical, Germany

Peter Würtenberger, Chief Executive Officer, upday, Axel Springer, Germany

Fabio Ziemssen, Partner, Zintinus, Germany

34. Ghana - 13 Alumni

Alloysius Attah, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Farmerline Group, Ghana

Farida Bedwei, Software Engineer, Microsoft, Ghana

Bernice Dapaah, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Bamboo Bikes, Ghana

Sangu Delle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CarePoint, Ghana

Kow Abaka Essuman, Legal Counsel to the President, Office of the President of Ghana, Ghana

Peace Hyde, Creator and Executive Producer, Netflix, Ghana

Kimathi Kuenyehia, Sr Managing Partner, Kimathi & Partners, Corporate Attorneys, Ghana

Betty Enyonam Kumahor, Chairperson, The Cobalt Partners, Ghana

James Kwame Mensah, Senior Lecturer, University of Ghana, Ghana

Françoise Moudouthe, Chief Executive Officer, African Women's Development Fund, Ghana

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information, Ministry of Information and Media Relations of Ghana, Ghana

Gregory Rockson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, mPharma, Ghana

Bright Simons, President, mPedigree, Ghana

35. Greece - 3 Alumni

Danae Bezantakou, Chief Executive Officer, Navigator Shipping Consultants Ltd, Greece

Vyron Vasileiadis, Chairman, V Group, Greece

Dionysia-Theodora Avgerinopoulou, Chair, Special Permanent Committee of Environmental Protection, Hellenic Parliament, Greece

36. Guatemala - 5 Alumni

Yara Argueta, Member of the Board, Mergers and Acquisitions and Expansion, Grupo Solid SA, Guatemala

Julio Estrada, Director, Desarrollos Palo Blanco, Guatemala

Juan Pablo Mata, Chief Executive Officer, Grupo Mariposa, Guatemala

Jonathan Nathusius, Chief Executive Officer, CEMACO, Guatemala

Salvador Paiz, President, FunSEPA, Guatemala

37. Guyana - 1 Alumni

Kapil Mohabir, Founding Managing Partner, Plympton Farms, Guyana

38. Honduras - 1 Alumni

Miguel Medina, Minister of Investment, Office of the President of Honduras, Honduras

39. Hong Kong SAR - 21 Alumni

James Chau, President, China-United States Exchange Foundation, Hong Kong SAR, China

Calvin Choi Chairman, AMTD, Hong Kong SAR, China

Mina Guli, Founder and Chief Water Advocate, Thirst, Hong Kong SAR, China

Kent Ho, Founder and General Partner, S28 Capital, Hong Kong SAR, China

Christine Hsu, Managing Director, Co-Head of Financial Sponsors Group, Asia-Pacific, UBS AG, Hong Kong SAR, China

Lames Law, Chief Executive Officer, James Law Cybertecture International Ltd, Hong Kong SAR, China

Ellana Lee, Senior Vice-President and Managing Editor, Asia-Pacific; Global Head, Features, CNN International, Hong Kong SAR, China

Gary Liu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Terminal 3, Hong Kong SAR, China

Stephanie Lo, Managing Director, Shui On Investment Company Limited, Hong Kong SAR, China

Henrik Naujoks, Director and Partner, Bain & Company Inc., Hong Kong SAR, China

Billy Ng Wia-Lung, Assistant Professor, School of Pharmacy, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR, China

Dee Chu Ying Poon, President, Brands and Retailing, Tessellation Internation Limited, Hong Kong SAR, China

Jen Zhu Scott, Founding Partner, IN. Capital, Hong Kong SAR, China

Donald Tang, Managing Partner, Celadon Partners, Hong Kong SAR, China

Sue Ann Tay, Chief of Staff to the Co-Chief Executive Officer, Asia-Pacific, The Hongkong and Shanghai Corporation Limited (HSBC SGH), Hong Kong SAR, China

Christopher Wing To, Counsel, Gilt Chambers, Hong Kong SAR, China

Claire Tsui, Managing Director and Head, Strategic Business Development, UBS AG, Hong Kong SAR, China

David M. Webb, Editor, Webb-site.com, Hong Kong SAR, China

Brian A. Wong, Chairman, RADII Media, Hong Kong SAR, China

Weiwei Xing, Partner, Bain & Company Inc., Hong Kong SAR, China

Jayne Plunkett, Group Chief Risk Officer, AIA Group Limited - Pan-Asian Life Insurance Company, Hong Kong SAR, China

40. Hungary - 2 Alumni

Nilda Bullain, Founding Curator, Budapest Hub, International Center for Not-for-Profit Law (ICNL), Hungary

Antónia Mészáros, Executive Director, Hungary, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Hungary

41. Iceland - 1 Alumni

Hrund Gunnsteinsdottir, Managing Director, Festa - Centre for Sustainability and Social Responsibility, Iceland

42. India - 56 Alumni

Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries, India

Anuradha Acharya, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, mapmygenome.in, India

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta, India

Aditi Avasthi. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Embibe, India

Richa Bajpai Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Campus Fund, India

Jaideep Bansal, Chief Executive Officer, Global Himalayan Expedition (GHE), India

Neeraj Bharadwaj, Founding Curator and Alumni, New Delhi Hub, Carlyle India Advisors, India

Arjun Bhartia, Joint Managing Director, Jubilant Group, India

Kanika Dewan, Group President, M/S.BRAMCO W.L.L, India

Shashwat Goenka, Vice-Chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, India

Suhas Gopinath, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Globals, India

Gaurav Gupta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Gabit, India

Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd, India

Lisa Heydlauff, Chief Executive Officer, Going to School, India

Shaura Veer Himatsingka, Deputy Managing Director, India Carbon Limited, India

Pooja Jain, Managing Director, Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt. Ltd, India

Bhairavi Jani, Executive Director, SCA Group of Companies, India

Binoy Job, Executive Director, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), India

Vibin B Joseph, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, BiOZEEN, India

Manasi Joshi, Athlete, Sports Authority of India, India

Gazal Kalra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Clean Energy Ministerial, India

Krithi Karanth, Chief Executive Officer, Centre for Wildlife Studies, India

Manish Kejriwal, Founder; Managing Partner, Kedaara Capital, India

Shreevar Kheruka, Managing Director, Borosil Ltd., India

Neha Kirpal, Co-Founder, Amaha, India

Rajamanohar Somasundaram, Chief Executive Officer, Aquaconnect, India

Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director, Eicher Motors Limited, India

Lokesh Nara, Member, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, India

Poonam Mahajan, Member of Parliament for Lok Sabha from Mumbai North Central, Maharashtra, Parliament of India, India

Ritesh Malik, Founder, Innov8 Coworking, India

Rhea Mazumdar Singhal, Chief Executive Officer, Ecoware Solutions Private Limited, India

Francesca McDonagh, Chief Executive Officer, Ecoware Solutions Private Limited, India

Swapan Mehra, Chief Executive Officer, Iora Ecological Solutions, India

Gaurav Mehta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dharma Life, India

Nikhil Meswani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries, India

Vinati Mutreja, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Vinati Organics Limited, India

Sandeep A. Naik, Managing Director, Head of India & Southeast Asia, General Atlantic, India

Adwaita Nayar, Co-founder, Nykaa and CEO, Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd., India

Armstrong Pame, Founding Curator and Alumni, Imphal Hub, Indian Administrative Service (IAS), India

Sandeep Parekh, Founding Curator and Alumni, Mumbai Hub, HDFC Bank, India

Bhumi Pednekar, Actor & Climate Activist, India

Ameya Prabhu President, Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), India

Shalini Puchalapalli, Managing Director and Country Manager, Google, Google, India

Shweta Puj, Deputy Editor, India Today, India

Sanjiv Rai, Founder and Chief Solver, Genic AI Solutions P. Ltd., India

Tanvi Ratna, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Policy 4.0. Research Foundation, India

Byju Raveendran, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, BYJU'S, India

Sharad Vivek Saga, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dexterity Global, India

Phani Sama, Adviser, Westbridge Capital, India

Prashant Sarin, Senior Partner, Bain & Company, India

Shruti Shibulal, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Tamara Leisure Experiences, India

Tara Singh Vachani, Executive Chairman, Antara Senior Living Limited, India

Kanika Tekriwal Founder and Chief Executive Officer, JetSetGo Aviation Services Pvt Ltd, India

Piyush Tewari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, SaveLife, India

Aakrit Vaish, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jio Haptik Technologies Limited, India

Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, India

43. Indonesia - 14 Alumni

Anies Rasyid Baswedan, Founder, Indonesia Mengajar, Indonesia

Veronica Colondam, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, YCAB Foundation, Indonesia

Lim Fahima Jachja, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Queenrides, Indonesia

Stefania Kurniadi, Founder and Chief Operating Officer, FOODIZZ.ID, Indonesia

M. Arsjad Rasjid, P. Mangkuningrat Chairman, Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), Indonesia

Toshihiro Nakamura, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kopernik, Indonesia

Arif P. Rachmat, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, PT Triputra Agro Persada, Indonesia

John Riady, Chief Executive Officer, Lippo Karawaci, Lippo Group, Indonesia

Adi Sariaatmadja, Chairman, Surya Citra Media, Indonesia

Haikal Siregar, Managing Director and Partner, Boston Consulting Group, Indonesia

Benjamin Soemartopo, Founding Curator and Alumni, Jakarta Hub, Eureka, Indonesia

Steve Suryadinata, Founder and Chairman, Mata Investments, Indonesia

Silverius Oscar Unggul, Co-Founder and President, Telapak, Indonesia

Achmad Zacky, Founding Partner, Init 6, Indonesia

44. Iran - 2 Alumni

Ali Zuashkiani, Chief Executive Officer, Physical Asset Management Corporation, Islamic Republic of Iran

Maryam Khansari, Managing Director, Herison Construction Company, Islamic Republic of Iran

45. Iraq - 1 Alumni

Nesreen M. Al Barwari Country Representative, Adviser and Consultant, Friends of Waldorf Education, Iraq

46. Ireland - 5 Alumni

Sinéad Burke, Chief Executive Officer, Tilting The Lens, Ireland

Caroline Casey, Founder and Director, The Valuable 500, Ireland

Nora Khaldi, Founder and Chief Science Officer, Nuritas, Ireland

Mark Pollock, Explorer, Speaker & Founder, Collaborative Cures, Ireland

Leo Varadkar Teachta Dála, (Member of Parliament), Parliament of Ireland, Ireland

47. Israel - 8 Alumni

Shai Agassi, Executive Chairman, Makalu Optics, Israel

Gila Demri Gamliel, Minister of Intelligence, Ministry of Intelligence of Israel, Israel

Eyal Gura, Managing Director, WebTalk Ltd, Israel

Assaf Harlap, Member of the Board, Colmobil Group, Israel

Forsan Hussein, Founder and Managing Director, Zaitoun Ventures, Israel

Efrat Peled, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Arison Investments, Israel

Kira Radinsky, Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Diagnostic Robotics, Israel

Stav Shaffir, Member of the Knesset (2013-2020), Israel

48. Italy -7 Alumni

Erica Alessandri, Member of the Board, Technogym, Italy

Francesca Colombo, Managing Cultural Director, Biblioteca degli Alberi Milano (BAM), Fondazione Riccardo Catella, Italy

Elissa Golberg, Ambassador of Canada to Italy, Ambassador of Canada to Albania and San Marino, High Commissioner to Malta, and Permanent Representative of Canada to, Embassy of Canada in Italy, Italy

Omezzine Khelifa, Executive Director of Apolitical Academy Global, Mobdiun - Creative Youth, Italy

Guillaume Lefevre, Head of Brokers Channel & Customers Commercial Insurance, Zurich Insurance Group, Italy

Marco Magnani, Professor International Economics, LUISS Guido Carli, Italy

Christina Poza, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Edulia Srl, Italy

49. Jamaica - 2 Alumni

Marlene Malahoo Forte Senator, Houses of Parliament of Jamaica, Jamaica

Nadeen Matthews Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Crescent Advisory Group, Jamaica

50. Japan - 38 Alumni

Toshiki Abe, Chief Executive Officer, Ridilover Co., Ltd., Japan

Rina Akimoto, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vivid Garden Inc, Japan

Iwao Aso, Group Chairman, ASO Corporation, Japan

Misuru Claire Chino, Audit & Supervisory Board Member, ITOCHU, Japan

Nobuo Domae, President and Representative Director, Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd, Japan

Ken Endo, Chief Executive Officer, Xiborg, Japan

Kumi Fujisawa Tsunoda, Chairperson, Institute for International Socio-Economic Studies Ltd, Japan

Chikara Funabashi, Project Director, Public-Private Joint Project for Overseas Education Promotion, Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan, Japan

Keisuke Goda, Professor of Physical Chemistry, University of Tokyo, Japan

Miku Hirano, Chief Executive Officer, Cinnamon, Japan

Kentaro Ichiki, President, UNIVERSITY of CREATIVITY, Creative Capital, Inc, Japan

Daisuke Iwase, Chief Executive Officer, Japan, Animoca Brands Japan, Japan

Mitsuru Izumo, President, euglena Co. Ltd, Japan

Masami Komatsu, Founder, Music Securities Inc., Japan

James M. Kondo, Chairman, International House of Japan, Japan

Naomi Koshi, Partner, Miura & Partners, Japan

Masao Koyama, Head, Carbon Dioxide Removal, Mitsubishi, Japan

Shoukei Matsumoto, Buddhist Monk and Founder, Interbeing, Japan

Yasukane Matsumoto, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director, JOSYS INC, Japan

Misa Matsuzaki, Chief Executive Officer, PeopleWorldwide Co. Ltd, Japan

Akiko Naka, CEO, Wantedly Inc, Japan

Yusuke Narita, Founder, Hanjuku-kaso Inc., Japan

Tomomi Nishimoto, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor, The IlluminArt Philharmonic Orchestra, Japan

Kohei Nishiyama, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CUUSOO SYSTEM, Japan

Yoichi Ochiai, Associate Professor, University of Tsukuba, Japan

Genki Oda, Managing Executive Officer, SBI Holdings, Japan

Tara Otsuka, President, Otsuka Warehouse Co. Ltd, Japan

Sputniko! Ozaki, Associate Professor, Tokyo University of the Arts, Japan

Yohei Shibasaki, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fourth Valley Concierge Corporation, Japan

Kunihiko Shimada, Chief Executive Officer, KS International Strategies, Inc., Japan

Taejun Shin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Gojo & Company, Japan

Shokei Suda, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Enigmo Inc., Japan

Shoko Takahashi, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Genequest Inc., Japan

Kohey Takashima, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Oisix ra daichi Inc., Japan

Yurina Takiguchi, Economic and Business Anchor, Globe Eight Inc., Japan

Sayaka Tanaka, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Waffle.org, Japan

Katsuya Uenoyama, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PKSHA Technology Inc., Japan

Yuito Yamada, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company, Japan

51. Jordan - 6 Alumni

Malak Jehad Al Akiely, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Golden Wheat for Grain Trading Ltd, Jordan

Alsharif Nasser bin Nasser, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ambit Advisory, Jordan

Tareq Darwazeh, Chief Operating Officer, MENA Region, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Jordan

Hussam Hammo, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Tamatem Inc., Jordan

Ennis Rimawi, Founder and Managing Director, Catalyst MENA Clean Energy Fund, Jordan

Khaldoon Tabaza, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, iMENA Group Ltd, Jordan

52. Kenya - 13 Alumni

Wilmot Allen, Founder, VentureLift Africa, Kenya

Salim Amin, Chairman, Camerapix, Kenya

Katie Hill, Partner and Associate Director, Climate, Boston Consulting Group, Kenya

Wanuri Kahiu, Filmmaker, AFROBUBBLEGUM, Kenya

Larry Madowo, International Correspondent, CNN Worldwide, Kenya

Nasreen Ali Mohamed, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Afrikapu Ltd, Kenya

Wawira Njiru, Founder and Executive Director, Food for Education, Kenya

Kennedy Odede, President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), Kenya

Angela Oduor Lungati, Executive Director, Ushahidi, Kenya

Umra Omar, Founder and Executive Director, Safari Doctors, Kenya

Mayur Patel, President and Managing Director, M-KOPA, Kenya

Matthew Tilleard, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, CrossBoundary, Kenya

James Wanjohi, Managing Partner, Alpha Strategy Consultants, Kenya

54. Korea - 2 Alumni

Joo-sung Lee, President, SeAH Steel, Republic of Korea

Julianne Lee Jihyun Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Julianne Lee & Co., Republic of Korea

55. Kosovo - 1 Alumni

Agon Gashi, Chief Executive Officer, Meridian, Kosovo

56. Kuwait - 6 Alumni

Omar K. Alghanim, Board Member, Gulf Bank, Kuwait

Mohammed Al-Ghanim, Group Chief Executive Officer, Hamad S. Al-Ghanim & Sons Group, Kuwait

Ghosson Al Khaled, Owner and Managing Director, Palms Beach Hotel and Spa, Kuwait

Mubarak A.M. Al Sabah, Vice-Chairman, Action Group Holdings, Kuwait

Noor Boodai, Chief Executive Officer, TenX, Kuwait

Claudia Vergueiro Massei, Former Executive, Kuwait

57. Malaysia - 12 Alumni

Syed Saddiq bin Syed, Abdul Rahman Member of Parliament, Parliament of Malaysia, Malaysia

Ming Yu Cheng, Founding Curator and Alumni, Kuala Lumpur Hub, Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman, Malaysia

Francesca Chia, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, GoGet, Malaysia

Vidhya Ganesan, Managing Partner, McKinsey and Company, Malaysia

Shahril Handan, Managing Director, Watchtower Advisory, Malaysia

Omar Mustapha, Chairman, Room Capital, Malaysia

Joel Neoh, Managing Director, Prenetics, Malaysia

Ng Yeen Seen, Chief Executive Officer, Centre for Research, Advisory and Technology (CREATE), Malaysia

Rohan Ramakrishnan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The ASEAN Post, Malaysia

Tunku Ali Redhauddin Tuanku, Muhriz Chairman and Founding Trustee, Teach For Malaysia, Malaysia

Yeo Bee Yin, Member, Parliament for Bakri, Johor, Malaysia

Yeoh Keong Hann, Executive Director, YTL Power International Berhad, Malaysia

58. Malta - 1 Alumni

Mathew Caruana Galizia, Director, Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, Malta

59. Mauritius - 1 Alumni

Veda Sunassee, Chief Executive Officer, African Leadership University, Mauritius

60. Mexico - 15 Alumni

Jesús "Chuy" Cepeda, Founder, OS City, Mexico

Luis Cervantes, Managing Director; Head, Mexico Office, General Atlantic, Mexico

Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas, Mayor of Monterrey, Government of the State of Nuevo León, Mexico

Idalia Cruz Garza, Director, Strategy, Media, TV Azteca S.A.B de C.V., Mexico

Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda, Governor of the State of Baja California, Government of the State of Baja California, Mexico

Barbara Garza, Operations & Product Strategist, Mexico

Roberto Ibarra, Chief Technology Officer, Expediente Azul, Mexico

Avital Saskia Niño de Rivera, Cover Co-Founder and Spokeswoman, Reinserta -Un Mexico A.C-, Mexico

Rodrigo Pérez-Alonso, Partner, Koalsulting, Mexico

Carlo Perez-Arizti, Partner, Baker McKenzie, Mexico

Viridiana Rios, Founding Director, México ¿cómo vamos?, Mexico

Guillermo Romo, President and Chief Executive Officer, Grupo Mega, Mexico

Leo Schlesinger, Founding Curator and Alumni, Mexico City Hub, Aliat Universidades, Mexico

Nathan Shabot, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, LIP Ventures, Mexico

Ricardo Weder, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, JUSTO, INC., Mexico

61. Monaco - 2 Alumni

Nico Rosberg Greentech Entrepreneur and F1 2016 World Champion, Monaco

Yan E. Yanovskiy Member of the Managing Board, Imagine, Monaco

62. Mongolia - 8 Alumni

Zolzaya Batkhuyag, Co-Founder and Advisor, Women for Change, Mongolia

Nomin Chinbat, Minister of Culture, Ministry of Culture of Mongolia, Mongolia

Ganhuyag Chuluun Hutagt, Executive Chairman, Ard Financial Group JSC, Mongolia

Zorigt Dashdorj, Executive Director, Mongolia Development Strategy Institute, Mongolia

Badruun Gardi, Founder, New Nomad Institute, Mongolia

Nyam-Osor Uchral, Minister of Digital Development and Communications, Mongolia Government, Mongolia

Ganzorig Ulziibayar Chairman, Mandal Financial Group, Mongolia

Ganzorig Vanchig Chairperson, Down Syndrome Association Mongolia, Mongolia

63. Morocco - 9 Alumni

Wafaa Jemali, Secretary-General, Head of Government of the Kingdom of Morocco, Morocco

Jamila Abass, Country Director, GiveDirectly, Morocco

Wadia Ait Hamza, Founding Curator, Rabat Hub, NA, Morocco

Abdelmalek Alaoui, Chief Executive Officer, Guepard Group, Morocco

Mohamed Alami Berrada, Vice-President, Yasmine Group, Morocco

Ismail Douiri, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Attijariwafa Bank, Morocco

Khadija Idrissi Janati, President, I-AFRIKA, Morocco

Aminata Kane, Executive Vice-President, Mobile Financial Services and Fintech, Orange Middle East and Africa, Morocco

Sanae Lahlou, Country Representative, Morocco, United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Morocco

64. Mozambique - 1 Alumni

Erik Charas Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Charas LDA, Mozambique

65. Myanmar - 2 Alumni

Win Win Ting Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer, City Mart Holdings, Myanmar

Ken Tun Chairman, Parami Energy Group of Companies, Myanmar

66. Nepal - 5 Alumni

Nirvana Chaudhary, Managing Director, Chaudhary Group, Nepal

Tshering Lama, Executive Chairperson and Co-Founder, Idea Studio Nepal, Nepal

Pradip Pariyar, Founder and Chairperson, Dalit Lives Matter Global Alliance (DLMGA), Nepal

Aashmi Rajya Lakshmi Rana, Founder and Managing Director, RANA Global, Nepal

Lokesh Todi, Chairman, Avasar Equity Limited, Nepal

67. Netherlands - 14 Alumni

Rose Damen, Managing Director, Damen Yachting, Netherlands

Daniel de Boer, Chief Executive Officer, ProQR Therapeutics N.V., Netherlands

H.R.H. Prince Jaime de Bourbon de Parme, Climate Envoy, Netherlands Government, Netherlands

Philipp Jan Flach, Chief Executive Officer, LOGEX, Netherlands

Katrin Ley, Founding Curator, Amsterdam Hub, Fashion for Good, Netherlands

Mustapha Mokass, Founder, Tech Impact Entrepreneur and Investor, Earth Technologies, Netherlands

Daan Roosegaarde, Artist and Innovator, Studio Roosegaarde, Netherlands

David Skilling, Founding Director, Landfall Strategy Group BV, Netherlands

Mark Stoffels, Global Business Unit Leader, Image Guided Therapy Systems, Philips, Netherlands

Stacey Tank, Chief Corporate Affairs and Transformation Officer, HEINEKEN, Netherlands

Hajo van Beijma, Founder, Atilax, Netherlands

Karien van Gennip, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Social Affairs and Employment (2022-2024), Netherlands

Coen van Oostrom, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, EDGE, Netherlands

Yousef Yousef, Chief Executive Officer, LG Sonic B.V., Netherlands

68. New Zealand - 1 Alumni

Clayton Cosgrove Director, Cosgrove & Partners Ltd, New Zealand

69. Nigeria - 16 Alumni

Osayi Alile, Chief Executive Officer, Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation, Nigeria

Akudo Anyanwu, Vice President, Clinton Health Access Initiative, Nigeria

Lois Auta, Founder and Executive Director, Cedar Seed Foundation, Nigeria

Kingsley Bangwell, Co Founder KNOSK N100 A Day Charity School, Youngstars Foundation, Nigeria

Mehmet Gürcan Daimagüler, Special Adviser, Tropical General Investments Group, Nigeria

Chinwe Egwim, Chief Economist and Head Economic Research and Intelligence, Coronation Merchant Bank, Nigeria

Tunde Kehinde, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lidya Holdings, Inc, Nigeria

Akinwale Ojomo, Chief Engagement Officer, Diaspora Innovation Institute, Nigeria

Oluwatosin Olaseinde, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Money Africa, Nigeria

Oluseun Onigbinde, Co-Founder and Global Director, Budgit, Inc., Nigeria

Uche Pedro, Founder, BellaNaija, Nigeria

Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ART X Collective, Nigeria

Dominic Wadongo, Chief Risk Officer, Smartcash Payment Service Bank, Nigeria

Christian Wessels, President and Co-Founder, Daystar Power Group, Nigeria

Adebola Williams, Co-Founder, RED for Africa, Nigeria

Kola Karim, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Shoreline Natural Resources, Nigeria

70. Norway - 12 Alumni

Dilek Ayhan, Special Adviser, BI Norwegian Business School, Norway

Pablo Alberto Barrera Lopez, Chief Executive Officer, Haugaland Kraft, Norway

Camilla Hagen Sørli, Member of the Board, Canica Holding, Norway

Nina Jensen, Chief Executive Officer, REV Ocean, Norway

Marte Jerkø, Chief Financial Officer Yara Europe, Yara International, Norway

Johann Koss Founder, Right To Play International, Norway

H.R.H. Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, Founding Curator, Oslo Hub, The Royal Court, Norway

Angela Morelli, Co-Founder, InfoDesignLab, Norway

H.R.H. Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, Crown Prince of Norway, The Royal Court, Norway

Bjarte Reve, CEO, Hemsedal municipality, Norway

Murat Sarayli Chair, Sarayli AS, Norway

Birgit Skarstein Athlete, International Paralympic Committee, Norway

71. Oman - 2 Alumni

Lamya Al Haj, Associate Professor of Molecular Biology, Sultan Qaboos University, Oman

Nadia Maqbool, Founding Partner, 23 Degrees North, Oman

72. Pakistan - 12 Alumni

Aku Ajgau, Chairman, Martin Dow, Pakistan

Abid Butt, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Truckistan, Pakistan

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Chief Executive Officer, SOC Films, Pakistan

Nighat Dad, Board Member, The Oversight Board, Pakistan

Munizae Jahangir, Anchor and Executive Producer, Aaj TV, Pakistan

Faisal Khan Director, Precision Medicine Lab, Pakistan

Ayla Majid, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Planetive, Pakistan

Ali Mukhtar Director, Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd, Pakistan

Sara Saeed, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Sehat Kahani, Pakistan

Zarrar Sehgal, Chairman, Pathfinder Group, Pakistan

Farzana Yaqoob, Chief Executive Officer, MANTAQ Center for Research, Pakistan

Mosharraf Zaidi, Chief Executive Officer, Tabadlab, Pakistan

73. Palestinian Territories - 5 Alumni

Dalal Saeb Iriqat, Associate Professor of Diplomacy, Arab American University-Palestine, Palestinian Territories

Wissam Joubran, Composer, Performer, Luthier, Le Trio Joubran, Palestinian Territories

Shireen Shelleh, Partner and Managing Director, Center for Engineering and Planning, Palestinian Territories

Raya Yusuf-Sbitany, Chief Executive Officer, Derma Beauty Lab Ltd, Palestinian Territories

Kamel A. Husseini, Founding Curator and Alumni, Ramallah Hub, Bank of Palestine, Palestinian Territories

74. Papua New Guinea - 1 Alumni

Anthony Smaré Chair of the Board, Paradise Foods, Papua New Guinea

75. Paraguay - 1 Alumni

Adriana Ortiz President, National Handcraft Institute (IPA), Paraguay

76. People’s Republic of China - 50 Alumni

Caroline Berube, Managing Partner, HJM Asia Law and Co. LLC, People's Republic of China

Kenny Cai Yanqing, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, BottleDream, People's Republic of China

Ron Cao, Founder and Managing Director, Sky9 Capital, People's Republic of China

Fan Ling, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tezign, People's Republic of China

Amy Gao Chao, Founder, Shanghai May Foundation, People's Republic of China

Gong Yingying, Founder and Chairlady, Yidu Tech, People's Republic of China

Cong Han, Figure Skater, Chinese Figure Skating National Team, People's Republic of China

He Jin, Chief Executive Officer, People's Republic of China

He Zhengyu, Chief Technology Officer, Ant Group, People's Republic of China

Wenjuan Mi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, VIPKID, People's Republic of China

Miao Yanliang, Chief Strategist; Executive Head, Research Department, China International Capital Corporation (CICC), People's Republic of China

Shi Zhe, Chief Digital Officer, Foxconn Technology Group (Hon Hai Precision), People's Republic of China

Calvin Choi Chairman, AMTD, Hong Kong SAR, China

Ding Dang, Executive Director, Green Rose Social Work Service Center, People's Republic of China

Huang Dinglong, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Malong Technologies, People's Republic of China

Lee Xiaodong, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fuxi Institution, People's Republic of China

Zhizhong Li, Co-Founder and Secretary General, Shiyu Children Foundation, People's Republic of China

Carol Li Rafferty Managing Director, Yale Center Beijing, People's Republic of China

He Sen Liu, Owner and Chef, Linglong, People's Republic of China

Peggy Liu, Chairperson, Joint US-China Collaboration on Clean Energy (JUCCCE), People's Republic of China

Liu Qian, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Wusawa Advisory, Inc, People's Republic of China

Liu Xiao, Chief Partner, Beijing Vanke, People's Republic of China

Li Yifan, Chief Executive Officer, Hesai Technology Co., Ltd., People's Republic of China

Li Yuchun, Artist, Beijing Yellow Stone Media Co.,Ltd, People's Republic of China

Adam Lou, Chief Executive Officer, Lollipop Technology (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd, People's Republic of China

Cherie Nursalim, Vice-Chairman, Giti Group, People's Republic of China

Pan Jiang, Director-General, National Development and Reform Commission, People's Republic of China

Liang Pei, Deputy Director, Department of Climate Change, Ministry of Ecology and Environment, Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People's Republic of China, People's Republic of China

Zhuang Qian, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, KnowYourself, People's Republic of China

Qiaomei Fu, Professor at the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, People's Republic of China

Miranda Qu Fang, Founder, Xiaohongshu, People's Republic of China

Yichen Shen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lightelligence, People's Republic of China

Christy Sun Lei, Founding Partner and Chief Marketing Officer, Yatsen Global, People's Republic of China

Sun Xuemei, Chairperson, Beijing All in One Public Welfare Foundation, People's Republic of China

Philip Tinari, Director and Chief Executive Officer, UCCA Center for Contemporary Art, People's Republic of China

Ray Tong Zhilei, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, COL Group, People's Republic of China

Wang Guan, Host and Senior Journalist, Leaders Talk, China Central Television (CCTV) and China Global Television Network (CGTN), China Media Group, People's Republic of China

Wei Ying, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Deja Vu, People's Republic of China

Wen Bo, Member, Scientific Committee, Air and Water Conservation Fund, National Geographic Society, People's Republic of China

Luhui Yan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Carbonstop, People's Republic of China

Carol Yu, Founding Partner and Associate Dean, Shenzhen InnoX Academy, People's Republic of China

Jiakai Yuan, Founder, Shanghai Ethno Philanthropy Fund, People's Republic of China

Yu Chong, Chief Representative, China, WildAid, People's Republic of China

Boju Zhang, Secretary General, Ginkgo Foundation, People's Republic of China

Margaret Zhang, USA Zhang Yaoyu General Manager, Global LNG and New Energies, PetroChina International, People's Republic of China

Zhang Yaoyu, General Manager, Global LNG and New Energies, PetroChina International, People's Republic of China

Zheng Jinxin, Division Head, Professor, Institute of Plasma Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, People's Republic of China

Nancie Zhu, Anchor and Host, Talk with World Leaders, Phoenix Satellite Television Co. Ltd, People's Republic of China

Aiken Zou Sha, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, AHA Entertainment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, People's Republic of China

Jia Ping, Chief Executive Director and Founder, Health Governance Initiative, People's Republic of China

77. Peru - 4 Alumni

Martin Aspillaga, Managing Director, Sociedad Gestora de Fondos de Inversión Salkantay Capital Partners, Peru

Kerstin Forsberg, Founder and Director, Planeta Océano, Peru

Felipe Valencia-Dongo, Managing Partner, Grupo Estrategia, Peru

Fernando Zavala, Chief Executive Officer, Intercorp, Peru

78. Philippines - 13 Alumni

Paolo Benigno Aquino IV, Co-Founder and President, Hapinoy, Philippines

Maria Antonia Odelia Arroyo, Principal and Co-Founder, Ignite Impact Fund, Philippines

Cherrie Atilano, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Agrea, Philippines

Moises Benedict Carandang, Vice-President, First Circle Growth Finance, Philippines

Clarissa Delgado, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Teach For the Philippines, Philippines

Illac Diaz, Founder and Executive Director, Liter of Light, Philippines

Matthew Guilford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Common Health, Philippines

Natashya Gutierrez, President, Rappler.com, Philippines

Tamás Landesz, Director, Administration and Finance, World Health Organization (WHO), Philippines

Henry Motte-Muñoz, Founder and Executive Chairman, Edukasyon.ph, Philippines

Paul Rivera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kalibrr Technology Ventures, Philippines

Isabelle Yap, Executive Director and Vice-President, East West Banking Corporation, Philippines

Jaime Alfonso Antonio Zobel De Ayala, Chief Executive Officer, ACMobility, Ayala, Philippines

79. Poland - 4 Alumni

Jacek Olechowski, Founding Curator, Warsaw Hub, MEDIACAP SA, Poland

Katarzyna Pisarska, Chairwoman of the Council, The Casimir Pulaski Foundation, Poland

Paweł Surówka, Chief Executive Officer, Eurocash, Poland

Jacek Szwajcowski, Chief Executive Officer, Pelion, Poland

80. Portugal - 5 Alumni

Cristina Fonseca Partner, Indico Capital Partners, Portugal

Inna Modja, Land Ambassador, United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), Portugal

Stephan Morais, Managing General Partner, Indico Capital Partners, Portugal

Marcel S. Reichart, Senior Global Adviser, Bertelsmann, Portugal

Rodrigo Tavares Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Granito Group, Portugal

81. Puerto Rico - 1 Alumni

Gorgie Giner Benardete, Founding Curator and Alumni, San Juan Hub, Align 17 Ltd, Puerto Rico

82. Qatar - 4 Alumni

Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi, Director-General, General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority (GRSIA), Qatar

Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai, Chief Executive Officer, Milaha Group, Qatar

Abdulla Bin Ali Al Thani, Managing Director; Member of the Board of Directors, Qatar Leadership Centre, Qatar

Alanoud Bint Hamad Al Thani, Partner, TenX Ventures, Qatar

83. Republic of Korea - 7 Alumni

Change Seungjoon, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Maekyung Media Group, Republic of Korea

Hyun-gu Cho, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Classting Inc., Republic of Korea

Cho H. S., Vice-Chairman, Hyosung Group, Republic of Korea

Nami Chung, Director, Asan Nanum Foundation, Republic of Korea

Bayartsetseg Jigmiddash, Manager, Independent Integrity Unit, Green Climate Fund, Republic of Korea

Dong Kwan Kim, Vice-Chairman, Hanwha Group, Republic of Korea

Oyun Sanjaasuren, Director, External Affairs, Green Climate Fund, Republic of Korea

84. Republic of North Macedonia - 1 Alumni

Zhivko Mukaetov, Chief Executive Officer and President, Management Board, Alkaloid, Republic of North Macedonia

85. Romania - 1 Alumni

Oana Bizgan-Gayral, Member of Parliament, Parliament of Romania, Romania

86. Rwanda - 3 Alumni

Paula Ingabire, Minister of Information Communication Technology and Innovation, Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Innovation of Rwanda, Rwanda

James Mwangi, Founder and CEO, Africa Climate Ventures, Rwanda

Alice Usanase, Head, Country Relations and Equity Mobilization, Africa Finance Corporation - AFC, Rwanda

87. Saudi Arabia - 28 Alumni

Dana Juffali, Member of the Board, E.A. Juffali and Brothers, Saudi Arabia

Faisal Abbas, Editor-in-Chief, Arab News, Saudi Arabia

Muna AbuSalayman, Partner, Transform VC, Saudi Arabia

Ali Adnan Ibrahim, Adviser, Sustainability and Competitiveness, KSA Center of Government, Saudi Arabia

Nabeel M. Al-Amudi, Chief Executive Officer, Olayan Financing Company, Saudi Arabia

Shihana Alazzaz, Deputy Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia

Esraa Al-Buti, Partner, EY, Saudi Arabia

Fahad Al-Dhubaib, Senior Vice-President, Strategy and Market Analysis, Aramco, Saudi Arabia

Faisal Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning, Ministry of Economy and Planning of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia

Khalid Alkhudair, Chief Executive Officer, Saudi Media Company, Saudi Arabia

Omar Al-Madhi, Co-Head, Direct Investments, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia

Ibrahim AlMojel, Founding Partner, Khwarizmi Holding, Saudi Arabia

Moath Alnaeem, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Alpha Capital, Saudi Arabia

Fahd Al-Rasheed, Advisor, Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia

Noura Bint Faisal Al Saud, Founder and Managing Director, Global Culture House, Saudi Arabia

Loulwa Bakr, Senior Partner, Chrome Advisory, Saudi Arabia

H.H. Haifa Bint Mohammed Al Saud, Vice-Minister of Tourism, Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia

Fares Bugshan, Chief Executive Officer, Bugshan Investment, Saudi Arabia

Sofana Dahlan, Founder and Attorney at Law, Sofana Rabea Dahlan Law Firm, Saudi Arabia

Martyn Davies, Head, City Excellence, Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Saudi Arabia

Fawaz Fariiqyu, Managing Director, Cruise Saudi, Saudi Arabia

Rayan Fayez, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, NEOM, Saudi Arabia

Hussain Hanbazazah, Vice-President, Community Services, Aramco, Saudi Arabia

Naif Sheshah, Assistant Deputy Governor for Planning and Development; Chief Digital Officer, Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC), Saudi Arabia

Asma Siddiki, Executive Director, Education, Diriyah Company, Saudi Arabia

Abdulrahman Tarabzoni, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Saudi Technology Ventures, Saudi Arabia

Silje Vallestad, Advisor and Head, Innovation, Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Saudi Arabia

Sultan Olayan, Director, Olayan Group, Saudi Arabia

88. Senegal - 1 Alumni

Anushka Ratnayake Founder and Chief Executive Officer, myAgro, Senegal

89. Serbia - 1 Alumni

Vuk Jeremic President, Center for International Relations and Sustainable Development (CIRSD), Serbia

90. Sierra Leone - 1 Alumni

David Moinina Sengeh Chief Minister, Sierra Leone Government, Sierra Leone

91. Singapore - 39 Alumni

Joseph Adelegan, Secretary-General, International Rubber Study Group, Singapore

Nadia Ahmad Samdin, Counsel and Associate Director, Member of Parliament, Tri-Sector Associates, Singapore

Bernise Ang, Chief Alchemist, Zeroth Labs, Singapore

Eleni Antoniadou, Healthcare Technical Lead, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Amazon Web Services, Singapore

Fridtjof Berge, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Antler Innovation Pte Ltd, Singapore

Bunty Bohra, Partner, Antler Innovation Pte. Ltd., Singapore

Juliana Chan, Adjunct Associate Professor of Communications and New Media, National University of Singapore, Singapore

Subhashini (Shuba) Chandran, Vice-President, Social Impact, Asia-Pacific, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, Singapore

Serene Chen, Managing Director; Global Head of Emerging Markets; Head of FIC Sales and Head of Structuring, Asia-Pacific, Deutsche Bank, Singapore

Calvin Cheng, Honorary Consul, Head of Diplomatic Mission, Singapore

Chew-Seow Chien, Partner, Bain & Company SE Asia Inc, Singapore

Cassandra Chiu, Founder and Psychotherapist, The Safe Harbour Counselling Centre, Singapore

Carlos Fernandes, Managing Partner, Next Opus Ventures, Singapore

So-Young Kang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, AWAKEN GROUP PTE LTD, Singapore

Elaine Kim, Co-Founder, Trehaus, Singapore

Natasha Latiff, Founder and Legal Director, Strategic Advocacy for Human Rights Inc, Singapore

Thomas Trikasih Lembong, Director, Consilience Ltd, Singapore Veronika Linardi Chief Executive Officer, Single Family Office, Togs Capital, Singapore

Christopher Logan, President, LOGISTEED International, Singapore

Lynn Loo, Chief Executive Officer, Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD), Singapore

Jeffrey Lu, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Engine Biosciences Pte Ltd, Singapore

Kevin Lu Chairman, Asia, Partners Group, Singapore

Chetan Maini, Vice-Chairman, SUN Mobility Pte Ltd, Singapore

Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Abdul Kadir, Judicial Commissioner, Supreme Court of Singapore, Singapore

Lena Ng, Chairperson, ASEANMINDS CAPITAL, Singapore

Park Yuhyun, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, DQ Institute, Singapore

Jonathan Rake, Chief Executive Officer, Asia-Pacific, Swiss Re International SE Singapore Branch, Singapore

Kishin R K, Chief Executive Officer, RB Capital Limited, Singapore

Vivek Salgaocar, Managing Director and Founder, Prospect Innovation PTE LTD, Singapore

Teruhide Sato, Founder and Managing Partner, Beenext Pte. Ltd., Singapore

Anneliese Schulz, Chief Revenue Officer, Syncron AB, Singapore

Dorjee Sun, Chief Executive Officer, Bioeconomy, Singapore

Anderson Tanoto, Managing Director, RGE, Singapore

Tan Yinglan, Chief Executive Officer and Founding Managing Partner, Insignia Ventures Partners, Singapore

The Hua Fung, Co-Founder and Group President, Group ONE Holdings (ONE), Singapore

Ivan Vatchkov, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, kalibra.ai, Singapore

Gareth Wong Head, Group Strategy and Projects; Head, Indonesia Urban, Sembcorp Industries Ltd, Singapore

Charles Yang Zhaoxuan, Special Adviser, Sea, Singapore

Yap Kwong Weng, Chief Executive Officer, Vietnam Superport, YCH Group, Singapore

92. Slovakia - 2 Alumni

Christian Mandl, Managing Partner, Neulogy Ventures, Slovakia

Maria Vircokva, Chief Executive Officer, MATSUKO, Slovakia

93. Somalia - 2 Alumni

Abdigani Diriye, Head of Machine Learning, Atacana Group Inc, Somalia

Ilwad Elman, Chief Operating Officer, Elman Peace Centre, Somalia

94. South Africa - 25 Alumni

Jesmane Boggenpoel, Managing Partner, AIH Capital, South Africa

Dave Duarte, Founder, Treeshake, South Africa

Mmaki Jantjies, Group Executive, Innovation and Transformation, Telkom, South Africa

Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner, Financial Sector Conduct Authority, South Africa

Paul Kapelus, Director, Synergy Global Consulting Ltd, South Africa

Alan Knott-Craig, Chairman, Isizwe, South Africa

Achankeng Leke, Senior Partner; Chairman, Africa; Leader, Private Equity and Principal Investors, Africa; Member, McKinsey Global Institute Council, McKinsey & Company, South Africa

Jacob Lief, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ubuntu Pathways, South Africa

Melvyn Lubega, Founder and Chairman, Baobab Group, South Africa

Tumi Makgabo, Founder and Executive Director, Africa Worldwide Media, South Africa

Esha Mansingh, Head, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, sub-Saharan Africa, DP World, South Africa

Vukosi Marivate, Chair of Data Science; Associate Professor of Computer Science, University of Pretoria, South Africa

Billy Mawasha, Chief Executive Officer, Kolobe Nala Investments, South Africa

Lindiwe Mazibuko, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Futurelect, South Africa

Karabo Morule, Founder, Amara Strategic Investments (Pty) Ltd, South Africa

Nomasonto Evelyn Motaung, Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Government of South Africa, South Africa

David Munro, Group Executive, The Standard Bank Group (2022-2023), South Africa

Kumi Naidoo, Global Ambassador, Africans Rising For Justice, Peace and Dignity, South Africa

Lindelwe Lesley Ndlovu, Chief Executive Officer, African Risk Capacity (ARC), South Africa

Lewis Pugh Founder, Lewis Pugh Foundation, South Africa

Gugu Sepamla, Chief Executive Officer, AIH Human Capital, South Africa

Mandla Sibeko, Founder, Seed Capital Ventures, South Africa

Judy Sikuza, Chief Executive Officer, The Mandela Rhodes Foundation, South Africa

Sumayya Vally, Founder and Principal, Counterspace, South Africa

Zeblon Vilakazi, Vice-Chancellor, University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa

95. Spain - 12 Alumni

Natalia Allen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Design Futurist SM, Spain

Natalia Bayona, Executive Director, World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Spain

Jimena Blázquez Abascal, Director, NMAC Foundation, Spain

Alexis Bonte Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, eRepublik Labs Ltd, Spain

Gloria Fluxa Thienemann, Vice-Chairman and Chief Sustainability Officer, Iberostar Group, Spain

Javier Garcia-Martinez, Founding Curator, Madrid Hub, University of Alicante, Spain

Neal Goldman, Managing Member, Idyllwild Ventures LLC, Spain

Andrés S. Gonzáles-Silén, Executive Chairman & Co-founder, Asistensi, Spain

Carlos Moncayo, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Inspectorio, Spain

Pedro Moneo Lain, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Entrepreneur Capital S.L., Spain

Yulia Shakhnovskaya, Founder, Aubaree Group, Spain

Lucian Tarnowski, Founding Curator, Civana, Spain

96. Sri Lanka - 4 Alumni

Asanga Abeyagoonasekera, Executive Director, The Millennium Project, Sri Lanka

Deshal De Mel, Economic Adviser to the Minister of Finance, Ministry of Finance Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka

Aroon Hirdaramani, Director, Hirdaramani Group, Sri Lanka

Jeevan Kumaravel Thondaman Minister of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development, Government of Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka

97. Sweden - 5 Alumni

Niklas Adalberth, Founder and Executive Chairman, Norrsken Foundation, Sweden

John Nevado, President, Nevado Roses, Sweden

Tinna C. Nielsen Lead, Equitable Transformation, Social and Human Sustainability, EQT, Sweden

Claudia Olsson Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Stellar Capacity, Sweden

Nina Rawal, Partner; Co-Head, Ventures, Trill Impact Advisory AB, Sweden

98. Switzerland - 46 Alumni

David Aikman, Co-Founder and Chairman, OpenESG, Switzerland

Steve Arora, Chief Executive Officer, Alpine Re, Switzerland

Guillaume Barazzone, Partner, LL.M., Jacquemoud Stanislas Attorneys at Law, Switzerland

Christoph Baumann, Envoy for Sustainable Finance, State Secretariat for International Finance, Switzerland

Patrick Chappatte, Editorial Cartoonist; President, Freedom Cartoonists Foundation, Switzerland

Thomas Crowther, Professor, Department of Environmental Systems Science, ETH Zurich, Switzerland

Miroslava Duma, Founder, Pangaia Limited, Switzerland Petra Ehmann Group Chief Innovation and AI Officer, Ringier, Switzerland

John Dutton, Head, Uplink; Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum, Switzerland

Samuel Elia, Programme Officer, Edmond J. Safra Foundation, Switzerland

Richard Ettl, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, SkyCell, Switzerland

James Gifford, Senior Fellow at Centre for Sustainable Finance and Private Wealth, University of Zurich, Switzerland

Christine Graeff, Global Head of Human Resources, Credit Suisse AG, Switzerland

Felix R. Graf, Chief Executive Officer, NZZ Medien-Gruppe, Switzerland

Bettina Hein, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Juli AG, Switzerland

Frederic Hoffmann, President, Unearthodox, Switzerland

Sven Holstenson, Managing Partner, Pictet Group, Switzerland

Shira Kaplan, Founder, Cyverse, Switzerland

Georges Kern, Founding Curator, Zurich Hub, Breitling SA, Switzerland

Christer Kjos, Chief Executive Officer, Canica Holding, Switzerland

Michal Krupinski, Senior Advisor, Warburg Pincus LLC, Switzerland

Stéphanie Lacour, Professor, Bertarelli Foundation Chair in Neuroprosthetic Technology, Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland

Hilal Ahmed Lashuel, Associate Professor of Life Sciences, Brain Mind Institute, Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland

Mariah Levin, Executive Director, beVisioneers: The Mercedes Benz Fellowship, Switzerland

Siwan (Swan) Lu, Group Head, Business Development and Capabilities, Zurich Insurance Company Ltd, Switzerland

Eva McLellan, Co-Founder and Co-Chair, UNLOCKING EVE Foundation, Switzerland

Sonia Medina, Executive Director, Climate Change, Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), Switzerland

Carolina Müller-Möhl President, Müller-Möhl Group, Switzerland

Christian Mumenthaler, Chief Executive Officer, Swiss Re (2016-2024), Switzerland

Yoshinobu Nagamine, Senior Manager, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance , Switzerland

Codrut Pascu, Senior Advisor, Roland Berger S.R.L., Switzerland Şafak Pavey Special Envoy, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Switzerland

Rolph Antoine Payet, Executive Secretary, Secretariat of the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventions, Switzerland

Gregoire Pictet, Head of Human Resources, Asia, Banque Pictet et Cie SA, Switzerland

David Rodin, Founder and Chair, Principia Advisory, Switzerland

Carolina Rossini, Co-Founder; Director, Policy and Research, The Datasphere Initiative Foundation, Switzerland

Nicole Schwab, Co-Head, Nature Positive Pillar; Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum, Switzerland

Sanaa Souidi, Head P&C Facultative EMEA, Swiss Re, Switzerland

Mirjam Staub-Bisang, CEO, BlackRock Asset Management Switzerland AG, Switzerland

Christoph Sutter, Member of the Executive Board, Axpo Power Ltd, Switzerland

Martina Viarengo, Professor, International Economics, The Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Switzerland

David Frederik von Rosen-von Hoewel, Founder, 25 Degrees, Switzerland

Scott Weber, President and Chief Executive Officer, Peaceinvest, Switzerland

Christian Wenk, Senior Physician, Emergency Ward, Clinic St Anna, Switzerland

Patrick Youssef, Regional Director, Africa, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Switzerland

Christian Zeinler, Personal, Switzerland

99. Taiwan - 5 Alumni

Timothy Chen, CEO, VIA China; Head of Business Development VIA/HTC, HTC-VIA, Taiwan, China

Max Liu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, EMQ, Taiwan, China

Tina Y. Lo, Chairman, O-Bank, Taiwan, China

Cynthia Wu, Executive Director, Shin Kong Life Foundation, Taiwan, China

Chih-Han Yu Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Appier, Taiwan, China

100. Tanzania - 3 Alumni

Susan Mashibe, Executive Director, VIA Aviation Ltd, Tanzania

Faraja Nyalandu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Shule Direct, Tanzania

Fredros Okumu, Director, Science, Ifakara Health Institute (IHI), Tanzania

101. Thailand - 6 Alumni

Diskul Dispanadda, Chief Executive Officer, Doi Tung Development Project, Thailand

Ho Ren Hua Chief Executive Officer, Thai Wah Group, Thailand

Yashovardhan Lohia, Executive Director and Chief Sustainability Officer, Indorama Ventures, Thailand

Krating Poonpol, Group Chairman, KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG), Kasikornbank, Thailand

Tanit Chearavanont, Managing Director, CP Axtra Public Company Limited, Thailand

Parit Wacharasindhu, Member of Parliament and Spokesperson, Move Forward Party, Thailand

102. Togo - 2 Alumni

Moustapha Ben Barka, Vice President, Banque Ouest Africaine de Dévelopement (BOAD), Togo

China Lawson, Minister of Digital Economy and Transformation, Ministry of Posts, Digital Economy and Technological Innovation of Togo, Togo

103. Türkiye - 9 Alumni

M. Bilge Demirköz, Professor; Director, Research and Application Center for Space and Accelerator Technologies, Middle East Technical University, Türkiye

Ozlem Denizmen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Monay, Türkiye

Esra Eczacıbaşı Coşkun Member of the Board of Directors and Group Digital Transformation Coordinator, Eczacıbaşı Holding, Türkiye

Ayla Göksel ,Chief Executive Officer, Ozyegin Social Investments, Türkiye

Bengi Korkmaz, Partner, McKinsey & Company, Türkiye

Umit Kumcuoglu, Founding Curator, Istanbul Hub, Nyssa Finansal Danismanlik Ltd., Türkiye

Demet Mutlu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Trendyol, Türkiye

Burcu Ozturk, Chief Financial Officer, MLP Saglık Hizmetleri A.Ş., Türkiye

Andrea Sanke, Journalist and Senior Presenter, TRT World, Türkiye

104. Uganda - 1 Alumni

Ashish J. Thakkar ,Group Chief Executive Officer, Y9, United Arab Emirates Victor Ochen Executive Director, African Youth Initiative Network-Uganda, Uganda

105. Ukraine - 5 Alumni

Andriy Kolodyuk, Founder and Managing Partner, AVentures Capital, Ukraine

Zoya Lytvyn, Head, Osvitoria, Ukraine

Alexander Rodnyansky Economic Advisor to the President, Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukraine

Olga Rudenko, Editor-in-Chief, The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine

Ihor Shevchenko, Leader, Successful Ukraine Party, Ukraine

106. United Arab Emirate - 38 Alumni

Sarah Al Amiri Minister of Education, Ministry of Education of the United Arab Emirates, United Arab Emirates

Mohamed Al Hashemi, Chief Executive Officer, Union Coop, United Arab Emirates

Eyad Alkassar, Chief Executive Officer, Rocket Internet ME, United Arab Emirates

Gassan Al-Kibsi, Chairman and Managing Partner, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, McKinsey & Company LME Limited, United Arab Emirates

Patrick Allen, Adviser, EiO, United Arab Emirates

Razan Al Mubarak, United Nations Climate Change High-Level Champion, Climate Champions, United Arab Emirates

Naif Al Mutawa, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tuhoon, United Arab Emirates

Mina Al-Oraibi Editor-in-Chief, The National, United Arab Emirates

Elham AlQasim, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, United Arab Emirates

Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economy of the United Arab Emirates, United Arab Emirates

Rima Assi, Managing Partner, Abu Dhabi; Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company LME Limited, United Arab Emirate

Khaled Bin Braik, Partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers, United Arab Emirates

Ola Doudin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, BitOasis, United Arab Emirates

H.H. Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President and Chief Executive Officer, UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA), United Arab Emirates

H.H. Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister for Financial and Economic Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Finance of the United Arab Emirates, United Arab Emirates

Sangeet Paul Choudary, Founder, Platformation Labs, United Arab Emirates

Reem Fadda Director, Cultural Foundation and Abu Dhabi Cultural Sites, Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, United Arab Emirates

El Seed Faouzi, Artist and Founder, Atelier El Seed Artifacts and Artworks Trading LLC, United Arab Emirates

Mary Habib, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Writer AI, United Arab Emirates

Abdulsalam Haykal, Chief Executive Officer, Haykal Group, United Arab Emirates

Leila Hoteit, Managing Director and Senior Partner, Boston Consulting Group, United Arab Emirates

Badr Jafar, Chief Executive Officer, Crescent Enterprises, United Arab Emirates

Majid Jafar, Chief Executive Officer, Crescent Petroleum, United Arab Emirates

Nauman Ahmed Khan, Managing Director, Almoiz Industries Limited, United Arab Emirates

Deepak Madnan, Owner and Founder, DeepGreen Studio, United Arab Emirates

Shaffi Mather, Founder and Chairman, MUrgency, United Arab Emirates

Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, United Arab Emirates

Vishwaroop Narain, Founder and Managing Director, Pulsar Capital, United Arab Emirates

Mohammad Salem Omaid, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, iBnk.ae, United Arab Emirates

Paolo Petrocelli, Head, Dubai Opera, United Arab Emirates

Bhavin Shah, Partner; Head, Middle East and North Africa, Forensic Risk Alliance Ltd, United Arab Emirates

Dina Shoman, Co-Founder, Verity, United Arab Emirates

Mayank Singhal, Chief Executive Officer, 10xAD Investments, United Arab Emirates

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Office of the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, United Arab Emirates

Noor Sweid, Managing Partner, Global Ventures, United Arab Emirates Darussalam

Yasar Jarrar, Professor of Business and Global Society, Hult International Business School, United Arab Emirates

107. United Kingdom - 116 Alumni

Roksana Ciurysek-Gedir, Founder, PossibleX, United Kingdom

Hannah Jones, CEO, The Earthshot Prize, The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales, United Kingdom

Nik Kafka, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Teach a Man to Fish, United Kingdom

Mohit Joshi, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra Limited, United Kingdom

Beatrice Weder di Mauro, President, Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR), United Kingdom

Almira Zejnilagic, Senior Executive, United Kingdom

Enass Abo-Hamed, MBE Chief Executive Officer, H2GO Power Ltd., United Kingdom

Rueben Abraham, Chief Executive Officer, Artha Global, United Kingdom

Anulika Ajufo, Venture Partner, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Sagana, United Kingdom

Rafat Al-Akhali, Fellow of Practice, Strategic Projects, Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, United Kingdom

Poppy Allonby, Head, Environmental, Social and Governance Enablement, T. Rowe Price, United Kingdom

Yalda Aoukar, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Bracket Capital, United Kingdom

Dawood Azami, Editor, Multimedia (News and Current Affairs), BBC World Service, United Kingdom

Gina Badenoch, Founder, Capaxia UK, United Kingdom

Andrew Bastawrous, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Peek Vision, United Kingdom

Bolor-Erdene Battsengel, Strategic Engagement Adviser, United Kingdom

Venetia Bell, Chief Operating Officer, Clean Air Fund, United Kingdom

Dan Berelowitz, Chief Executive Officer, Jubilee Foundation, United Kingdom

Matthew Bishop, Member of the Board and Founder, Social Progress Imperative, United Kingdom

Giulio Boccaletti, Co-Founder, Chloris Geospatial Inc., United Kingdom

Kieron Boyle, Chief Executive Officer, Impact Investing Institute, United Kingdom

Jane Burston, Chief Executive Officer, Clean Air Fund, United Kingdom

Mathew Chamberlain, Chief Executive Officer, London Metal Exchange, United Kingdom

Pamela Chan, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Lingotto Investment Management LLP, United Kingdom

Suranga Chandratillake, General Partner, Balderton Capital, United Kingdom

Patricia Cobian, Chief Financial Officer, Virgin Media O2, United Kingdom

Andrew L. Cohen, Executive Chairman, Global Private Bank; Global Chair, Investment Banking, JPMorgan Chase & Co., United Kingdom

Lucy Cooper, Head, Customer Innovation, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific and Japan, Microsoft, United Kingdom

Hilary Cottam, Social Entrepreneur, Centre for the Fifth Social Revolution, United Kingdom

Thomas Crampton Co-Founder, Crampton Blackie Partners, United Kingdom

Patricia Ellen da Silva, Partner; Head, Brazil Office, SYSTEMIQ, United Kingdom

Alexander de Carvalho, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Public Group International, United Kingdom

FX de Mallmann, Chairman, Investment Banking Division, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, United Kingdom

Rajeeb Dey, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Learnerbly, United Kingdom

Jamie C. Drummond, Sharing Strategies @ Dalberg Catalyst, Sharing Strategies @ Dalberg Catalyst, United Kingdom

Niall Dunne, Chief Executive Officer, polymateria, United Kingdom

Hassan El Houry, Chairman, Menzies Aviation Inc., United Kingdom

Nima Elmi, Head of Public Policy, Europe, Bumble Inc., United Kingdom

Maya Foa, Joint Executive Director, Reprieve, United Kingdom

Philipp Freise, Partner; Co-Head, European Private Equity, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co Partners LLP, United Kingdom

Katherine Garrett-Cox, Chief Executive Officer, Asset Management, Gulf International Bank (UK), United Kingdom

Kate Garvey, Co-Founder, Project Everyone, United Kingdom

Mack Gill, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member, Torstone Technology, United Kingdom

Sadiq Gillani, Chairman, Condor, United Kingdom

Ian Glasner, Group Head of Emerging Technology, Innovation, and Ventures, HSBC, United Kingdom

Charmian Gooch, Co-Founder and Co-Director, Global Witness, United Kingdom

Ashish Goyal, CIO, Goyal Family Office, United Kingdom

Helen Hai, Executive Vice-President, Binance Holdings Limited, United Kingdom

Kate Hampton, Chief Executive Officer, Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), United Kingdom

Osman Haneef, Managing Director, Heroes Capital, United Kingdom

Sahar Hashemi Entrepreneur and Author, United Kingdom

Christian Hernandez, Fund Owner, 2150, United Kingdom

Dr Celine Herweijer, Group Chief Sustainability Officer, HSBC, United Kingdom

Sheri Hickok, CEO, Climate Impact Partners, United Kingdom

Brent Hoberman, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, Founders Factory, United Kingdom

Lila Ibrahim, Chief Operating Officer, DeepMind, United Kingdom

Lady Mariéme Jamme, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, iamtheCODE, United Kingdom

Freshta Karim, Founding Director, Charmaghz, United Kingdom

Valerie Keller, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Imagine, United Kingdom

Uday H. Khemka, Vice-Chairman, SUN Group, United Kingdom

Akira Kirton, Chief Executive Officer, bp Chargemaster Ltd, United Kingdom

Lauren Koopman, Former Head, Sustainable Finance, PwC, United Kingdom

Danae Kyriakopoulou, Co-Head, Climate Hub, Bank of England, United Kingdom

Olivia Leland, Founder and Chief Executive, Co-Impact, United Kingdom

Catherine Lenson, Investor | Board Director | Executive Coach, United Kingdom

Tim Levene, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Augmentum Fintech PLC, United Kingdom

Wei Li, Global Chief Investment Strategist, BlackRock, United Kingdom

Torsten Lichtenau, Senior Partner; Global Practice Leader, Carbon Transition Impact Area Practice, Bain & Company, United Kingdom

Elisha London, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Prospira Global, United Kingdom

Caroline Malcolm, Vice-President, Global Public Policy, Chainalysis, United Kingdom

Aaron Maniam, Fellow of Practice and Director, Digital Transformation Education Programme, Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, United Kingdom

Temi Marcella, Founding Partner, Alcent Capital, United Kingdom

Sanna Marin, Strategic Counselor, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, United Kingdom

Amit Mehra, Managing Director; Global Lead, Sustainability Services, Strategic Clients, Accenture, United Kingdom

Ambarish Mitra Inna Modja, Co-Founder, Greyparrot, United Kingdom

José Manuel Moller, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Algramo, United Kingdom

Denis Morozov, Executive, United Kingdom

Tom Mustill, Director, Gripping Films Ltd, United Kingdom

Orzala Nemat, Research Associate, Humanitarian Policy Group, ODI, United Kingdom

Rain Newton-Smith, Chief Executive, Confederation of British Industry (CBI), United Kingdom

David Novak, Co-President, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, United Kingdom

Sarah Nubeebuckus, Regional Head of Business Management EMEA, Swiss Re Services Limited, United Kingdom

Jasandra Nyker, Chief Executive Officer, Nala Renewables, United Kingdom

Tolu Oni, Clinical Professor of Global Public Health and Sustainable Urban Development, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

Kirsten Parker, Vice-President, Client Operations, Ravelin Technology Ltd, United Kingdom

Belinda Parmar, Chief Executive Officer, The Empathy Business, United Kingdom

Ioana Patriniche, Managing Director / Head of Investor Relations, Deutsche Bank, United Kingdom

Yana Peel, Global Head of Arts, Culture and Communications, Chanel, United Kingdom

Vikas Pota, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, T4 Education, United Kingdom

Faisel Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, Fair Finance, United Kingdom

Devest Raj, Chief Operating Officer, United Kingdom Atika Rehman, Deputy Editor, The Third Pole, United Kingdom

Magnus Renfrew, Founder and Managing Director, ARTHQ / Group, United Kingdom

Anne Richards, Vice-Chair, Fidelity International Ltd (FIL), United Kingdom

Thomas Roulet, Professor of Leadership, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

Peter Rutland, Managing Partner, CVC Capital Partners, United Kingdom

Christopher Schläffer, Founder and Executive Chairman, NYOUM, United Kingdom

Robyn Scott, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Apolitical, United Kingdom

Divya Seshamani, Managing Partner, Greensphere Capital, United Kingdom

Lutfey Siddiqi, Visiting Professor-in-Practice, London School of Economics and Political Science, United Kingdom

António Simões, Group Chief Executive Officer, Legal & General Group, United Kingdom

H.R.H. Anjhula Mya Singh Bais, Chair, International Board, Amnesty International, United Kingdom

Dhananjayan Sriskandarajah, CEO, New Economics Foundation, United Kingdom

Natznet Tesfay, Head, Insights and Analysis, Economic and Country Risk, S&P Global, United Kingdom

Fagun Thakrar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Actor; Film Director, The Purpose Movie Studio, United Kingdom

Serpil Timuray CEO EU Cluster, Member of Group Executive Committee, Vodafone Group, United Kingdom

David Upton, Managing Director; Chief of Staff, Private Bank and Wealth Management, Barclays PLC, United Kingdom

Mabel van Oranje, Chair, Girls Not Brides, United Kingdom

Paul van Zyl, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Conduit, United Kingdom

Diana Verde Nieto, Co-Founder, Positiveluxury.com, United Kingdom

Christophe Villemin, Operating Partner, Searchlight Capital Partners, United Kingdom

Andrew Wales, Executive, United Kingdom Jimmy Wales Founder, Wikipedia.org, United Kingdom

Lisa Walker, Chief Executive Officer, Ecosphere+, United Kingdom

Pooja Warier Hamilton, Chief Partnerships Officer, Apolitical, United Kingdom

Lord Gadhia of Northwood, Member of the House of Lords, House of Lords of the United Kingdom, United Kingdom

108. Uraguay - 3 Alumni

Victoria Alonsoperez, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Chipsafer, Uruguay

Facundo Garreton, Chief Executive Officer, Terraflos Inc., Uruguay

Nicolas Wertheimer, Co-Founder and Chief Sustainability Officer, Waterplan, Uruguay

109. USA - 338 Alumni

Brian Kaufmann, Head, Private Investments; Portfolio Manager; Member of the Management Committee, Viking Global Investors, USA

Neema Kaseje, Founding Curator and Alumni, Kisumu Hub, Surgical Systems Research Group, USA Wemimo Abbey Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Esusu, USA

Joud Abel Majeid, Senior Managing Director; Global Head, Investment Stewardship, BlackRock, USA

Tendayi Achiume Alicia Miñana, Chair in Law, UCLA School of Law, USA

Fadel Adib, Associate Professor and Entrepreneur, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA

Roshan Ahmad, Global Head of Sovereign Advisory, JPMorgan Chase & Co., USA

Usman Ahmed, Head, Global Public Policy and Research, Paypal, Inc., USA

Daniel Ahn, Global Fellow, The Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, USA Samuel Alemayehu General Partner, C1 Ventures, USA

Imtiaz Ali, Researcher, Analyst and Fellow, Institute for Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU), USA

Saleem Ali, Distinguished Professor of Energy and the Environment, University of Delaware, USA

Samar Ali, Chief Executive Officer, Millions of Conversations, USA

Nick Allardice, President and Chief Executive Officer, GiveDirectly, USA

Carlos Alvarado, Quesada Professor, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University, USA

Renato Amorim, Senior Director - Global Market Access Policy, Medtronic, USA

Refik Anadol, Founder and Director, Refik Anadol Studio, USA

Matthew Anderson, Strategic Advisor, Lupa Systems, USA

Mark Boris Andrijanič, Vice President, Kumo.AI, USA

Matthew Anestis, Managing Director; Global Head, Investment Performance for Alternatives, BlackRock , USA

Irina Anghel-Enescu, Adviser, MIT - Center for Development and Entrepreneurship, USA

Marisol Argueta de Barillas, Head of the Regional Agenda, Latin America; Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum , USA

Andrea Armani, Professor, Viterbi School of Engineering, University of Southern California (USC), USA

Daniel Arrigg Koh, Deputy Cabinet Secretary, White House, USA

Solomon Assefa, Founder and Partner, C1 Ventures, USA

Jennifer (Jen) Auerbach-Rodriguez, Managing Director, Merrill Lynch, USA

Ronit Avni, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Localized, USA

Zubaida Bai, President and Chief Executive Officer, Grameen Foundation, USA

Moritz Baier-Lentz, Partner and Head of Gaming & Interactive Media, Lightspeed Venture Partners, USA

Priyanka Bakaya, Commercialization Adviser, US Department of Energy, USA

Angela Baker, Chief Sustainability Officer, Qualcomm, USA

Miranda A. Ballentine, CEO, Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance, USA

Daniella Ballou-Aares, Chief Executive Officer, Leadership Now Project, USA

H.R.H. Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the USA, Embassy of Saudi Arabia, USA

Rye Barcott, Co-Founder and CEO, With Honor, USA

Elena Barmakova Chairman of the Board, Fontvieille Capital Inc., USA

Maria Bartiromo, Anchor; Editor, Global Markets, Fox Business Network, USA

Candice Beaumont, Chief Investment Officer, L Investments, USA

Jessica Beckerman, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Muso, USA

Brian Behlendorf, Chief Technology Officer, Open Source Security Foundation, Linux Foundation, USA

Stefany Bello, Senior Vice President of Digital Partnerships, Retail & Commerce, Mastercard, USA Katharina Beumelburg Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, SLB, USA

Rwitwika Bhattacharya-Agarwal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Swaniti Initiative, USA

Peter Bisanz, Director, The Power of Story, USA

Zachary Bogue, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, DCVC, USA

Katharina Borchert, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Equilibr.io Inc., USA

Christoph Bornschein, President of Digital Strategy, Business Development & Growth in Germany, Omnicom Group, USA

Caroline Boudreaux, Founder, The Miracle Foundation, USA

Devry Boughner Vorwerk, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, DevryBV Sustainable Strategies, LLC, USA

Anu Bradford, Professor of Law, Columbia Law School, USA

Privahini Bradoo, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Plank, USA

Kate Brandt, Chief Sustainability Officer, Google, USA

John Hope Bryant, Founding Curator and Alumni, Atlanta Hub, Operation HOPE, USA

Kelly Buchanan, Head of Enterprise Payment Technologies, Truist Financial Corporation, USA

Agnes Budzyn, Chief Executive Officer and General Partner, Bluedge Ventures, USA

Joy Buolamwini, Founder and Executive Director, Algorithmic Justice League, USA

Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation, US Department of Transportation, USA

Ángel Cabrera, President, Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech), USA

David Wayne Callaway, Chief, Crisis Operations and Sustainability, Atrium Health, USA

Kamissa Camara, Senior Adviser, Africa, United States Institute of Peace (USIP), USA

Niko Canner, Founder, Incandescent, USA

Lisa Caputo, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing, Communications and Customer Experience Officer, The Travelers Companies Inc., USA

Adriana Cargill, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Wave Maker Media, USA

Luis Felipe Carrillo, SVP & Market Head Latam South (Peru-based), Ecolab, USA

Wences Casares, Chief Executive Officer, Xapo Holdings Limited, USA

Valerie Casey, Chief Design Officer, Walmart, USA

Navin Chaddha, Managing Director, Mayfield, USA

Arvan Chan, Chairman of the Board, Vivent Health, USA

Sandeep Chatterjee, Managing Director, theLitVentures, USA

Sarah Chen-Spellings, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Beyond The Billion (launched as The Billion Dollar Fund for Women), USA

Shou Zi Chew, Chief Executive Officer, TikTok, USA

Calvin Chin, Managing Partner, E14 Fund, USA

Alicia Chong Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer, Bloomer Health Tech, USA

Rohit Chopra Director, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, USA

Eugene Chung, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Penrose Studios, USA

Marcelo Claure, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Claure Group, USA

Jared Cohen, President, Global Affairs; Co-Head, Office of Applied Innovation, Goldman Sachs, USA

Silvia Console Battilana, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Auctionomics, USA

Claire Cormier Thielke, Chief Investment Officer, Asia, ProLogis, USA

Alexis Crow, Partner; Global Head, Geopolitical Investing, PwC, USA

Daniel Cruise, Senior Adviser, Global Asset Capital, USA

Alejo Czerwonko, Chief Investment Officer, Emerging Markets, Americas, UBS AG, USA

Matt Dalio, Founder and Chair, Endless OS, USA

Winston Damarillo, Chief Executive Officer, Talino Ventures, USA

Eric Dayton, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Askov Finlayson, USA

Alberto de Belaunde, Program Adviser, Global Advocacy, OutRight Action International, USA

Alfa Demmellash, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Rising Tide Capital, USA

Christopher Deri, President, Corporate Advisory Businesses, The Weber Shandwick Collective, USA

David de Rothschild, Founder, Voice for Nature, USA

Matias De Tezanos, Chief Executive Officer, PeopleFund, USA

Leslie Dewan, Chief Executive Officer, Tailfin Technology, USA

Vilas Dhar, President and Trustee, Patrick J. McGovern Foundation, USA

Roop Dhatt, Co-Founder, Women in Global Health, USA

Porter Diehl, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Bridgewater Associates, USA

Michael Drexler, Chief Strategy Officer, Brightstar Capital Partners, USA

Darby Dunn, Head, Operations, Commonwealth Fusion Systems, USA

Sophal Ear, Senior Associate Dean/Professor, Thunderbird School of Global Management, USA

Salimah Yvette Ebrahim, Co-Founder, Artery, USA

Margot Edelman, General Manager, New York; Co-Lead, U.S. Tech Practice, Edelman, USA

Suzanne Ehlers, Chief Executive Officer, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, USA

Sofia Elizondo, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Brightseed, USA

Marcela Escobari, Assistant Administrator, US Agency for International Development (USAID), USA

Karen Fang, Managing Director; Global Head of Sustainable Finance, Bank of America, USA

Jonathan Fantini, Porter Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Partnership for Central America, USA

Michael Faye, Executive Chairman, Co-Founder, GiveDirectly, USA

Valerie Feldmann, Senior Vice-President, Verizon Global Services, Verizon Communications, USA

Alvaro Fernández Ibáñez, Chief Executive Officer and Editor-in-Chief, SharpBrains, USA

V. R. Ferose, Senior Vice-President, Globalization Services, SAP Labs LLC, USA

Rossanna Figuera, Founder and Chief Creative Mind, All Minds Count, USA

Aria Finger, Chief of Staff, Office of Reid Hoffman, USA

Justin Finnegan, Managing Director, Bloomberg New Economy, Bloomberg, USA

Marco Fiorese, Co-Founder, IVITA Group, USA

Betsy Fischer Martin, Executive Director, Women & Politics Institute, American University, USA

Kristin J. Forbes, Professor of Global Economics, MIT - Sloan School of Management, USA

Miguel Forbes, Vice-Chairman, Forbes Family Trust, USA

Laure Forgeron, Chief Underwriting Officer Casualty, Swiss Re America Holding Corporation, USA

Justin Fox, Journalist, Bloomberg, USA

Camille François, Professor, School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA), Columbia University, USA

Maelle Gavet, Chief Executive Officer, Techstars, USA

Joe Gebbia, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, Airbnb, USA

Jared Genser, Co-Founder and General Counsel, The NeuroRights Foundation, USA

Nili Gilbert, Vice-Chairwoman, Carbon Direct, USA

Liliana Gil Valletta, Chief Executive Officer, CULTURE+ GROUP, USA

Marissa Giustina, Research Scientist and Quantum Electronics Engineer, Google, USA

Yair Goldfinger, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, AppCard Inc., USA

Ellen Gonda, Communications Adviser, EDG Consulting, USA

Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, Senior Vice-President, Delivery, Uber Technologies, USA

Soulaima Gourani, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Happioh Inc., USA

Adam Grant Saul P. Steinberg, Professor of Management and Psychology, Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, USA

Megan Greenfield, Partner, McKinsey & Company, USA

Julia R. Greer, Professor, Materials Science, Mechanics and Medical Engineering, California Institute of Technology (Caltech), USA

Samuel Gregory, Executive Director, WITNESS, USA

Kristen Groos Richmond, Chair of the Board, Revolution Foods, USA

Fernando Grostein Andrade, Filmmaker, FilmSoul Studios, USA

Sanjay Gupta, Managing Partner and Founder, LinkedCap, USA

Cyrus Habib, Priest, Society of Jesus (Jesuits), USA

Habib Haddad, Managing Partner, E14 Fund, USA

Fatemeh Haghighatjoo, Chief Executive Officer, Nonviolent Initiative for Democracy, USA

Mona Hammami, Partner, McKinsey & Company, USA

Bichen Han, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, BrainCo, USA

Mark Hanis, Co-Founder, Inclusive America, USA

Dave Hanley, Chief Executive Officer, Tomorrow, USA

Nathaniel Harding, Managing Partner, Cortado Ventures, USA

Jonathan Harris Artist, Number 27, USA

John Harthorne, Managing Director, Two Lanterns Venture Partners, USA

Jeremy Heimans, Chairman and Co-Founder, Purpose Campaigns PBC, USA

Rebecca M. Heller, Executive Director, International Refugee Assistance Project, USA

Brad Henderson, Chief Executive Officer, P33, USA

Roberto Herrera, Country Manager and Chief, InterEnergy Holdings, USA

Orenzo "Perry" Hollowell, Head of Equities and Sustainable Investing, CFI Partners, USA

Brett House, Professor of Professional Practice, Columbia Business School, USA

Ken Howery, Co-Founder and Partner, Founders Fund, USA

Jukay Hsu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pursuit, USA

Mei Mei Hu, Chief Executive Officer, Vaxxinity, USA

Lydie Hudson, Co-Founder, President and Chief Operating Officer, Citation Capital, USA

Chad Hurley, Founder, AVOS, USA

Rebeca Hwang Eun Young, General Partner, Kalei Ventures, USA

Elsie S. Kanza, Ambassador of the United Republic of Tanzania to the USA and Mexico, Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania in the USA, USA

Caroline Blach, Israel Managing Director and Partner, Boston Consulting Group, USA

Lisa Ivers, Partner and Managing Director, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), USA

Jessica Jackson, Chief Advocacy Officer, Reform Alliance, USA

Alice Jacobs, CEO, Convergence Group, USA

Wyclef Jean, Ambassador-at-Large of the Republic of Haiti, USA David Jones Founder, One Young World, USA

Van Jones, President, Magic Labs Media, USA

Ahmad Joudeh, Artistic Director and Dancer, Dance or Die Foundation, USA

Vimbayi Kajese, Adjunct Professor, #Adtags, USA

Madhu Kannan, Vice-President; Global Head, Corporate Development, Uber Technologies, USA

Asli Karahan, Chief Investment Officer, Lioness Capital, USA

Karen Karniol-Tambour, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Bridgewater Associates, USA

Sam Kass, Partner, Acre Venture Partners, USA

Drue Kataoka, Founder, Drue Kataoka Studios, USA

Matthew Katz, Global Head, Data Science, Blackstone Group, USA

Conrod Kelly Associate, Vice-President and US Commercial Lead, HIV, MSD, USA

Ibram X Kendi, Director, Center for Antiracist Research, Boston University, USA

Teresa K. Kennedy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Power Living Enterprises, USA

Vanessa Kerry, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Seed Global Health, USA

Smriti Kirubanandan, Growth and Strategic Partnership Executive, HLTH Forward, USA

Sean Klimczak Sr., Managing Director, Global Head of Infrastructure, Blackstone Group, USA

Kathryn Koch, President and Chief Executive Officer, TCW Group, USA

Joseph Konzelmann, Partner; Global Head, Client and Capital Formation Group, TPG, USA

Jonathan Korngold, Senior Managing Director and Head of Growth Equity Investing, Blackstone Group, USA

Michael Kratsios, Managing Director, Scale AI, USA

Maria Teresa Kumar, President and Chief Executive Officer, Voto Latino, USA

Shinjini Kundu, Assistant Professor of Radiology, Washington University in St. Louis, USA

Rina Gee Kupferschmid-Rojas, President, RKR Blue Ventures, USA

Lily Lapenna, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, GLEOW Group, USA

Corinna E. Lathan, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, AnthroTronix Inc., USA

Farhan Latif, President, El-Hibri Foundation, USA

Andrew Lee, Member of the Board of Directors, National Museum of the American Indian, Smithsonian Institution, USA

Sam Lee, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, IndeCollective, USA

Michael Lefenfeld, President & Chief Executive Officer, USA

Courtney Leimkuhler Founding Partner, Springbank Collective, USA

Dana Leong Musician and Founder, TEKTONIKmusic.org, USA

Li Chen, President, Gotion Americas, Gotion Inc., USA

Li Jia, Chief AI Fellow, RWE for Sleep, Stanford University School of Medicine, USA

Li Sixuan, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, VIAVIA, USA

Ida Liu, Global Head, Citi Private Bank, Citi, USA

Clare Lockhart, Chief Executive Officer, ISE, USA

Jessica Long, Managing Director and Chief Strategy Officer, Closed Loop Partners, USA

Christina K. Lopes, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, The One Health Company, USA

Brie Loskota, Visiting Scholar, Center for the Study of Religion and Society, University of Notre Dame, USA

Haley Lowry, Global Sustainability Director, Dow, USA

Nancy Lublin, Investor, Advisor, Primiga, USA

Julia Luscombe, Vice-President, Strategic Planning and Portfolio Management, Feeding America, USA

CV Madhukar, Managing Director, Omidyar Network, USA

Katherine Maher, Chair, Atlantic Council, USA

Tamer Makary, Founder, Ethica Partners, USA

Mokena Makeka, Special Advisor to the Vice President for Academic Affairs, Cooper Union, USA

Jonathan Malagon, Visiting Fellow, Growth Lab, (Colombia's Minister of Housing 2018-2022), Harvard University, USA

Anne-Laure Malauzat, Partner; Head, Europe, Middle East and Africa Social Impact Practice, Bain & Company, USA

Felix Maradiaga, President and Founder, Fundación para la Libertad de Nicaragua, USA

William Marshall, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Planet Labs, USA

Kevin J. Martin Vice-President, Mobile and Global Access Policy, Meta, USA

Richard Martinez, Senior Adviser, Alvarez & Marsal, USA

Leland Maschmeyer, Managing Director, Kelmhurst, USA

Marissa Mayer, Co-Founder, Lumi Labs, USA

Mariame McIntosh Robinson, Corporate Director, Digicel Group, USA

Souad Mekhennet, Staff Reporter, The Washington Post, USA

Patricia Mjenendez Cambo, Chief Executive Officer, PMC Capital Partners, USA

Erwann Michel-Kerjan, Partner, McKinsey & Company, USA

Rebeca Minguela, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Clarity, USA

Andy Moon, Entrepreneur, USA

Michael Moradi-Araghi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sensulin, USA

Jamie Morin, Executive Director, Center for Space Policy and Strategy, The Aerospace Corporation, USA

Hector D Mujica, Head of Economic Opportunity and Inclusive Technology, Google.org, USA

Barbara Mulvee, Board Member, Child Center of NY Inc, USA

Alaa Murabit, Director, Global Policy, Advocacy and Communications, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, USA

Griffin Myers, Co-founder and Board Member, Oak Street Health, USA

Jaime Nack, President, Three Squares Inc., USA

Nader Nadery, Senior Fellow, The Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, USA

Subha Nagarajan, Managing Director, Global Capital Advisory, GE Energy Financial Services, USA

Euvin Naidoo, Distinguished Professor, Global Accounting, Risk and Agility, Thunderbird School of Global Management, USA

Nerissa Naidu, Chair of the Board, CreditXpert Inc., USA

Erika Najarian, Managing Director, Large-Cap Banks and Consumer Finance, UBS AG, USA

Siamak Namazi, Independent Consultant, USA

Raju Narisetti, Leader, Global Publishing, McKinsey & Company, USA

Nina Nashif, Managing Partner, Generation Health, USA

Oliver Niedermaier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, TAU, USA

Boris Nikolic, Managing Director, Biomatics Capital, USA '

Chinny Ogunro, Chief Operating Officer, The Africa Center, USA

Juan Carlos Ortiz, President, US Hispanic, Latin America and Spain; Creative Chairman, Americas, DDB Latina, USA

John B. Osborn, Director, Ad Net Zero, USA

Eva Otieno, Co-Founder, Filamujuani Foundation, USA

Jill Otto, Managing Director and Partner, Merrill Private Wealth Management, USA

Alex Oxenford, Co-Founder and President, letgo, USA

Rajiv Pant, General Manager, Technology Platforms, Hearst, USA

Katherin "Kitty" Parry, Chief Executive Officer, DeepView, USA

Lucas E. Pescarmona, Founder, Sitrack Corporation, USA

Katarzyna Pisarska, Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Goodlight Capital, USA

Dina Powell McCormick, Vice-Chairman and President of Client Services, BDT & MSD Partners, USA

Kristin Rechberger, Chief Executive Officer, Dynamic Planet, USA

Lee Redden, Entrepreneur and Co-Founder, Hands On Robotics, USA

Carol Reiley, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Reiley Consulting, USA

Carlos Reines Gonzalez, President and Co-Founder, RubiconMD, USA

Rahul Rekhi, Counselor for International Affairs, U.S. Department of the Treasury, USA

Alan Ricks, Founding Principal and Chief Design Officer, MASS Design Group, USA

April Riunne, Founder and Principal, April Worldwide, USA

Kate Roberts, Founding Curator and Alumni, Washington D.C. I Hub, The Body Agency, USA

Alvaro Rodriguez Arregui, Founding Curator and Alumni, Monterrey Hub, Harvard Business School, USA

James Rogers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Apeel, USA

Shezad Rokerya, Chairman, The Interlink Group, USA

Linda Rottenberg, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Endeavor, USA

Nilmini Rubin, Chief Policy Officer, Hedera, USA

Veronica Ruiz del Vizo, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Working on Solutions, USA

Pardis Sabeti Professor, Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, USA

Daniel Sachs, Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors, Open Society Foundations, USA

Kaitlyn Sadtler, Investigator; Chief of Section, Immunoengineering, National Institutes of Health, USA

Enric Sala, Explorer-in-Residence, National Geographic Society, USA

Sainab Salbi, Founder, Women for Women International, USA

Sandro Salsano, President, Salsano Group, USA

Bruno Sánchez-Andrade Nuño Executive Director, Clay.foundation, USA

Lily Sarafan, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Home Care Assistance, USA

Arvind Satyam, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Pano AI, USA

Marietje Schaake, Director, International Policy, Cyber Policy Center, Stanford University, USA

Sophie Schmidt, Founder and Publisher, Rest of World, USA

Anna Schrimpf, Director of Innovation, J-PAL Global, Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL), USA

Keith Schwab, Associate Professor of Applied Physics, California Institute of Technology (Caltech), USA

Aron Schwarzkopf, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kushki, USA

Kabir Sehgal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tiger Turn Productions, USA

Emily Serazin, Managing Director and Partner, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), USA Premal Sha Co-Founder, Kiva, USA

Rajiv Shah, President, Rockefeller Foundation, USA

Daniel Shapiro, Founder and Director, Harvard International Negotiation Program, Harvard University, USA

Daniel M. Shin, Co-founder, KingsBay Capital, USA

Sally Shin, Co-Founder & COO, Raive, USA

Landry Signé, Senior Fellow, Global Economy and Development Program, Brookings Institution, USA

Navrina Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Credo AI, USA

Shamina Singh, President, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth; Executive Vice-President, Sustainability, Mastercard, USA

Varun Sivaram, Senior Fellow and Director, Initiative on Climate and Energy, Council on Foreign Relations, USA

E. Benjamin Skinner, Founder and President, Transparentem, USA

Edward Smith, Partner, DLA Piper LLP, USA

Elaine Smith Genser, Partnership Adviser, United Nations Joint SDG Fund, USA

Murad Sofizade, Managing Partner, SVTL Ventures, Inc, USA

Lorna Solis, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Project SHEro, USA

Marin Soljacic Professor of Physics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA

Ian Solomon, Dean, Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy, USA

Roy Sosa, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Rêv Worldwide Inc., USA

Wesley Spindler, Managing Director, Global Sustainability Leadership, Accenture, USA

Kirstine Stewart, Founder, Media Mughals Inc., USA

Shelley Stewart, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company, USA

Federico Sturzenegger, Visiting Professor of Public Affairs, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, USA

Anjali Sud Chief, Executive Officer, Vimeo, USA Anjali Sud Chief Executive Officer, Vimeo, USA

Sara Sutton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, FlexJobs, USA

Tom Szaky, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, TerraCycle, USA

Nick Talwar, Senior Partner, K50 Ventures, USA

Nina Tandon, President and Chief Executive Officer, EpiBone, USA

Dylan Taylor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Voyager Space, USA

Peter A. Thiel, Partner, Founders Fund, USA Dune Thorne Partner; Head, Private Client Growth and Strategy, Brown Advisory, USA

Lauren Tilstra, Executive Director; Chief Executive Officer, Communications; Chief of Staff, Verizon Communications, USA

Mamadou Kwidjim Toure, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ubuntu Group, USA

Maureen Trantham, Senior Vice-President; Head, Strategy and Social Impact and Philanthropy Operations, Sesame Workshop, USA

Gregg Treinish, Executive Director, Adventure Scientists, USA

Lila Tretikov, Deputy Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft, USA

Vasudha Vats, Vice-President, Pfizer, USA

Ayesha Vera-Yu, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Advancement for Rural Kids (ARK), USA

Sir Mark Vlasic, Executive Producer, Blood and Treasure, CBS Television Studios, USA

Hitesh Wadhwa, Enterprise Technology and Business Leader, Google Cloud, Google, USA

David Alexander, Walcott Founder and Managing Partner, Novamed, USA

Tiffany Xingyu Wang, Founder & CEO, Songsheet AI, USA

Adam Werbach, Head of Digital and Unscripted, Kapital Entertainment, USA

Ted Wiley, Co-Founder and President, Form Energy Inc, USA

will.i.am, Founder and President, i.am Angel Foundation, USA

Kiah Williams, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Supporting Initiatives to Redistribute Unused Medicine - SIRUM, USA

Michele Wucker, Chief Executive Officer, Gray Rhino & Company, USA

Yang Lin, President, Innovation Ideas Institute, USA

Yoshiki Yasui, President and Chief Executive Officer, Yasui & Company, USA

Songyee Yoon, Chairman, NC Foundation, USA

Kaliya Young, Director, Networks, Planetwork, USA

Monica Yunus, Co-Founder, Sing for Hope, USA

Andrey Zarur, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Greenlight Biosciences Inc, USA

Michelle Zatlyn, Co-Founder, President and Chief Operating Officer, Cloudflare, USA

Longmei Zhang, M-RCBG senior fellow, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, USA

Zhang Lu, Founding and Managing Partner, Fusion Fund, USA

Jonathan Zittrain, George Bemis Professor of International Law and Professor of Computer Science, Harvard University, USA

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Meta, USA

Alix Zwane, Senior Advisor, Global Innovation Fund, USA

110. Taiwan - 1 Alumni

Timothy Chen CEO, VIA China; Head of Business Development VIA/HTC, HTC-VIA, Taiwan, China

111. Zimbabwe - 4 Alumni

Alfredo Romero, President, Foro Penal Venezolano, Venezuela

Roberto Patiño, Founder, Convive, Venezuela

Juan Jose Pocaterra, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ViKua, Venezuela

Elisa Vegas, Artistic Director, Fundación Orquesta Sinfónica Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho, Venezuela

112. Viet Nam - 4 Alumni

Geoffrey See, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Poko, Viet Nam

Shuyin Tang, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Beacon Fund, Viet Nam

Thuy Le, Vice-Chairwoman, Vingroup Joint Stock Company, Vingroup, Viet Nam

Nguyen Thanh Hung, Founder, Sovico Holdings, Viet Nam

113. Zimbabwe - 1 Alumni

Chido Govera Founder and Director, The Future of Hope Foundation, Zimbabwe

No Country of Origin Provided - 13 Alumni

Alfredo Capote

Geoff Davis

Brooke Ellison

Cal Henderson

Jacob Hsu

Niki Kerameus

Peter Lacy

Zunaid Ahmed Palak

Annika Saarikko

Marlène Schiappa

Izkia Siches

Marie So

John R. Tyson

